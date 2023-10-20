Looking for Rocket League’s best car? Sure, you’ve mastered aerials, last-minute saves, and dribbling like a mechanical Lionel Messi, but until you get the best whip to hit that big old ball with, you’re never making it to the big leagues. So, we’ve decided to do a bit of digging under the hood to figure out what the best options are when it comes to the best Rocket League cars.

We’ve chosen our top five picks for Rocket League’s best cars, with something for the professionals, the beginners, and all of you in between. So buckle up, and let’s boost into this thing.

Octane

Despite being one of the first cars you unlock, the Octane remains the primo option throughout the extended roster of available wagons and takes its rightful place as the top pick on our list of Rocket League’s best cars. With a hitbox perfectly suited for skilful attacking play – as well as thwacking the ball out of the way on your goal line – it’s the predominant choice for pros and amateurs alike. With the Octane around since the dawn of Rocket League, there’s no shortage of snazzy skins available to deck out your wagon, and we don’t expect to see less of the much-loved design any time soon.

Batmobile

Personally, it doesn’t matter to me if the Batmobile isn’t suited for competitive Rocket League because, well, it’s the Batmobile, but the fact that this iconic speed machine is perfectly suited for some auto sports isn’t something I’m going to moan about. With its long, flat body, Batman’s preferred mode of transport is a beast in the air and occupies enough space to make it a decent defender too. If you’re torn between the Octane and the next pick on this list, the Dominus, the Batmobile might be a good place, and a fun place, to meet in-between.

Dominus

If you want to make an entrance in the closest thing Rocket League has to an old-school muscle car, the Dominus is a viable option and one of the sleekest-looking machines across the entire roster of cars. As the runner-up most popular pick to the Octane, the Dominus is another of the cars you see seasoned professionals turn to when a game is too important to lose.

Merc

Ok, so hear me out here. The hitbox on the Merc makes it an ideal pick for beginners who don’t mind not looking like the flashest thing on the field, with it perfect for picking up the skill of dribbling and occupying plenty of space in the goal. Admittedly, you can’t rely on the Merc for tight corners if you’re caught on the counter, but otherwise, it’s a solid call for both starting out and the big leagues.

Breakout

If you want to give Rocket League some serious Tron vibes while still rolling a competitively viable car, the Breakout is a stylish alternative to the favourites. Looking like an old Lamborghini, the Breakout is something of a one-trick striker perfect for knocking in crosses from other players or any other sort of tap-ins with its flat-as-a-pancake hood. Like the Merc, the Breakout is not much use in the air, but if you’re playing most of your game on the ground, there’s no reason not to give it a go.

