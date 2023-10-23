Reverse: 1999 is a mind-bending, time-hopping gacha game full of interesting cast members. Our list of Reverse: 1999 characters takes you through every available playable unit in the game, organized by their element. Hopefully, we can help you find your next main, especially if you’re a fan of sentient fruits.

Let’s travel back in time to learn more about the Reverse: 1999 characters. The game isn’t out globally yet, so we’ve gathered this list from the Chinese server and pre-release announcements.

Reverse: 1999 Star characters

Regulus – Regulus is Vertin’s first companion in the main story, a six-star unit that specializes in dealing mental damage

37 – 37 is a six-star unit that specializes in dealing mental and genesis damage, as well as applying debuffs to enemies

aliEn T – this three-star unit specializes in dealing reality damage and taunting the enemy

APPLe – this strange little four-star unit specializes in dealing mental damage

Baby Blue – a five-star unit that specializes in dealing mental damage and applying debuffs to enemies

Blonney – a five-star unit that specializes in dealing burst reality damage

Charlie – a five-star mental damage dealer and dispeller

Erick – a four-star reality damage dealer and dispeller

Lilya – a six-star unit that specializes in reality burst damage

Matilda – a five-star mental damage dealer and debuffer

Oliver Fog – this four-star unit specializes in buffing allies and increasing defense. He can also deal reality damage

Sputnik – this three-star unit specializes in countering the enemy and dealing mental damage

The Fool – a three-star mental damage dealer and defense unit

Tooth Fairy – a six-star healer, debuffer, and purifier

TTT – this four-star mental damage unit dispels debuffs and increases defense

Voyager – a six-star mental damage dealer who can control the enemy and apply debuffs

Reverse: 1999 Plant characters

An-an Lee – a ghostbusting six-star unit that specializes in dealing reality damage and buffing allies

An-an Lee – a ghostbusting six-star unit that specializes in dealing reality damage and buffing allies

Bkornblume – a five-star control unit that can debuff enemies and deal large amounts of burst reality damage

Changeling – a six-star unit that specializes in poisoning the enemy and dealing reality damage

Diggers – a five-star unit that specializes in debuffing enemies, shielding the team, and other control tactics

Druvis III – a six-star support and control unit that deals mental damage to enemies

Eagle – a four-star unit that specializes in dealing burst reality damage

Kanjira – a five-star mental damage DPS and a poison debuffer

La Source – a three-star healing unit that can also deal mental damage

Rabies – a four-star reality damage DPS and a poison debuffer

Satsuki – a five-star mental damage dealer that also functions as a control unit

Sotheby – a six-star unit that specializes in poisoning enemies and healing allies

Зима – a four-star unit that specializes in controlling enemies and buffing allies

Reverse: 1999 Mineral characters

Balloon Party – this five-star unit specializes in defending and healing allies

Balloon Party – this five-star unit specializes in defending and healing allies

Bette – a three-star shielding support unit

Black Dwarf – a six-star mental damage dealer that specializes in burst damage and follow-up attacks

Cristallo – a four-star reality damage debuffer and support unit

Eternity – a six-star reality damage DPS unit and debuffer

Horropedia – also known as Joshua, Horropedia is a five-star mineral unit who made his debut in the 'A Nightmare at Green Lake' event. He specializes in dealing mental damage, debuffing enemies, and dispelling enemy buffs

Mondlicht – a four-star reality damage DPS unit

Ms. Moissan – a four-star shielder and control unit

Ms. NewBabel – a six-star defense unit that specializes in taunting enemies and shielding allies

Necrologist – a five-star mental damage dealer and support unit, offering protection against lethal damage from enemies to her allies

ONiON – a three-star reality damage dealer and debuffer

Pickles – a six-star mental damage dealer who looks suspiciously like Pocket Tactics pet Floyd. He's also a powerful support unit with dispelling capabilities

Sonetto – one of the first characters that you encounter in Reverse: 1999. She's a five-star reality damage DPS and control unit

Reverse: 1999 Beast characters

Bunny Bunny – a four-star reality damage dealer, healer, and debuffer

Bunny Bunny – a four-star reality damage dealer, healer, and debuffer

Centurion – a six-star reality damage unit that specializes in dealing massive amounts of burst damage

Darley Clatter – this three-star unit specializes in healing and buffing allies

Dikke – a five-star mental damage DPS and healer

Leilani – a three-star reality damage dealer that grants moxie to allies

Medicine Pocket – a six-star control unit that specializes in debuffing enemies and healing allies

Melania – a six-star unit due to release in November on the global server. She specializes in dealing huge amounts of mental burst damage

Nick Bottom – this four-star unit specializes in supporting allies via healing and buffs

Pavia – a four-star mental damage DPS unit with powerful self-healing capabilities

Shamane – a six-star unit that specializes in dealing massive amounts of burst reality damage and debuffing enemies

Sweetheart – a five-star reality damage dealer that can use powerful control tactics against enemies

Tennant – a five-star shielding and debuffing unit that can also deal decent reality damage

Reverse: 1999 Spirit characters

A Knight – this six-star unit specializes in dealing reality damage

A Knight – this six-star unit specializes in dealing reality damage

Click – He was a war reporter in his previous life. Now he's a five-star mental damage dealer and debuffer

Ms. Radio – this two-star unit specializes in debuffing enemies, but she's generally regarded as a bottom-tier unit

Poltergeist – a four-star defense unit that specializes in debuffing enemies

Twins Sleep – a three-star unit that specializes in debuffing and controlling enemies

– a four-star defense unit that specializes in debuffing enemies Twins Sleep – a three-star unit that specializes in debuffing and controlling enemies

Reverse: 1999 Intellect characters

6 – an upcoming six-star intellect character, not much is known about them yet

6 – an upcoming six-star intellect character, not much is known about them yet

Door – this two-star unit specializes in providing support to allies

John Titor – a three-star unit that specializes in dispelling enemy buffs and purifying allies of debuffs

Mesmer Jr. – a four-star unit that specializes in buffing allies

X – a five-star reality damage dealer that specializes in controlling the enemy by dispelling their buffs

