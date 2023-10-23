Reverse: 1999 characters

Our list of all current Reverse: 1999 characters is a great resource for planning your teams and saving your pulls for upcoming banners to collect them all.

Reverse: 1999 is a mind-bending, time-hopping gacha game full of interesting cast members. Our list of Reverse: 1999 characters takes you through every available playable unit in the game, organized by their element. Hopefully, we can help you find your next main, especially if you’re a fan of sentient fruits.

Let’s travel back in time to learn more about the Reverse: 1999 characters. The game isn’t out globally yet, so we’ve gathered this list from the Chinese server and pre-release announcements.

Reverse: 1999 Star characters

  • Regulus – Regulus is Vertin’s first companion in the main story, a six-star unit that specializes in dealing mental damage
  • 37 – 37 is a six-star unit that specializes in dealing mental and genesis damage, as well as applying debuffs to enemies
  • aliEn T – this three-star unit specializes in dealing reality damage and taunting the enemy
  • APPLe – this strange little four-star unit specializes in dealing mental damage
  • Baby Blue – a five-star unit that specializes in dealing mental damage and applying debuffs to enemies
  • Blonney – a five-star unit that specializes in dealing burst reality damage
  • Charlie – a five-star mental damage dealer and dispeller
  • Erick – a four-star reality damage dealer and dispeller
  • Lilya – a six-star unit that specializes in reality burst damage
  • Matilda – a five-star mental damage dealer and debuffer
  • Oliver Fog – this four-star unit specializes in buffing allies and increasing defense. He can also deal reality damage
  • Sputnik – this three-star unit specializes in countering the enemy and dealing mental damage
  • The Fool – a three-star mental damage dealer and defense unit
  • Tooth Fairy – a six-star healer, debuffer, and purifier
  • TTT – this four-star mental damage unit dispels debuffs and increases defense
  • Voyager – a six-star mental damage dealer who can control the enemy and apply debuffs

Reverse: 1999 Plant characters

  • An-an Lee – a ghostbusting six-star unit that specializes in dealing reality damage and buffing allies
  • Bkornblume – a five-star control unit that can debuff enemies and deal large amounts of burst reality damage
  • Changeling – a six-star unit that specializes in poisoning the enemy and dealing reality damage
  • Diggers – a five-star unit that specializes in debuffing enemies, shielding the team, and other control tactics
  • Druvis III – a six-star support and control unit that deals mental damage to enemies
  • Eagle – a four-star unit that specializes in dealing burst reality damage
  • Kanjira – a five-star mental damage DPS and a poison debuffer
  • La Source – a three-star healing unit that can also deal mental damage
  • Rabies – a four-star reality damage DPS and a poison debuffer
  • Satsuki – a five-star mental damage dealer that also functions as a control unit
  • Sotheby – a six-star unit that specializes in poisoning enemies and healing allies
  • Зима – a four-star unit that specializes in controlling enemies and buffing allies 

Reverse: 1999 Mineral characters

  • Balloon Party – this five-star unit specializes in defending and healing allies
  • Bette – a three-star shielding support unit
  • Black Dwarf – a six-star mental damage dealer that specializes in burst damage and follow-up attacks
  • Cristallo – a four-star reality damage debuffer and support unit
  • Eternity – a six-star reality damage DPS unit and debuffer
  • Horropedia – also known as Joshua, Horropedia is a five-star mineral unit who made his debut in the ‘A Nightmare at Green Lake’ event. He specializes in dealing mental damage, debuffing enemies, and dispelling enemy buffs
  • Mondlicht – a four-star reality damage DPS unit
  • Ms. Moissan – a four-star shielder and control unit
  • Ms. NewBabel – a six-star defense unit that specializes in taunting enemies and shielding allies
  • Necrologist – a five-star mental damage dealer and support unit, offering protection against lethal damage from enemies to her allies
  • ONiON – a three-star reality damage dealer and debuffer
  • Pickles – a six-star mental damage dealer who looks suspiciously like Pocket Tactics pet Floyd. He’s also a powerful support unit with dispelling capabilities
  • Sonetto – one of the first characters that you encounter in Reverse: 1999. She’s a five-star reality damage DPS and control unit 

Reverse: 1999 Beast characters

  • Bunny Bunny – a four-star reality damage dealer, healer, and debuffer
  • Centurion – a six-star reality damage unit that specializes in dealing massive amounts of burst damage
  • Darley Clatter – this three-star unit specializes in healing and buffing allies
  • Dikke – a five-star mental damage DPS and healer
  • Leilani – a three-star reality damage dealer that grants moxie to allies
  • Medicine Pocket – a six-star control unit that specializes in debuffing enemies and healing allies
  • Melania – a six-star unit due to release in November on the global server. She specializes in dealing huge amounts of mental burst damage
  • Nick Bottom – this four-star unit specializes in supporting allies via healing and buffs
  • Pavia – a four-star mental damage DPS unit with powerful self-healing capabilities
  • Shamane – a six-star unit that specializes in dealing massive amounts of burst reality damage and debuffing enemies
  • Sweetheart – a five-star reality damage dealer that can use powerful control tactics against enemies
  • Tennant – a five-star shielding and debuffing unit that can also deal decent reality damage 

Reverse: 1999 Spirit characters

  • A Knight – this six-star unit specializes in dealing reality damage
  • Click – He was a war reporter in his previous life. Now he’s a five-star mental damage dealer and debuffer
  • Ms. Radio – this two-star unit specializes in debuffing enemies, but she’s generally regarded as a bottom-tier unit
  • Poltergeist – a four-star defense unit that specializes in debuffing enemies
  • Twins Sleep – a three-star unit that specializes in debuffing and controlling enemies 

Reverse: 1999 Intellect characters

  • 6 – an upcoming six-star intellect character, not much is known about them yet
  • Door – this two-star unit specializes in providing support to allies
  • John Titor – a three-star unit that specializes in dispelling enemy buffs and purifying allies of debuffs
  • Mesmer Jr. – a four-star unit that specializes in buffing allies
  • X – a five-star reality damage dealer that specializes in controlling the enemy by dispelling their buffs

