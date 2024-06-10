We’re expecting the big launch of Samsung’s next foldable phones in early July and to the surprise of almost no one, both the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are coming with Galaxy AI features that S24-series users know and love.

Samsung released a blog post by EVP & Head of Mobile R&D Office, Won-Joon Choi, in which he explains that “The introduction of Galaxy AI on the Galaxy S24 series was only the start.” The brand plans to “further optimize the Galaxy AI experience for the upcoming foldable devices.”

“Our foldables are the most versatile and flexible form factor in Samsung Galaxy and when combined with Galaxy AI, these two complementary technologies will together unlock all new possibilities,” the post continues. With this in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see both new devices end up on our guide to the best Samsung phones soon after launch.

There’s more Galaxy AI news, too. The Live Translate feature currently offered by Samsung’s native calling app will soon expand to third-party messaging apps that support voice calling. Even running in a third-party app, the AI translation will still utilize on-device technology to ensure the utmost privacy.

Samsung isn’t stopping there, either. Choi goes on to explain that advancement in NPU technology will make it possible to run more and more AI features locally, rather than relying on a connection to the cloud.

Whether you’re excited about the AI features or not, the upcoming Galaxy foldables are sure to make a splash when they land next month. If you’re looking for a foldable that you can get your mitts on right now, check out our guides to the best foldable phones and the best flip phones on the market.