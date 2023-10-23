Resident Evil 3 safe codes

With our list of Resident Evil 3 safe codes, you can get all the resources you need to survive this hellish night in the heart of Racoon City.

Resident Evil 3 safe codes: Jill Valentine outlined in white and pasted on a background of one of the combination safes from Resident Evil 3.
Resident Evil 3

As of October 28, 2022, Resident Evil 3 is available for Nintendo Switch players, and despite the fact it’s a cloud version, we can’t help but love the fact a new bunch of people have the chance to experience a terrifying few days with Jill Valentine and Nemesis. In order to overcome the odds, beat this monster, and escape the city, all while zombies run rampant, you need all the resources that you can get. Luckily for you, we’re on hand with our Resident Evil 3 safe codes list, in which we tell you how to unlock all of the safes strewn throughout Racoon City.

Anywho, here are all of the Resident Evil 3 safe codes.

Jill Valentine fighting her way through zombies in search of Resident Evil 3 safe codes

Uptown safe

Enter the room to the East of the doughnut shop and look inside the double cabinets to see the safe at the bottom. It contains a red dot sight for your handgun, a very handy item that can help you make the most out of each shot.

The safe code is: nine left, three right, seven left

Police station

Head to the West Office in the Racoon City Police Department. Here you can get a hip pouch to receive some extra inventory space.

The safe code is: nine left, 15 right, seven left

Nurse’s station

In the hospital, go to the room in which the nurse station is. Here, you can find the safe on top of the table. Inside, you can get the dual magazine mod for your assault rifle.

The safe code is: nine left, three right

There you have it, all of the Resident Evil 3 safe codes. For even more horrifying titles, check out our picks for the best zombie games on Switch and mobile.

