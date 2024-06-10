We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Another Resident Evil game comes to Apple devices, but skips Android

Fan favorite Resident Evil 7 is coming to mobile, but once again, Capcom is only releasing the game on Apple’s latest phones and tablets.

Resident Evil 7 mobile: An iPhone showing an in-engine screen of the Baker dad being shot, pasted on a blurred game screen
Revisit the terrifying Baker family as Resident Evil 7 comes to mobile, adding to Capcom’s ever-growing catalog of premium mobile game ports. However, much like Resident Evil Village and the recent Resident Evil 4 Remake, you can only play this fan favorite on the latest Apple products.

Resident Evil 7, “the scariest entry in the series,” according to Capcom, is making its way to the Apple App Store this summer, so you can experience Ethan Winters’ terrifying run-in with the Bakers all over again from anywhere in the world. Naturally, Capcom wants us to play the best Resident Evil games on the best hardware available, so the game only works on the iPhone 15 series of devices and any iPad or Mac with an M1 chip or later.

Since Resident Evil 7 is a premium game, Capcom and Apple are offering you the opportunity to play the beginning of the game for free at launch before committing to the full purchase. Additionally, if you’re a fan of the entire Apple ecosystem, Resident Evil 7 mobile supports full cross-progression between iPhone, iPad, and Mac, as well as Universal Purchase, so you can feel the fear at home or on the go without breaking the bank.

Both the iPhone and iPad build of Resident Evil 7 feature enhanced controls built for touchscreen gameplay, as well as an auto-fire option. Plus, you can use your favorite phone controllers or other Bluetooth-enabled controllers to mirror the console experience.

When is the Resident Evil 7 mobile release date?

Resident Evil 7 comes to the Apple App Store on July 2, 2024. The main game comes in a bundle with Resident Evil Chris’ Not A Hero DLC as standard, but megafans can upgrade to the Gold Edition to unlock a plethora of extra content.

As an added bonus, Capcom has revealed that Resident Evil 2 is also in development for iPhone, iPad, and Mac. We’ll update this page as we learn more.

That’s everything you need to know about Resident Evil 7 mobile. If you’re new to the franchise, check out our guide to every Resident Evil game in order to get up to speed. We’ve also got handy character guides for Resident Evil’s Eveline and Resident Evil’s Ethan.

