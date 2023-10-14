The Rocket League logo through the years

While the car football game has been around for years, the Rocket League logo has gone through barely any changes, even after Epic Games’ purchased Psyonix.

Rocket League logo: Two cars flying through the air, one red and blue with an M on the bonnet, fashioned after Mario, another green and blue with an L on the bonnet, fashioned after Luigi.
Ben Johnson's Avatar

Published:

Rocket League

The Rocket League logo is iconic to any fans of cars, football (soccer), or videogames (or all three!). Okay, maybe not iconic, but it definitely is on the icon for the videogame on my Nintendo Switch screen. Anyway, enough silly jokes…

What we’re here to do is to help any budding graphic designers learn about the design choices made by Psyonix and Epic Games’ for its free-to-play multiplayer game. We’ve also got Rocket League codes, Rocket League best car, and Rocket League wallpapers for all you vehicular ball-scoring aficionados.

Anyway, let’s get typographical with the Rocket League logo.

The Rocket League logo on a mango yellow background. It's a crest with the title of the game above a buggy-like car as if engraved in metal below.

Rocket League logo 2014

The first Rocket League logo reminds me of Robot Wars, a British television show where mechanically-minded people design brutal killer robots and make them fight. I like it. Here, we have the car below a slightly cartoonish wraparound font. It’s chill, but a little MS word art for me.

The Rocket League logo on a mango yellow background. It's the words Rocket League in a Futura-esque font, next to a football crest withe a car flying across it behind a ball.

Rocket League logo 2015

Just like everything in graphic design, the Rocket League logo pushed for simplicity with its pseudo-Futura logo change in 2015, alongside the football team crest with a car flying through it. It’s bold if a bit lacking in personality.

The Rocket League logo on a mango yellow background. It's just the words 'Rocket League' in a Futura-esque font.

Rocket League logo 2020

By 2020, Epic Games’ owned Rocket League, as they do now. The logo lost the football crest and is now used on its own next to seasonal changes and whatnot. The name is still there, bold as ever, and changes color in press materials based on different in-game events.

There you have it, the Rocket League logo through the years. For more, check out our guide to the best portable gaming consoles to pick the best tech for the job.

Ben has years of experience with Nintendo games and mobile phones, with bylines for PCGamesN, Gear Nuke, and many more. When he’s not reviewing the latest tech or hunting out smartphone leaks, he’s playing Civilization, Splatoon, and even a little Roblox. He’s covered the biggest tech events, like MWC in Barcelona and IFA in Berlin, interviewed legends like Yoko Taro and bigwigs like Samsung’s Head of Mobile R&D Won-joon Choi, and reviewed the biggest Nintendo games like The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom and Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Oh, and he knows Nintendo Switch 2 will run at 4K60, just don’t ask him how…

Did you miss this…
Network N Media earns commission from qualifying purchases via Amazon Associates and other programs. We include affiliate links in articles. View terms. Prices correct at time of publication.
More stories
More from Pocket Tactics Hey! Pocket Tactics is the world's number one mobile games site. Follow us for Roblox, Genshin, Pokémon, and more on TwitterFacebook, and Google News.