Samsung Galaxy S24 colors leak ahead of launch later this month

It looks like we’ve got confirmation of the Samsung Galaxy S24 colors ahead of the launch of the new series of smartphones from Samsung later this month, just a couple of days after some images of the devices also leaked. With seemingly seven options to pick from, you’ll be spoiled for choice when Samsung reveals this upgrade on the S23 later this month.

For those who don’t know, the Samsung Galaxy S24 is one of the most anticipated smartphones of 2024, with the big launch of the new line of Samsung phones taking place during the Galaxy Unpacked presentation on January 17. To be clear, the leak seems to explicitly suggest the colorways for just the S24 and S24+ models, so there may still be some surprises in store for those opting for the top-end S24 Ultra version.

Leaks dating back to last year detailed the colors, but now, thanks to leaker Ross Young, we know their official names: Marble Gray, Onyx Black, Cobalt Violet, Amber Yellow, Sandstone Orange, Jade Green, and Sapphire Blue. Reports suggest that the latter three colorways might be exclusive to Samsung’s own online store, with the other four available through retailers such as Verizon, Amazon, and others, but there’s no confirmation at the time of writing.

While it’s still a bit of a mystery what color options might be available for the S24 Ultra, it’s worth pointing out that if it’s anything like the S23 Ultra, it should also be available in the same colors as the base model, unless Samsung chances tact on its pattern from previous releases. There have been rumors of a luxurious gold version that we’re keeping an eye out for. Either way, we’ll be sure to know more soon, with the Galaxy Unpacked event just a week away.

With that, you’re up to date on the latest leaks regarding the Samsung Galaxy S24 colors. For more on the latest smartphones, check out our guides to the best Xiaomi phones and the best OnePlus phones.