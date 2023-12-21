Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks detail specs and cements launch date

It’s no surprise that Samsung is planning a new phone, but recent Samsung Galaxy S24 leaks now give us a pretty full idea of what to expect and when. With spec sheets, colorways, and even a launch date seemingly confirmed, there’s little else to find out.

Thanks to Evan Blass on X (via TechRadar), it looks like the S24 range will look pretty similar to the company’s most recent lineup. Among the new Samsung phones, there’s a base model, the Plus model, and the flagship S24 Ultra. Better yet, we probably have less than a month until it launches – with a countdown posted by Blass suggesting a January 17 launch date. That’s the same date we reported from another leaker last month, adding further validity to the claim.

The countdown has Galaxy Unpacked 2024 set for January 18 at 03:00 KST – which works out to 10:00 PT / 13:00 ET / 18:00 UK, January 17. Perhaps more interestingly, the countdown shows the phrase “Galaxy AI is coming,” which sounds like more of a warning when read in the wrong voice…

Blass followed up this countdown with a spec sheet showing the three new phones – the Galaxy S24, S24+, and S24 Ultra. Each handset comes in four colors: white, black, beige, and dark blue for the Ultra, plus white, black, beige, and what looks like a slightly less dark blue for the S24 and S24+.

Every phone has the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and IP68 water and dust resistance, plus a new label with the word ‘epic’ in it. The S24 is the “Everyday epic,” while the S24+ plus is called “An epic plus-up,” whatever that means. These two have 50MP main cameras, 3x zoom, and aluminum bodies.

The smaller handset has a smaller battery, naturally, with 50% battery from 30 minutes charge, as well as lower storage combos, 128GB or 256GB combined with 8GB RAM. The larger handset ups the battery size and the memory, with 256GB or 512GB combined with 12GB RAM. Meanwhile, the Ultra looks mightily similar to its predecessor, with a 200MP main camera, up to 10x zoom, 12GB RAM, and 512GB storage.

What this spec sheet does seemingly confirm, however, is the design change much-rumored over the last few months. Just like the iPhone 15 Pro, it seems all but certain that the S24 Ultra will have a titanium body this time around – meaning a lighter and more durable design.

Of course, while this seems pretty darn conclusive, it's not officially confirmed, so take it with a pinch of salt.