All Star Tower Defense codes October 2023

No Roblox game is complete without a treasure trove of free stuff to help you play. That’s why we decided to create an All Star Tower Defense codes list, bringing together all of the latest free gem codes so you don’t have to spend your time trawling through Discord.

What use are ASTD codes then? Well, they give you gems that you use to summon new characters to fight with. And just as with most gacha system games, some of these characters are more powerful than others. Go and grab some Project Mugetsu codes, Anime Fighting Simulator X codes, Smashing Simulator X codes, and Toilet Tower Defense codes while you’re here.

Here are all the new All Star Tower Defense codes:

happyspookymonth – 200 stardust and 2,750 gems (new!)

– 200 stardust and 2,750 gems (new!) newupdatecode – 150 stardust

Expired ASTD codes:

NewWorld2

UniverseReset

TheDrumsOfLiberation2

TheDrumsOfLiberation

6billionvists

july4threalupdate

sorryfordelayupdate2

abouttimesnowrbx2023

NavyXFlameOtherCode

navyxflamelate200kcodeomg

happylatemothersday

rolerewardcode

Chainsmoke91

Blamsdefnotlate300kcode

ASTDEggOpenedFinally

melonmen1

youtubekingluffy350kdone

newupdcode3

newupdcode2

blamsponge

navyxflame170kyoutubereal

diablo12

maintenacecode15

sorryforlongdelay

thankyoufor5bvisits

delayp

lvlreqny

happyholidays

mbshutdown

world3ishere

winterguy19

bigwinterupdatesoon

2milfavoriteup

2yearanniversaryduo

2yearanniversary

SubscribeToBlamSpotOnYoutube200k

newstarcode

Halloween2022

timechamberfix

stardustupdate

ASTDDragonoidBakugan

1millikes

summerwoo2022

Hooray50k

owouch

changesjune

ticketupdate

NavyXFlame130kNoLeak

newaprilupdate

astd1millikes

allstarspring

ultramove

congratulations2kingluffy300ksubscribersonyoutube300k

superwoop

1mgroupmembers

themadao

-ASTDDevs

world2ishere

world2comingsoon

astdx2022

winterbreakwhen

KingLuffyFan200k

SUBTOBLAMSPOT100kBOA

december2021

eatlotsonthanksgiving

thecityofangels

novemberupdate

igot2look

100ksubnavyxflame

starshipway

NavyxFlame80Ksubs

anniversaryastd

fruit100k

robloxyay

happyhalloween2021

4partyrocking

longwait

wowshutdown

goldgemgold

NavyxFlameYT60K

thursdayfun

tacotuesday

2bcodeswagmodeblazeit

shutdownagaincode21

nooshutdown

septemberupdate21

specialkingluffy100k

illbewatchingyou

gamebreakingvisits101

nowherescoredeal

minishutdown

theotheronecode

mrworldwide

morecodeforyouxd

codeofprisma

codeoflight

listentothemusic132

howareyoutodaymyfriendo

NAVYXFLAME4CODE

fruitysubmore

4thofjulyupdate

lesgolesgoyuuh

supertime

biggerthanlife1

fruitgame

600klikes

updatejune2021

fruit

2021memorialday2021x

Update53021

lovetobrazil

addnewunitstobannerfix

diamondnowina

ohmahgawdskill

yellowsix

tysmfor1mfavorite

smoothcriminal2

jahajha

quickshut

shotofmemories

lieawake

freedom

likeapartyonthelist

helloworld2021

1bvisit1b

eastercoda21

How do I redeem ASTD codes?

To redeem your ASTD code, simply follow these instructions:

Open All Star Tower Defense

Tap the three-dot ‘settings’ symbol in the bottom right

Enter your All Star Tower Defense code into the box

Enjoy your rewards!

What are ASTD codes?

All Star Tower Defense codes are gifts given away by the game’s developer, and often contain gems, which are All Star’s in-game currency. Top Down Games releases these codes after updates, or when reaching a social target, so keep checking our list if you don’t want to miss any.

Want more? Check out CodesDb for a powerful, searchable database of the latest game codes.

How do I get more ASTD codes?

To find more All Star Tower Defense codes, and learn what’s happening in-game, join the official Discord server. Either that or keep checking our list, as we’ll update it every time a new code drops.

