Are you remembering? Resident Evil’s Eveline plays an important role in the Winters story arc of RE7 and RE: Village, seemingly hellbent on causing trouble for poor Ethan and his wife Mia. But who exactly is RE’s Eveline, and what led her to become such a destructive force? Well, we’re here to find out. After all, you need to remember, so we can be a family.

Now, let’s take a look at everything in our Resident Evil Eveline guide. Just be warned, there are some spoilers for Resident Evil 7 and 8 ahead!

Who is Resident Evil’s Eveline?

Eveline, also known by her codename E-001, is a genetically modified human that plays a significant role in the Winters story arc told in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and Resident Evil Village. The Connections developed Eveline with a sample of mold provided by Miranda (yes, that Miranda, who you should definitely recognize if you’ve played Village) and a sample of DNA from her deceased daughter, Eva.

Eveline was ‘born’ sometime in the early 2000s, but The Connections artificially aged her to make her appear as a ten-year-old child to suit her purpose as a bio-weapon capable of easy infiltration. Nobody suspects the sweet little ten-year-old, right?

However, her creation became a controversial topic in the world of bio-weapons and weaponry, not just because of the moral gray area of using a child for mass destruction, but also because her ability to end battles through mind control essentially renders traditional bio-weapons, firearms, and chemical and nuclear weapons obsolete. Of course, the big weapon companies don’t want that, do they?

With groups like Blue Umbrella doing their best to hunt down Eveline and her creators, The Connections decided to take her into hiding in 2014. Agents Alan Droney and, most notably, Mia Winters (Resident Evil Ethan’s wife) posed as Eveline’s parents as they escorted her aboard a cargo ship bound for Central America, with the goal of hiding her away in a second laboratory. On the journey, Eveline’s obsession with the idea of forming the perfect family around her kicked into full swing, leading her to rebel against her captors as the ship sailed into a violent hurricane.

Eveline infected the ship with mold, leading many of the crew and passengers on board, including Alan Droney, to die. When the ship eventually crashed, Eveline and a newly infected Mia washed up on the shore in the bayou of Dulvey, Louisiana. Jack Baker soon rescued them and took them back to his family’s ranch, where Eveline slowly infected the Bakers with mold, one by one, allowing her to control them and force them into becoming members of her ‘perfect family’.

The Bakers weren’t enough for Eveline though – and she began ordering them to go out and abduct people with hopes of expanding her family even further. However, without proper medication, Eveline began to age at an unnaturally rapid rate, and by early 2017 she donned the appearance of an eighty-year-old woman and remained in a wheelchair to preserve her mobility. Starting to sound familiar?

Soon enough, Ethan Winters arrives in search of his wife Mia – and thus begins the events of Resident Evil 7 and the notorious Baker House Incident. Of course, good old Eveline was never going to go out without a fight – she does technically share DNA with the mighty Mother Miranda, after all – but you’ll have to play through Resident Evil 7, Resident Evil: Village, and Village’s DLC, Shadow of Rose to get the full picture.

What is Resident Evil Eveline’s personality?

As she’s an artificially created bio-weapon, Eveline’s personality is hard to define. She shows herself to be bloodthirsty, homicidal, and manipulative, but at times it seems as though she doesn’t actually understand the evil nature of her actions. She treads the border between a real and deeply traumatized young girl and a powerful, superhuman being, making her extremely dangerous as her turbulent emotions lead her to lash out and use her powers to control those around her.

While she does display what almost appears to be a sense of playful joy in her sadistic acts, her obsession with surrounding herself with a loving, doting family who does anything she wants reflects her insecurity and humanity. She may be a sentient weapon, but she’s also a lonely, orphaned child seeking love and approval.

Eveline also appears to be quite jealous of Ethan’s daughter Rosemary, as she sees her as a symbol of everything she desires, and she appears to compete with Rose for Mother Miranda’s attention. These insecurities are highlighted even further by her inability to understand why Mia and Ethan dislike her, and her clear lack of trust in anyone who claims they are trying to help her.

Resident Evil Eveline game appearances

Eveline appears as an antagonist in multiple forms across the following games:

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Resident Evil Village

Resident Evil Village: Shadow of Rose (DLC)

