The limits of what can be achieved in Roblox are seemingly endless, and that near-infinite stream of creativity is celebrated by the Roblox Innovation Awards. Before Roblox Developer Conference 2024 kicks off, the award ceremony highlights touchstone titles that are enriching Roblox experiences for players around the world. Now, these free games need to jump to the top of your list.

We know, it is difficult to not feel spoiled for choice when it comes to all the best free mobile games you can play right now. Roblox is absolutely stuffed with them, and I, for one, could rattle on about the horror games that are worth your time. However, according to the results of the ‘Genre Category Winners,’ we reckon that these Roblox games will be keeping you busy for weeks to come. Here are the winners:

Best Obby – Tower of Hell

Best Action/RPG – Blox Fruits

Best Shooter – Arsenal

Best Strategy – The Strongest Battlegrounds

Best Horror – Doors

Best Racing – Car Crushers 2

Best Fashion – Catalog Avatar Creator

Best Roleplay – Brookhaven RP

Best Education – Word Bomb

Best Social – Brookhaven RP

Best Tycoon – Theme Park Tycoon 2

Best Fighting – The Strongest Battlegrounds

The success of Blox Fruits is nothing short of spectacular. Last year, we reported on how the hit mobile RPG game managed to bring over 14 billion players to Roblox across its entire lifetime. Yes, 14 billion. Since then, Blox Fruits has remained an essential Roblox game, and we can help you get started with our handy Blox Fruits tier list, Blox Fruits codes, and Blox Fruits races guide. However, if you’re looking for something a little more laid back, then living the life of a theme park owner is for you.

Theme Park Tycoon 2 continues to stand as one of the best theme park games within Roblox. With a hint of nostalgia from the franchise Rollercoaster Tycoon, you can’t go wrong with this fun spin on the genre. Brookhaven RP is also worth giving a shot, too, with its simple social elements and The Sims-like gameplay helping it stand out from the pack. You can put these Brookhaven codes to use, too.

