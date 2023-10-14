SCP Tower Defense codes – free coins and shards

With our list of all the latest SCP Tower Defense codes, you’ll have the strongest team of SCPs around and will be zapping your way to the top in no time. Be sure to bookmark this page and check back from time to time, as we’ll add new codes as soon as they come out.

SCP Tower Defense codes

Active codes:

halloween – 500 coins (new!)

– 500 coins (new!) shop – 300 coins, ten tokens, and 30 shards

– 300 coins, ten tokens, and 30 shards ThanksFor50M – 1.5k coins, 50 tokens, and 150 shards

Expired codes:

renewal

beast

fixes

fox

summer

maps

ThanksFor40M

economy

Moneybags

valkyrie

buffs

questplus

Pass

CORE

Minigun

balance

Winter

rabbit

flames

xmas2022

antikill

ThanksFor30M

chains

dboi

scarlet

uiu

ThanksFor20M

Doctor

NewJourney

badges

skins

evolution

maz hatter

shy guy

Mole Rats

Lake Blood

RobloxReturns

Chaos

Red Lake

Thanksfor10M

XKClass

Gadgets

Thanksfor5M

ABLE

ThanksFor3M

ThanksFor1M

ThanksFor500K

What are SCP Tower Defense codes?

SCP Tower Defense codes are freebies given out by the developer, Mashiusam, to help you in your battle against the ominous Scarlet King. Mashiusam usually releases new codes when the game reaches specific milestones, like a certain number of likes, so be sure to give the game a like, add it to your favorites, and check back here from time to time for more treats.

How do I redeem my SCP Tower Defense codes?

Redeeming your SCP Tower Defense codes is easy. Just follow these simple steps.

Launch Roblox SCP Tower Defense

Tap the ‘daily rewards & codes’ button on the right-hand side of the screen

Type your code into the redemption box

Hit claim

Enjoy your rewards!

