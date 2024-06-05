Ahead of the anticipated launch of Samsung’s next generation of flip and foldable phones, the first apparent Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 render leaks have popped up online, alongside those of the Z Fold 6. Put simply, it looks like the Korean tech giant isn’t taking many risks with this year’s update for its two alternative form factor flagships.

The renders leak is courtesy of Reddit user UnironicallyMe37, who suggests the image has somehow found its way out of Samsung Kazakhstan. The image shows both the Z Flip 6 and Z Fold 6 side by side, but disappointingly, they look remarkably similar to last year’s Flip and Fold Samsung phones. We weren’t expecting Samsung to reinvent the wheel, but at first glance, it’s hard to notice any real differences.

Considering the arrival of the Honor Magic V2 earlier this year, we thought there was a chance that Samsung could try to match the remarkably thin form factor with the Z Fold 6, but that doesn’t appear to be the case. The only really noticeable change is a slightly more square design for both phones, with the Z Flip 6 also sporting colorway-matching rings around the camera lenses. Otherwise, it seems that Samsung is sticking to the formula that has made it the market leader for foldable devices

It’s important to note that we’ve not seen much from this particular leaker before, so it’s important to take any leaks like this with a pinch of salt. However, considering that we’re anticipating the launch of both phones in early July, it would make sense that international branches are starting to put marketing materials like this render together, so it wouldn’t be a major shock to the system if the renders turn out to be on the money.

