Leading Roblox game developer Voldex completes an excellent acquisition by buying Ultimate Football in a multi-million dollar deal. This adds to its portfolio of amazing content across titles like Minecraft and Fortnite Creative.

Ultimate Football scored 150 million visits in the last six months alone, thanks to its customizable gameplay and immersive six-a-side games where players come together to throw the old pigskin around.

Voldex already has a robust roster of Roblox games, including Dungeon Quest, Base Battles, and Driving Empire (we happen to have a Driving Empire codes guide full of freebies). This now means that Voldex owns two top-grossing Roblox titles in Ultimate Football and Driving Empire.

The future looks very bright for Voldex, judging by its previous track record. Since acquiring Driving Empire, the game zoomed past one billion visits with an 80% rise in monthly players. This is thanks to Voldex consistently improving and updating its games.

Dungeon Quest similarly saw an increase in popularity after Voldex started looking after it, with monthly players tripling. The game’s success allowed Voldex to create a range of toys themed around it, so perhaps we’ll see some Ultimate Football merch in the future, too.

