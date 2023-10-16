Ultimate Football codes October 2023

Grab your kit, and then grab our Ultimate Football codes guide to get all the latest rewards in this thrilling Roblox experience. We love a bit of football (or American football for those of you outside the US), and Roblox is always a treat, so it’s nice to hop into a bit of the glorious game with your pals, no matter where you are. So, if you’re diving in, make sure to use our codes before you hit the pitch.

Ultimate Football codes

Active codes:

  • 25K – 20k coins (new!)
  • SEASON4 – free coins (new!)
  • UF100 – free coins (new!)
  • Season4Hype – free coins (new!)
  • LFGCHAMPS – free coins
  • 80K – free coins
  • 9KCCU – free coins
  • 6KWOO – free coins
  • 8KCCU – free coins
  • 25M – free coins
  • 21K – free coins
  • OCTNEWSLETTER – free coins
  • EPIC – free coins
  • WeLoveUF – free coins
  • PLAYERMAKER5 – free coins
  • FREEITEMS – free coins
  • INSTA2K – free coins

Expired codes:

  • AUGUSTUPDATE2023

What are Ultimate Football codes?

In case you didn’t know, Ultimate Football codes are a series of numbers and letters that you can use within the game to grab yourself some neat rewards. The developer Cloudburst Interactive releases codes regularly, often to coincide with updates, events, and holidays. You can join the Ultimate Football Discord to stay up to date, or save yourself some hassle and bookmark this page. Check back regularly, as we’re always on the hunt for the latest codes.

YouTube Thumbnail

How do I redeem Ultimate Football codes?

Thankfully, it’s pretty easy to redeem Ultimate Football codes. However, you must play at least three hours of the game to unlock the code features. After those three hours, follow these steps:

  • Open up Roblox
  • Fire up Ultimate Football
  • From the main menu, hit the store icon
  • Then, click on codes
  • Copy in an active code
  • Hit redeem
  • Enjoy your rewards!

There we have it, football fans, that’s all the Ultimate Football codes we have for now. If you want even more great Roblox content, check out our guide covering the best Roblox game codes next.

