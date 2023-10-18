Shinobi Life 2 codes October 2023: free spins and coins

What are the latest new Shinobi Life 2 codes? There’s a Roblox game out there for everyone, whether it’s running away from Piggy, or looking after cute pets in Adopt Me! But recently one game, in particular, has risen to massive popularity: Shinobi Life 2. It’s a Naruto-style ninja game where you explore an open world and fight against opponents in the arena, using your martial prowess and abilities.

You can use Shinobi Life 2 codes, formerly known as Shindo Life codes, to get freebies, which make your character stronger. Here we round up the latest free codes in the game so you can claim some free spins, power yourself up and get RellCoins. We also explain how to redeem the Shindo codes in-game lower down the page.

Here are all the new Shinobi Life 2 codes:

RELLbeatdownBL! – 100 spins and 10k RellCoins

– 100 spins and 10k RellCoins RELLoraBLOODoraLine! – RellCoins and spins

– RellCoins and spins RELLORAORAORA! – RellCoins and spins

– RellCoins and spins RELLbloodmanline2! – RellCoins and spins

– RellCoins and spins RELLkayg33! – RellCoins and spins

– RellCoins and spins BL0ODLINEofRELL! – RellCoins and spins

– RellCoins and spins RELLBLinesLOL! – RellCoins and spins

You can watch the video below for more on the latest Shinobi Life 2 update.

How do I redeem Shinobi Life 2 codes?

Here’s everything you need to know in order to redeem a Shinobi Life 2 code.

Open Shinobi Life 2 in Roblox

Find ‘Edit’ in the main menu

Press the YouTube Code button in the top-right corner

Type or paste your code into the box

Enjoy the freebies!

Expired Shindo Life codes:

RayNaygan!

edocoNLOL!

CodeTanW4nPan!

CodeSamaLam4!

CodeSanLan!

NoCodeBackwards!

CodeManCan!

Racest!

Raycest!

RayDangone!

RaySmolman!

RayWHO0!

Rykansanm4n!

Rykandonoman!

RykanLandz!

Rykanfanbanz!

Rykanf4ns!

borunarudog!

g00dboiman!

makivsmaki!

boruvkama!

RELLSeasSneak!

mustyAk00m4!

berellmyboi!

happybdayaxzel!

NarudaUzabaki!

SessykeUkha!

BigmanBoy0z!

m0reC0de3z!

DisEsn0tDe3nd!

ShindoXm4z2!

ShindoXm4z1!

m4dar4kum5!

kemekaAkumna!

kemekaAkumnaB!

10kRsea!

29kRsea!

timeslowsdown!

3y3sofakum4!

g00dt1m3zW1llcome!

y3zs1r!

16kRChe!

theT1m3isN34R!

HALLOW33N3v3n7!

Beleave1t!

15kRCboy!

G00dvib3zOnly!

doG00dToday!

HALLOW33N2022!

20kcoldRC!

RELLtuffm0ns!

PuppetM0ns!

IndraAkum0n!

bicmanRELLm0n!

6hindoi5lif35!

bigmanRELLman!

2ndYearSL2hype!

FizzAlphi!

AprreciateDeLittletings!

Alph1RELL!

MinakazeTentaci0n!

rayK3r3d4!

b4tmonBigm4n!

ss5Shindo55!

Sw3LLhArdWOrk!

theRELLhasR3turn3d!

R3LLhardw0rkd!

shindorengo

G04thasR3turned!

RELLhardWorkmyGuy!

k1nGhasR3turned!

Gr1nDinH4rd!

onlyTeemWeelTeel!

rahwomen!

muyHungerb0i!

Ragnaarr!

Ragnarr!

Ragnat!

verryHungry!

ShoyuBoyu!

RamenShindai!

RamenGuyShindai!

Shindotwo2

fansAppreciationN!

ShinobiLife3!

c0434dE!

ShinobiKenobi!

RyujiMomesHot!

RELLYrellcoins!

onehunnet!

ccH0w!

zangAkma!

BoruShiki!

BoruGaiden!

CCwh3Re!

ZangetsuWu!

ZanAkumaNs!

RELL123SeA!

ccWeaR!

HeyBudniceCode!

BruceKenny!

KennyBruce!

PieceSeaLLeR!

RuneKoncho!

VeryStrange!

BeastTitan3!

GenThreeYesson!

SeaARELL!

farmsJins!

ApoLspirT!

Erenshiki!

Johnsuki!

GenGen3Apol!

j1NyErGAr!

OACBlols!

ShUpDoodE!

BiGGemups!

RELLseesBEEs!

What are Shinobi Life 2 codes?

Shindo codes are given out by the developer of Shinobi Life 2, RELL World, and it offers in-game rewards, but most notably, they give you free spins and RELL Coins.

How do I get more Shinobi Life 2 codes?

What you really want from Shinobi Life 2 codes are free spins, and you can get these in-game by completing daily quests or levelling up. You can also join the Rell Games Discord to see when any new Shindo codes are posted for the game, or follow the official Twitter and Youtube.

We also recommend you take a look at our other Shino content, we have Shindo Life spawn times, a Bloodline tier list, Shindo Life private server codes, Jinshiki private server codes, and Vinland codes. We also have a list of the best Roblox games if you want something different.

Once you’ve grabbed a load of Shinobi Life 2 codes, be sure to check out some of our other Roblox content. For more freebies, try our Roblox promo codes, King Legacy codes, Blade Ball codes, Pixel Piece codes, All-Star Tower Defense codes, Blox Fruits codes, Fruit Warriors codes, and Anime Adventures codes. Oh, and don’t forget to take a look at our Coin Master free spin links, Free Fire redeem codes, and Pokédex.