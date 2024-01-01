Best Roblox VPN 2024

Hard though it is to believe, this iconic gaming platform isn’t allowed in every region, and you’ll need a Roblox VPN if you want to play it from one of those locations. We’re not advising that you use a VPN to break the Roblox terms of use here, rather, we’re giving a solution to fans who might lose access to their favourite video game when travelling abroad.

Of course, you might also want to use a Roblox VPN because of the additional privacy that it can give you. Your internet service provider (ISP) is monitoring everything that you do online, and the data accumulated is then sold to marketing firms. Why should a bunch of random businesses know that you enjoy the noodle-necked tongue-fun of Human Giraffe every Friday night?

Many of the choices on this list are among the best mobile VPNs, but we’ve decided to hone in on what makes them great for Roblox in particular. We’ve also picked out a number of options and highlighted their unique strengths (e.g. which is the fastest VPN), with ExpressVPN coming with our highest recommendation.

The best Roblox VPN services are:

ExpressVPN – best Roblox VPN NordVPN – fastest VPN for Roblox Ivacy VPN – best cheap VPN Private Internet Access – most VPN servers Surfshark – best VPN free trial CyberGhost – best VPN money-back guarantee

1. The best Roblox VPN

ExpressVPN is the best Roblox VPN.

ExpressVPN overview:

Features Details Server totals 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Services unblocked Roblox, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, Hulu, BBC iPlayer Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 5 Router support Yes

Pros:

Uses the really fast Lightway protocol

Servers span a huge number of regions

Cons:

Pricing can work out a little more than other providers

No free trial

This is a service that’s highly regarded within the VPN arena, with a robust selection of features to back it up. If you’ve read any of our other guides on VPN apps, you’ll see that ExpressVPN consistently comes out on top. With servers in so many countries, you shouldn’t have any trouble connecting through a region that’s Roblox-friendly, and its Lightway protocol gives such speedy performance that you needn’t worry about the VPN slowing things down.

It is notable that this service carries a higher price tag than the other providers on this list (and annoyingly doesn’t give you a real free trial), but it’s well worth it for what you get. Not only do its superfast servers cover loads of regions, but they refresh their IP addresses at a more regular rate than most other VPNs. What this means is that even if one of them gets blocked, it shouldn’t be too long before it refreshes and you can use it again.

As a final feather in its cap, this provider uses the TrustedServer system. If you’re after a VPN because you’re worried about your online privacy, this should give you some peace of mind, as it prevents the servers from writing absolutely anything about your online activities. So with plenty of speed and privacy features, ExpressVPN is a fantastic choice for a Roblox VPN.

Read the ExpressVPN review on PCGamesN (our sister site) to find out more.

2. The fastest VPN for Roblox

NordVPN is the fastest VPN for Roblox.

NordVPN overview:

Features Details Server totals 5,300+ servers in 60+ countries Services unblocked Roblox, Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 6 Router support Yes

Pros:

Fastest provider on this list

Features spilt-tunnelling, a kill switch, and other great features

Cons:

Servers span fewer countries than other services

No free trial

NordVPN is a provider that we’re sure many of our readers will already be familiar with. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if you’ve seen it as the sponsor of certain Roblox YouTubers. This is another of those VPNs that has been able to cultivate a really good reputation by offering a truly fantastic service – with its biggest claim to fame being that it’s a really fast gaming VPN.

If you find that the internet goes slowly when you try and play Roblox, your ISP may be artificially reducing your download speeds because you’re using a lot of bandwidth. It can’t slow down the speeds of every device in your household though, and with a VPN like Nord on, it won’t be able to see what’s using the bandwidth, and so can’t slow down anything.

When tested against one another on the OpenVPN protocol, NordVPN was found to have the fastest average download speeds of every provider on this list. Of course, there are many external factors which can impact this (and different protocols can effect speed too), but this is definitely a good indicator that NordVPN is a wonderfully speedy service.

Read the NordVPN review on our sister site, PCGamesN, to find out more about this VPN service.

3. The best cheap VPN for Roblox

The cheapest Roblox VPN is Ivacy VPN.

Ivacy VPN overview:

Features Details Server totals 5,700+ servers in 100+ countries Services unblocked Roblox, Disney Plus, Hulu, BBC iPlayer, Netflix Free trial $0.99 week-long paid trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Fantastic prices

Military-grade 254-bit encryption

Cons:

No Apple kill switch

No free trial

If you enjoy a free game like Roblox, chances are, you aren’t going to want to spend loads of money on a VPN to use with it. After all, why should you spend more on the VPN than the game itself? For those in need of a cheap VPN to use with Roblox, we recommend Ivacy VPN, a service which, when divided by month, has the lowest rate of any of the other providers on this list.

With Ivacy VPN, you pay for five years in one go, but that still costs less than you’d pay for two or three years of other providers in one go. What’s even more exciting is that this great rate is an exclusive deal for our readers, so make sure to click through on the links in this article if you want to get this bargain.

Worried that a lower cost is going to give you a poorer service? Let us reassure you. It has a huge server range that spans over 100 countries, and it uses 254-bit military-grade encryption in order to keep your online activities as private as can be. There’s a lot to love about Ivacy VPN.

4. The Roblox VPN with the most servers

Private Internet Access (PIA) has the biggest selection of VPN servers.

Private Internet Access overview:

Features Details Server totals 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Services unblocked Roblox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Hulu, YouTube Free trial None Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections 10 Router support Yes

Pros:

Over 35,000 servers to choose from

Great prices

Cons:

No free trial

Marginally slower than other providers on this list

Private Internet Access is great if you’re after a provider with an enormous selection of servers. Based on this metric alone, PIA is in first place by quite a distance. There are a number of benefits to having such a vast server array, but most significantly, it’ll help to reduce server congestion. If you have one server that’s being used simultaneously by hundreds of thousands of customers, things might go more slowly, and with other 35,000 of them, PIA can avoid that.

Then there’s also the fact that if Roblox happens to block access via any one of the PIA servers, there’ll still be a truly enormous selection of others for you to choose from. While none of the providers on this list should have trouble accessing Roblox, they could also be blocked at any point, and PIA is in the best position to avoid that problem.

It may be a smidgen slower than some of the other VPNs here, but any loss of speed may be offset by the reduction of server congestion. Meanwhile, though it is more expensive than Ivacy VPN, Private Internet Access remains a cheap VPN solution, helping to make it even more of an appealing choice.

5. The best VPN free trial for Roblox

Surfshark has the best VPN free trial.

Surfshark overview:

Feature Details Server totals 3,200+ servers in 65+ countries Services unblocked Roblox, Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, YouTube Free trial One week Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

Pros:

Offers a week-long free trial

Allows unlimited simultaneous connections

Cons:

Servers in fewer countries

Smaller sever total

We get that a VPN is a big purchase. You don’t want to get one that doesn’t do everything you want it to – think of all the Roblox avatar items you could have bought with the money. Fortunately, Surfshark is one of the few VPNs that lets you have a free trial, and one that lasts a whole week too. This should give you plenty of time to determine whether or not you can justify the cost.

Another jewel in the Surfshark crown is the fact that it can be used on an unlimited number of simultaneous connections. So if you live in a huge, twenty-person household and every single one of them wants to use a VPN while they play Roblox, they would all be able to do so on a single Surfshark plan.

Its one area of weakness is that it has a smaller server total and range than the other providers on this list. Having said that, it’s important to consider these numbers in context: there are many smaller services out there that have an even smaller total. Plus, considering that Surfshark is one of the more affordable VPN providers, there’s very little to criticise about it.

Read the Surfshark review from PCGamesN to find out more about this service.

6. The best VPN money-back guarantee for Roblox

CyberGhost has the best money-back guarantee.

CyberGhost overview:

Feature Details Server totals 7,400+ in 94+ countries Services unblocked Roblox, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, Hulu, Prime Video Free trial 24 hours Money-back guarantee 45 days Simultaneous connections 7 Router support Yes

Pros:

45-day money-back guarantee

Many applications beyond Roblox

Cons:

Free trial could be longer

A little slower than some others

We’ve already spoken about how Surfshark can give you a week-long free trial to ease into its service, but what if that isn’t enough? Well, while you’ll still have to pay initially, CyberGhost allows its customers to have a 45-day money-back guarantee (as well as a day-long free trial) giving you a huge window of time to test it out. If at any point during the first month and a half you think to yourself “this ain’t worth it, pal” you can get a full refund.

Beyond the large safety net that its 45-day money-back guarantee provides, this provider also has a number of appealing features. Of course, it works well with Roblox, but if you really want to get your money’s worth, you could use it for watching films and TV shows on your phone too as this is a fantastic VPN for streaming.

It may be a bit slower than some of the likes of Nord or ExpressVPN, but then it also has a pretty impressive server array, and is also priced very reasonably. CyberGhost has a lot to offer and that’s why it gets our recommendation.

Our sister site, PCGamesN, has a CyberGhost review that you can read for more information about this VPN.

How we picked the best Roblox VPN

We put this list together by carefully considering the strengths and weaknesses of the top VPN providers and comparing those against the needs of Roblox players. Whether you want to be able to access it in a region in which it is restricted, or simply want to improve connection speeds or hide your online activities, we recommend ExpressVPN most strongly, but recognise that any one of the providers might be your best pick, depending on your needs.

Why use a Roblox VPN?

There are three main reasons that you might want to use a Roblox VPN. These are as follows:

Accessibility : if you travel to a country where Roblox is unavailable, you can use a VPN so that you are still able to enjoy your favourite game

: if you travel to a country where Roblox is unavailable, you can use a VPN so that you are still able to enjoy your favourite game Speed : if Roblox runs slowly on your device, it may be that your ISP is slowing things down. A VPN will mask your activities and stop the ISP slowing things

: if Roblox runs slowly on your device, it may be that your ISP is slowing things down. A VPN will mask your activities and stop the ISP slowing things Privacy: if you’re conscious of your activities in Roblox being used to accumulate data on you, turn on your VPN and you’ll connect to another server, protecting your privacy in the process

Is a VPN allowed on Roblox?

Technically, VPN use goes against the Roblox terms of use and runs the risk of getting your account banned. However, this was put in place in order to prevent people from trying to anonymously access other users’ accounts, harassing other players, and accessing content that should not be available to them. If you avoid these things, it is unlikely that Roblox will take any action against you, but it is important to keep this in mind nonetheless.

For more guidance on choosing a VPN, check out our guide on the best Android VPN and the best iPhone VPN. For more Roblox content, take a look at our guides on the best Roblox games, Roblox promo codes, and our huge repository of Roblox game codes for every occasion.