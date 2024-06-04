We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

IKEA wants to pay you to work in its Roblox store

The Roblox IKEA store is great for those after a virtual job that pays, all you need to do is be ready to serve up some lovely meatballs.

Roblox IKEA store employee stood in front of a show room which couches behind him
Kayleigh Partleton's Avatar

Published:

Roblox 

Roblox’s IKEA store is a new venture for the Swedish furniture company, and it’s looking to hire ten employees to work in the virtual shop – yes, you read that right. IKEA is ready to pay you to work on Roblox, assuming you’re successful with your application for the position.

We stumbled across the news on X thanks to RBXNews, and we couldn’t help but head to the application page. To become an IKEA Co-Worker on Roblox, you must be at least 18 years old and be willing to work across different departments in the virtual store. One day, you might be in the showroom helping people shop for furniture, and the next, you might be serving up those famous meatballs in the bistro. For all your efforts, you might win exclusive UGCs, gotta love a Roblox game that includes those.

As nice as collectibles are, we have a feeling that it’s the pay with real cash that interests you. IKEA is happy to pay £13.15/ €14.80 an hour on a fully remote, flexible, limited contract. However, if you already work for IKEA, you’re unable to apply for this position. The recruitment process is fairly simple; you just need to head to the website and answer a few questions.

These include what piece of IKEA furniture you would be and why, what you would do if the company ran out of pixelated hotdogs, and how you feel about turning into pixels – pretty good for that hourly rate, to be honest. As for the furniture, I’d be a bean bag chair. You could just put me in the corner for a cozy nap.

Roblox IKEA store screenshot showing the inside of the shop with produce, fridges, and pallets

If all of that sounds great to you, make sure you apply for a position in IKEA’s new Roblox store. Or, if you prefer spooky experiences over walking around a virtual store, give our Roblox horror games list a read.

Oh, and don’t forget to follow us on Google News, where we can keep you up to date with everything happening in Roblox.

Kayleigh got her journalistic start at PocketGamer.biz and PCGamesInsider.biz before joining GameRant as a list writer. In May 2021, she joined Pocket Tactics as a Staff Writer, stepping into the Deputy Editor role in November 2022. A lover of all things Nintendo and mobile, she also enjoys taking long walks with Geralt of Rivia while she’s not playing Pokémon, Life is Strange, Poppy Playtime, Dark Souls, Disney Mirrorverse, Dead by Daylight, or Mortal Kombat, that is. Failing that, she’s probably searching for new Roblox codes or testing out the latest OnePlus and gaming phones. For more of her words, head to The Loadout and Wargamer. Oh, and she doesn’t think that Skyrim is a good RPG, she has the audacity to think it’s boring.