Redmi K70E joins the new K Series line-up

Not content with launching the Redmi K70 and K70 Pro, the tech brand has also unveiled the more budget-friendly Redmi K70E, and unlike the other two, this smartphone is already on sale in China.

While the K70 and K70 Pro come with Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipsets, the K70E utilizes a Dimensity 8300 ultra chip. In terms of the display, you still get a 6.67” panel, but this time with a lower, but still very respectable, 1,220 x 2,712px resolution, matched 120Hz refresh rate, and lower 1,800 nits peak brightness. With those specs, it may well be a fresh pick for our list of the best budget gaming phones.

Compared to its pricer family members, the K70E has a bigger battery at 5,500mAh rather than 5000mAh. The battery charges at 90W, which is significantly lower than the 120W of the other K Series devices, but it’s still fast.

Camera-wise, the K70E differs from the K70 and K70 Pro in that the primary shooter is 64MP but via a small sensor, which makes all the difference in image quality. There’s also an 8MP ultra-wide, a macro cam, and a 16MP selfie shooter.

The Redmi K70E comes in black, white, and green and is available in China now via the Xiaomi online store, costing CNY 2,000 ($280) for a 12/256GB model. Like the other phones from the Redmi K Series, There’s been no word yet regarding a global launch, but we will keep you posted.

