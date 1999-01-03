Rehabilitate a hermit in Reverse: 1999’s 1.3 update

The mind-bending time travel adventures continue in Reverse: 1999’s 1.3 update. The latest version, titled “Journey to Mor Pankh”, introduces a powerful new Arcanist, in-depth character stories, and two login events.

Though we still find the game as baffling as we did in our initial Reverse: 1999 review, we can’t deny that every new update brings a bunch of exciting content to explore. The star of Version 1.3 is undoubtedly Shamane, a powerful six-star beast-type Arcanist with a mechanical arm. After he suffered a family tragedy, he isolated himself in the mountains, meditating for years to reach righteousness.

Reverse: 1999’s login events for this version will grant you generous rewards, from seven unilogs to 500 clear drops. As well as Shamane’s rate-up banner, you can get to know the new Reverse: 1999 character more personally through his story event, “Bells Echoing in the Valley”. Be warned – the majority of version 1.3’s events require you to finish the game’s main story, so make sure you’re up to date!

When is Reverse: 1999’s 1.3 update live?

“Journey to Mor Pankh” is live right now and runs until the end of February. If you haven’t already, you can download it for yourself via the App Store, Google Play, or the official website if you’re on PC.

That’s everything you need to know about Reverse: 1999’s 1.3 update. Immerse yourself completely in the Storm with our Reverse: 1999 tier list and Reverse: 1999 codes for plenty of freebies, boosts, and meta tips.