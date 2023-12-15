Step into a new fantasy MMORPG mobile game with Revelation M

Find yourself lost in a new MMORPG adventure full of fantasy elements as the Revelation M release date is here. So, if you’re one of the 800,000 players who pre-registered, you can get your hands on some goodies soon including gift boxes, rebirth seals, and gems.

Officially launching on December 14, Revelation M’s doors are now open for all to enjoy on iOS and Android. We’re no strangers to mobile games, and this one looks very intriguing.

The game is a fantasy MMORPG boasting a delightful open world in 3D, taking you into the sky and underwater in the land of Hoveria. And yes, before you ask, there are sea creatures to meet, shipwrecks to explore, and history to uncover.

Revelation M has an in-depth character creation section, where you can create lifelike faces fine-tuned to your every whim, belonging to different jobs like musicians, chefs, dancers, and vigilantes. You can also take part in the Character Creation Contest, happening right now, where you can win a $100 Amazon gift card and some snazzy in-game items. Head to the site here to find out more.

It’s not all exploration and creation-related, though, there are plenty of dungeon challenges to test your mettle in as you build up your characters to take on harder difficulty levels.

Revelation M also introduces guild conquests, where players can fight against each other in thrilling battles to win resources. What are you waiting for? Check it out on Google Play and the App Store.

