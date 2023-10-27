Reverse: 1999 tier list and reroll guide October 2023

Step into Bluepoch’s time-bending RPG and build the best team going with our Reverse: 1999 tier list. Each character has their own set of skills, fitting with their rarity, element, and role. Characters vary from two- to six-star rarity and can heal, buff, and debuff your team, or deal different kinds of damage on the field. Remember, this isn’t gospel – if you enjoy using a character in the lower ranks, that’s totally fine. The meta isn’t everything.

For a breakdown of what each unit can do, check out our guide to the Reverse: 1999 characters. If you’re not quite sure what the game is, we have a Reverse: 1999 preview to give you a hint.

Reverse: 1999 tier list

Let us present to you our tier list ranking all the characters in Reverse: 1999, from S tier all the way down to D.

Rank Reverse: 1999 character S A Knight, An-An Lee, Black Dwarf, Centurion, Changeling, Charlie, Eternity, Lilya, Pickles, Regulus, Voyager A Baby Blue, Balloon Party, Bkornblume, Diggers, Dikke, Druvis III, Horropedia, Medicine Pocket, Melania, Necrologist, Shamane, Sonetto, Sotheby, Tooth Fairy, X B Blonney, Click, Cristallo, Eagle, Erick, Kanjira, Ms New Babel, Oliver Fog, Pavia, Satsuki, Tennant C Зима, APPLe, Bette, Door, The Fool, La Source, Leilani, Matilda, Mondlicht, Ms Radio, Nick Bottom, Rabies, Sweetheart D aliEn T, Bunny Bunny, Darley Clatter, John Titor, Mesmer Jr, Ms Moissan, ONiON, Poltergeist, Sputnik, TTT, Twins Sleep

How do I perform a Reverse: 1999 reroll?

Now, there are a lot of characters available at launch, so if you pull someone you’re not happy with – you can reroll your account. However, it is a bit tricky. Guest accounts take 15 days to delete via support in the game, and clearing the cache on your device doesn’t remove any guest accounts you use, either.

According to Prydwen, the only real way to reroll on mobile is to use the ‘salt’ method, where you add a symbol or number into your email address to essentially fake a new account. Once you’ve got a pull you’re happy with, you can bind your account to your Google or Facebook account to bypass the fake email.

Perhaps this has you itching to try a new gacha game – if so, grab the latest Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and see who’s heading up the Honkai Star Rail banner in this update.