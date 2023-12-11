Roblox sets the stage for metaverse star Polar’s exclusive concert

Continuing the trend of live music events gracing the platform, TheSoul Publishing has announced a Roblox Polar concert titled ‘Happier Than Ever’. Polar is the company’s fully virtual pop star who reminds us a bit of a Gen Alpha Hatsune Miku, right down to her blue-green hair.

TheSoul Publishing, a digital studio known for its many channels such as 5-Minute Crafts and Baby Zoo, is diving into the metaverse via Roblox alongside AAA game developer Kokku to bring young people an immersive concert experience complete with social games and other activities. The concert takes place in Club Blox, an amusement park-slash-music venue of Kokku’s creation filled with opportunities to unlock limited Roblox UGC items.

Polar debuted back in October 2021 and has since built a massive social media presence including over two million TikTok followers and 1.36 billion views on YouTube. During the ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert you’ll get to listen to three new, Roblox-exclusive songs: Sold Love, Shivers, and the event’s namesake song, Happier Than Ever. Plus, you’ll get to experience it all in a Roblox game built by the developers who worked on Guerrilla Games’ Horizon series.

Patrik Wilkens, Vice President of Operations at TheSoul Publishing, says: “We are thrilled to continue pioneering this unique form of entertainment in Roblox with Polar’s ‘Happier Than Ever’ concert. This collaboration with Kokku and Roblox is an exciting venture, dismantling the barriers between music, immersive and interacting gaming, and high-level community engagement to create a host of truly unforgettable experiences.”

When is the Roblox Polar concert?

Polar’s Roblox concert begins on December 12, 2023, and runs for one week. You can get involved by visiting Club Blox on Roblox, where the concert will be continuously accessible during the week.

