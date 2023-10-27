Reverse: 1999 codes October 2023

Time traveling is pretty tough work, so we’ve gone out in search of Reverse: 1999 codes to help you out. With these codes, you can claim some in-game items, whether they be status-enhancing items for battle or the precious resources you need to unlock more characters. Either way, it’s well worth picking up all the freebies you can get to progress in this engaging gacha RPG.

Here are the new Reverse: 1999 codes:

ENTERTHESHOW – 60 clear drops, two Bottles of Pages, five Enlightens, 4k dust, and 3k sharpodonty (new!)

– 60 clear drops, two Bottles of Pages, five Enlightens, 4k dust, and 3k sharpodonty (new!) 1999GIFT – 50 clear drops and 19,999 dust (new!)

What are Reverse: 1999 codes?

You can use Reverse: 1999 codes to claim in-game rewards and freebies and quickly gain access to more characters from our Reverse: 1999 tier list. The developer, Bluepoch, tends to dish out new codes with the arrival of updates or in-game milestones. So, be sure to bookmark this page to keep up with all the latest.

How do I redeem Reverse: 1999 codes?

To redeem the Reverse: 1999 codes from above, just follow these simple steps:

Load up Reverse: 1999

In the main menu, select the circular option below ‘bank’ on the left side of the screen

Select ‘settings’ in the new menu

Hit the ‘go’ button under the ‘Exchange Code’ subheading

Paste your code in the new textbox

Hit confirm and enjoy your freebies!

