It looks like a Samsung Galaxy M15 5G launch is coming soon, with news of the FFC certifying the phone’s battery in the US. We’ve heard rumors of the arrival of this budget device for a while now, but following this major step to release, as well as certification in other regions like Korea and India, now all we’re waiting for is Samsung to make it official.

This latest news is courtesy of MySmartPrice, who first spotted the listing on the FCC database with the model number SM-M156B. The listing doesn’t give too much away besides the fact that, as the name suggests, this is a 5G capable budget phone. However, from previous leaks, we expect the Galaxy M15 5G to come with a bigger battery than its predecessor while running Android 14 out of the box.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy M series is one of the more affordable lines of Samsung phones, matching up closely with the A series in terms of specs, hardware, and pricing. Given that it’s a budget phone, we’re not sure if we can expect any of the exciting Galaxy AI tools we saw arrive alongside the S24 Series earlier this year on the M15 5G, but we’re hoping for some surprises.

We don’t have an exact launch date at the time of writing, but Samsung tends to have a pattern with its releases, and considering the M14 arrived on March 8 last year, we could be looking at a similar date for the M15. Either way, we’ll be looking out for any official updates from Samsung ahead of this anticipated global launch.

There you have it, the news that we’re expecting a Samsung Galaxy M15 5G launch any day now. For more on the latest smartphones, check out our Poco X6 review and Porsche Edition HONOR Magic V2 RSR review, or see our guide with all we know so far about the iPhone 16.