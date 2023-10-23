Reverse: 1999 is a mind-bending, time-hopping gacha game full of interesting cast members. Our list of Reverse: 1999 characters takes you through every available playable unit in the game, organized by their element. Hopefully, we can help you find your next main, especially if you’re a fan of sentient fruits.
If you’ve not heard of this bizarre adventure before, head over to our Reverse: 1999 preview to find out more, and then check out our Reverse: 1999 release date guide to find out when you can get involved. We’ve also got a round-up of all the announcements from Tokyo Game Show 2023, where Bluepoch Games revealed more about this mysterious game.
Let’s travel back in time to learn more about the Reverse: 1999 characters. The game isn’t out globally yet, so we’ve gathered this list from the Chinese server and pre-release announcements.
Reverse: 1999 Star characters
- Regulus – Regulus is Vertin’s first companion in the main story, a six-star unit that specializes in dealing mental damage
- 37 – 37 is a six-star unit that specializes in dealing mental and genesis damage, as well as applying debuffs to enemies
- aliEn T – this three-star unit specializes in dealing reality damage and taunting the enemy
- APPLe – this strange little four-star unit specializes in dealing mental damage
- Baby Blue – a five-star unit that specializes in dealing mental damage and applying debuffs to enemies
- Blonney – a five-star unit that specializes in dealing burst reality damage
- Charlie – a five-star mental damage dealer and dispeller
- Erick – a four-star reality damage dealer and dispeller
- Lilya – a six-star unit that specializes in reality burst damage
- Matilda – a five-star mental damage dealer and debuffer
- Oliver Fog – this four-star unit specializes in buffing allies and increasing defense. He can also deal reality damage
- Sputnik – this three-star unit specializes in countering the enemy and dealing mental damage
- The Fool – a three-star mental damage dealer and defense unit
- Tooth Fairy – a six-star healer, debuffer, and purifier
- TTT – this four-star mental damage unit dispels debuffs and increases defense
- Voyager – a six-star mental damage dealer who can control the enemy and apply debuffs
Reverse: 1999 Plant characters
- An-an Lee – a ghostbusting six-star unit that specializes in dealing reality damage and buffing allies
- Bkornblume – a five-star control unit that can debuff enemies and deal large amounts of burst reality damage
- Changeling – a six-star unit that specializes in poisoning the enemy and dealing reality damage
- Diggers – a five-star unit that specializes in debuffing enemies, shielding the team, and other control tactics
- Druvis III – a six-star support and control unit that deals mental damage to enemies
- Eagle – a four-star unit that specializes in dealing burst reality damage
- Kanjira – a five-star mental damage DPS and a poison debuffer
- La Source – a three-star healing unit that can also deal mental damage
- Rabies – a four-star reality damage DPS and a poison debuffer
- Satsuki – a five-star mental damage dealer that also functions as a control unit
- Sotheby – a six-star unit that specializes in poisoning enemies and healing allies
- Зима – a four-star unit that specializes in controlling enemies and buffing allies
Reverse: 1999 Mineral characters
- Balloon Party – this five-star unit specializes in defending and healing allies
- Bette – a three-star shielding support unit
- Black Dwarf – a six-star mental damage dealer that specializes in burst damage and follow-up attacks
- Cristallo – a four-star reality damage debuffer and support unit
- Eternity – a six-star reality damage DPS unit and debuffer
- Horropedia – also known as Joshua, Horropedia is a five-star mineral unit who made his debut in the ‘A Nightmare at Green Lake’ event. He specializes in dealing mental damage, debuffing enemies, and dispelling enemy buffs
- Mondlicht – a four-star reality damage DPS unit
- Ms. Moissan – a four-star shielder and control unit
- Ms. NewBabel – a six-star defense unit that specializes in taunting enemies and shielding allies
- Necrologist – a five-star mental damage dealer and support unit, offering protection against lethal damage from enemies to her allies
- ONiON – a three-star reality damage dealer and debuffer
- Pickles – a six-star mental damage dealer who looks suspiciously like Pocket Tactics pet Floyd. He’s also a powerful support unit with dispelling capabilities
- Sonetto – one of the first characters that you encounter in Reverse: 1999. She’s a five-star reality damage DPS and control unit
Reverse: 1999 Beast characters
- Bunny Bunny – a four-star reality damage dealer, healer, and debuffer
- Centurion – a six-star reality damage unit that specializes in dealing massive amounts of burst damage
- Darley Clatter – this three-star unit specializes in healing and buffing allies
- Dikke – a five-star mental damage DPS and healer
- Leilani – a three-star reality damage dealer that grants moxie to allies
- Medicine Pocket – a six-star control unit that specializes in debuffing enemies and healing allies
- Melania – a six-star unit due to release in November on the global server. She specializes in dealing huge amounts of mental burst damage
- Nick Bottom – this four-star unit specializes in supporting allies via healing and buffs
- Pavia – a four-star mental damage DPS unit with powerful self-healing capabilities
- Shamane – a six-star unit that specializes in dealing massive amounts of burst reality damage and debuffing enemies
- Sweetheart – a five-star reality damage dealer that can use powerful control tactics against enemies
- Tennant – a five-star shielding and debuffing unit that can also deal decent reality damage
Reverse: 1999 Spirit characters
- A Knight – this six-star unit specializes in dealing reality damage
- Click – He was a war reporter in his previous life. Now he’s a five-star mental damage dealer and debuffer
- Ms. Radio – this two-star unit specializes in debuffing enemies, but she’s generally regarded as a bottom-tier unit
- Poltergeist – a four-star defense unit that specializes in debuffing enemies
- Twins Sleep – a three-star unit that specializes in debuffing and controlling enemies
Reverse: 1999 Intellect characters
- 6 – an upcoming six-star intellect character, not much is known about them yet
- Door – this two-star unit specializes in providing support to allies
- John Titor – a three-star unit that specializes in dispelling enemy buffs and purifying allies of debuffs
- Mesmer Jr. – a four-star unit that specializes in buffing allies
- X – a five-star reality damage dealer that specializes in controlling the enemy by dispelling their buffs
