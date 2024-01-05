Rainbow Six Mobile release date speculation, beta, and more

While we have confirmation that the game is coming, we don’t have a Rainbow Six Mobile release date just yet. However, given you can sign up for performance tests, we’d hazard a guess that it’s out later this year. As for the development of the game itself, it’s led by a new team at Ubisoft Montreal.

For those of you unfamiliar with Rainbow Six Siege, Ubisoft’s title first saw release in November 2015 and is arguably one of the best multiplayer shooters from the previous console generation. The game is available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

It’s an online tactical first-person shooter that tasks you with working as part of a team to secure victory, be it through eliminations or completing objectives.

As for the mobile version, it features 5v5 fast-paced matches and has all the features you expect from a Rainbow Six Siege game, including destructible environments. Furthermore, you can fully customize your soldiers, there’s nothing like adding a personal touch before heading into battle.

Rainbow Six Mobile release date speculation

For now, there’s no Rainbow Six Mobile release date. However, you can sign up for upcoming tests if you visit the game’s official website. Ubisoft stated that the game would arrive in September 2023, but as that date is now long gone, it’s hard to say when we may get more information.

If you’re a competitive FPS to play right now, make sure you head over to our list of the best mobile shooters – just be sure to hold your friendly fire or don’t. We don’t judge here.

Is there a Rainbow Six Mobile beta?

The last Rainbow Six Mobile closed beta was in autumn 2023, we’re unsure when or if another will take place this year. Pre-registration is open for players from Canada, the US, Mexico, Brazil, Singapore, the Philippines, and India. You can find all the details here.

Is there a Rainbow Six Mobile trailer?

You can check out the Rainbow Six Mobile trailer from the original announcement above to get a look at how it stacks up on mobile. We also recommend checking out the official Ubisoft Mobile YouTube account for more on the new mobile game.

