Samsung announces a new AI-powered 200MP smartphone camera sensor

We saw the first Samsung 200MP smartphone camera sensor back in 2021, providing incredibly high-quality video capture. The company now announced a new AI-powered 200MP sensor, and it looks even better still.

Developments for the new 200MP sensor include the application of Dual-VTG and Tetra pixel, for improved pixel technology and an even higher high-resolution experience for smartphone users. This is great news for those who are serious about photography and video capture, and we’re looking forward to seeing it in action in some of the best Samsung phones of the future.

One of the other greatly improved areas with the new 200MP sensor is Samsung’s latest video feature, ISOCELL Zoom Anyplace, which gives you more freedom and creativity while filming with your smartphone. With the new sensor, you can select the desired subject, and the camera automatically tracks and films it for you. Samsung says the new tech prevents even fast-moving subjects from going off-screen, and we can expect less screen shake, too.

Samsung is also introducing End-to-End AI Remosaic for photos. Rather than the normal sequence of image processing, E2E AI Remosaic does it all in parallel, thereby reducing latency by up to half. The result for smartphone users is overall faster image processing, which reduces the shooting time of 200MP images and improves image quality.

We’re expecting Samsung to announce updates to its flagship phones in January 2024, including the Galaxy S24 Ultra, which we are anticipating to see with this upgraded 200MP AI-powered camera.

There you have it, all you need to know about the new Samsung 200MP smartphone camera sensor. While you’re here, check out some other devices with fantastic cameras with our guides to the best Google Pixel phones and the best Xiaomi phones.