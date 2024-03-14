The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 specs might have just leaked, with the possibility of upgrades to almost every aspect of the Android folding phone. With the device launch expected in July, it might be the first sign that there’s something to be excited about.

The rumored specs (from TheGalox on X) show improvements across the board, with bigger being the primary comparative. A bigger outside display, bigger cooling system, and, possibly most important of all, a bigger battery are all reported. And if you check out our Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 review, you’ll see that battery life is one of the main areas it needs to improve.

There’s also the possibility of an improved main camera, up from 12MP to 50MP, another area where we’d very much appreciate better performance from Samsung. Beyond that, we’re expecting both the Flip 6 and the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the best Samsung phones of the future, to feature the latest overclocked Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy. Combine that with the possibility of models with 12GB RAM, and it could be a lot more powerful.

Anyone worried about folding durability should rest a bit easier with the next generation. Rumor has it that there’s a new improved hinge and internal layout, with Gorilla Glass Armor for added protection. Perhaps the least surprising aspects of the leak are the inclusion of Galaxy AI features and seven years of software updates – we expect that with all the latest Samsung flagships.

Of course, we recommend you take all of this with a pinch of salt. We can’t corroborate this ourselves, nor can we see into the future, so who knows what will happen until we hear more from Samsung directly. If you fancy picking up a folding phone, now you can check out the best foldable phones and best flip phones – spoiler, Samsung dominates. We’ve also got a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 review if you want the best of the best.