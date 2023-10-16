All Star Tower Defense codes October 2023

Get all of the new All Star Tower Defense codes for mountains of gems and gold to EXP and rare items, never miss a freebie with our list of Roblox ASTD codes.

October 16, 2023: We added a new All Star Tower Defense code to our list

No Roblox game is complete without a treasure trove of free stuff to help you play. That’s why we decided to create an All Star Tower Defense codes list, bringing together all of the latest free gem codes so you don’t have to spend your time trawling through Discord.

What use are ASTD codes then? Well, they give you gems that you use to summon new characters to fight with. And just as with most gacha system games, some of these characters are more powerful than others. Go and grab some Project Mugetsu codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Smashing Simulator X codes, and Toilet Tower Defense codes while you’re here.

Here are all the new All Star Tower Defense codes:

  • happyspookymonth – 200 stardust and 2,750 gems (new!)
  • newupdatecode – 150 stardust

Expired ASTD codes:

  • NewWorld2
  • UniverseReset
  • TheDrumsOfLiberation2
  • TheDrumsOfLiberation
  • 6billionvists
  • july4threalupdate
  • sorryfordelayupdate2
  • abouttimesnowrbx2023
  • NavyXFlameOtherCode
  • navyxflamelate200kcodeomg
  • happylatemothersday
  • rolerewardcode
  • Chainsmoke91
  • Blamsdefnotlate300kcode
  • ASTDEggOpenedFinally
  • melonmen1
  • youtubekingluffy350kdone
  • newupdcode3
  • newupdcode2
  • blamsponge
  • navyxflame170kyoutubereal
  • diablo12
  • maintenacecode15
  • sorryforlongdelay
  • thankyoufor5bvisits
  • delayp
  • lvlreqny
  • happyholidays
  • mbshutdown
  • world3ishere
  • winterguy19
  • bigwinterupdatesoon
  • 2milfavoriteup
  • 2yearanniversaryduo
  • 2yearanniversary
  • SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k
  • newstarcode
  • Halloween2022
  • timechamberfix
  • stardustupdate
  • ASTDDragonoidBakugan
  • 1millikes
  • summerwoo2022
  • Hooray50k
  • owouch
  • changesjune
  • ticketupdate
  • NavyXFlame130kNoLeak
  • newaprilupdate
  • astd1millikes
  • allstarspring
  • ultramove
  • congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k
  • superwoop
  • 1mgroupmembers
  • themadao
  • -ASTDDevs
  • world2ishere
  • world2comingsoon
  • astdx2022
  • winterbreakwhen
  • KingLuffyFan200k
  • SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA
  • december2021
  • eatlotsonthanksgiving
  • thecityofangels
  • novemberupdate
  • igot2look
  • 100ksubnavyxflame
  • starshipway
  • NavyxFlame80Ksubs
  • anniversaryastd
  • fruit100k
  • robloxyay
  • happyhalloween2021
  • 4partyrocking
  • longwait
  • wowshutdown
  • goldgemgold
  • NavyxFlameYT60K
  • thursdayfun
  • tacotuesday
  • 2bcodeswagmodeblazeit
  • shutdownagaincode21
  • nooshutdown
  • septemberupdate21
  • specialkingluffy100k
  • illbewatchingyou
  • gamebreakingvisits101
  • nowherescoredeal
  • minishutdown
  • theotheronecode
  • mrworldwide
  • morecodeforyouxd
  • codeofprisma
  • codeoflight
  • listentothemusic132
  • howareyoutodaymyfriendo
  • NAVYXFLAME4CODE
  • fruitysubmore
  • 4thofjulyupdate
  • lesgolesgoyuuh
  • supertime
  • biggerthanlife1
  • fruitgame
  • 600klikes
  • updatejune2021
  • fruit
  • 2021memorialday2021x
  • Update53021
  • lovetobrazil
  • addnewunitstobannerfix
  • diamondnowina
  • ohmahgawdskill
  • yellowsix
  • tysmfor1mfavorite
  • smoothcriminal2
  • jahajha
  • quickshut
  • shotofmemories
  • lieawake
  • freedom
  • likeapartyonthelist
  • helloworld2021
  • 1bvisit1b
  • eastercoda21
How do I redeem ASTD codes?

To redeem your ASTD code, simply follow these instructions:

  • Open All Star Tower Defense
  • Tap the three-dot ‘settings’ symbol in the bottom right
  • Enter your All Star Tower Defense code into the box
  • Enjoy your rewards!

What are ASTD codes?

All Star Tower Defense codes are gifts given away by the game’s developer, and often contain gems, which are All Star’s in-game currency. Top Down Games releases these codes after updates, or when reaching a social target, so keep checking our list if you don’t want to miss any.

How do I get more ASTD codes?

To find more All Star Tower Defense codes, and learn what’s happening in-game, join the official Discord server. Either that or keep checking our list, as we’ll update it every time a new code drops.

