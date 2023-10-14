SCP Tower Defense codes – free coins and shards

October 14, 2023: We added new SCP Tower Defense codes
With our list of all the latest SCP Tower Defense codes, you’ll have the strongest team of SCPs around and will be zapping your way to the top in no time. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back from time to time, as we’ll add new codes as soon as they come out.
SCP Tower Defense codes
Active codes:
- halloween – 500 coins (new!)
- shop – 300 coins, ten tokens, and 30 shards
- ThanksFor50M – 1.5k coins, 50 tokens, and 150 shards
Expired codes:
- renewal
- beast
- fixes
- fox
- summer
- maps
- ThanksFor40M
- economy
- Moneybags
- valkyrie
- buffs
- questplus
- Pass
- CORE
- Minigun
- balance
- Winter
- rabbit
- flames
- xmas2022
- antikill
- ThanksFor30M
- chains
- dboi
- scarlet
- uiu
- ThanksFor20M
- Doctor
- NewJourney
- badges
- skins
- evolution
- maz hatter
- shy guy
- Mole Rats
- Lake Blood
- RobloxReturns
- Chaos
- Red Lake
- Thanksfor10M
- XKClass
- Gadgets
- Thanksfor5M
- ABLE
- ThanksFor3M
- ThanksFor1M
- ThanksFor500K
What are SCP Tower Defense codes?
SCP Tower Defense codes are freebies given out by the developer, Mashiusam, to help you in your battle against the ominous Scarlet King. Mashiusam usually releases new codes when the game reaches specific milestones, like a certain number of likes, so be sure to give the game a like, add it to your favorites, and check back here from time to time for more treats.
How do I redeem my SCP Tower Defense codes?
Redeeming your SCP Tower Defense codes is easy. Just follow these simple steps.
- Launch Roblox SCP Tower Defense
- Tap the ‘daily rewards & codes’ button on the right-hand side of the screen
- Type your code into the redemption box
- Hit claim
- Enjoy your rewards!
