It looks like we might finally see the first Samsung triple foldable phone this year, with the Korean tech giant eager to beat Huawei in a race to debut the exciting innovation. While we’ve heard rumors of both companies working on tri-fold devices over the last year, the latest details seem to suggest that we’re just a few months away from all that work coming to fruition.

An X (Twitter) post from tech tipster Revegnus, first spotted by TechRadar, reads: “Rumors are circulating that Samsung will add a triple fold to its lineup this year. With Huawei almost certain to release a triple fold in the second quarter of this year, from Samsung’s perspective, it cannot afford to miss out on the title of ‘world’s first’.” Given that Huawei originally intended on releasing its own tri-fold device late last year before pushing the date back, Samsung has little time to bring its device to the market if it wants to be the first mobile brand to do so globally.

In terms of what shape the Samsung triple foldable phone might take, it’s still up in the air. We have seen tri-fold concepts from the company before, with YouTuber Charbax capturing some promising concept prototypes at MWC in 2023, but there are no leaks as of yet detailing if these form the basis for the version set to go on retail. Considering the brand has led the field in terms of foldable phones since the arrival of the original Samsung Galaxy Fold in 2019, it’s no wonder that the company is so eager to continue ahead of the pack, even if it’s unlikely we’d see the Huawei tri-fold device release in the US or Europe.

Of course, as is always the case with rumors like these, it’s best to take them with a pinch of salt until we get official confirmation from Samsung. Still, given that the second quarter of 2024 is just a couple of months away, beginning in April, if the release of a Samsung triple foldable phone is a reality, we should know more soon. There’s often a Samsung Unpacked event in early summer, so we could see the big reveal in June, before the second quarter ends.

There you have it, the news a Samsung triple foldable could be coming soon.