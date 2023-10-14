Roblox free items October 2023

With our list of Roblox free items, you can kit out your Roblox avatar in all the coolest accessories, hair, clothing, and more without using a single Ro-buck.

Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Roblox

Staying stylish in Roblox is important, but it can get pricey. Luckily for you, we have a list of all the coolest Roblox free items so you don’t have to spend hours scouring the catalog for a bargain. There’s plenty of accessories, jackets, hairstyles, and more that you can get without breaking the Ro-bank.

We all love a bargain, so we have a bunch of other guides on how to get free stuff in Roblox, like our Roblox promo codes guide, and our guides for Pixel Piece codes, AU Reborn codes, Your Bizarre Adventure codes, and Shindo Life codes.

Roblox free items October 2023

Here are all the latest Roblox avatar shop items that you can claim for free today. Including Roblox free hair, accessories, emotes, faces, and more to create your perfect avatar without spending a single Ro-buck. Click on the link to head to the item page, and hit ‘get’ to claim your gear.

Roblox free items: An image showing a variety of Roblox avatar designs, from the classic blocky kind, to more stylised anime avatars.

Roblox free item Item type
Applaud Emote
Basic T-Shirt – Gray T-shirt
Belle Of Belfast Long Red Hair Hair
Berlin Soccer Backpack Back
Braided Hair – Blonde Hair
Braided Hair – Cool Brown Hair
Brown Hair Hair
Cameron Bundle
Canvas Shoes – Gray Bundle
Canvas Shoes – White Bundle
Casual Sweats – Black Pants
Charlie Bundle
Collared Leather Jacket – Brown Jacket
Colorful Braids Hair
Curly Fade – Black Hair
Denim Jacket – Light Wash Jacket
Denny Bundle
Devin Bundle
Dylan Default Bundle
Glenn Bundle
Hooded Jacket – Gray Jacket
International Fedora – Germany Hat
International Fedora – USA Hat
Jade Necklace with Shell Pendant Neck accessory
Junkbot Bundle
Kayden Bundle
Knights of Redcliff: Paladin Bundle
Lavender Updo Hair
Long Ruffle Skirt – White Skirt
Makeup Minimalist Bundle
Man Face Face
Medieval Hood of Mystery Hat
Motorcycle Pants – Brown Pants
Orange Beanie with Black Hair Hair
Parka – Brown Jacket
Parrot Fishface Hat
Parker Bundle
Peyton Bundle
Riley Bundle
Roblox Girl Bundle
Roblox Sneakers – Gray Bundle
Shrug Emote
Skyler Bundle
Sneakers – White Bundle
Stevie Standard Bundle
Straight Bangs – Blonde Hair
Textured Leather Pants – White Pants
The High Seas: Beatrix The Pirate Queen Bundle
Tilt Emote
Top Knot – Blonde Hair
Top Knot – Brown Hair
Trench Coat – White Jacket
True Blue Hair Hair
Warm Pretzel Back Snacker Back
Wavy Middle Part – Black Hair
Zip Hoodie – Black Jacket
Zip Hoodie – Orange Jacket
Zip Hoodie – Teal Jacket

That’s it for our Roblox free items guide. Make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly for more free items. While you’re here, why not check out our Honkai Star Rail tier list?

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch and making video essays on representation in games. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.