Silent Hill Ascension has horror fans on the hooks

Readers beware, you’re in for a scare in Silent Hill Ascension, an interactive series heralding a new era of Silent Hill horror games. The streaming project comes from Behaviour Interactive and Bad Robot Productions this Halloween.

If you want to get involved, Silent Hill Ascension premieres on October 31, at 21:00 ET/18:00 PT on Android devices and you can pre-install it here. It looks to be like a mix of Netflix’s Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch and The Dark Pictures Anthology or Until Dawn, providing choices as the story progresses.

Fans of the Silent Hill series have turned on this title, leaving negative comments and tweets in the wake of trailers. The project is officially described as an interactive streaming series where you can experience ‘live scenes daily, and participate in community decisions that affect the canon of Silent Hill [Ascension]’.

Some potential players also question the audience decision mechanic, wondering whether you can influence the series in your own watch-through, or only by a global audience. Given that there will be footage for every decision and ending, it seems wasteful to have it as a one-time showing following only one possible path – but we’re not entirely sure whether you can play it separately and try out different choices after the premiere.

Mostly, fans are upset as this isn’t really a new game, and after nearly a decade of silence on the Hill front, this interactive show isn’t enough to satiate players desperate for more lore and Pyramid Head appearances. Another point of contention is the premiere time, as it lines up to 03:00 here in Europe. I, for one, probably won’t be staying up just for this.

Though the premiere takes place on mobile, Sony struck a deal to get weekly episodes on PlayStation consoles, Bravia Core TVs, and Xperia smartphones, giving a specific audience a weekly episode using the decisions made with the audience’s influence. Whether this becomes more widely available is yet to be seen.

So, will you be watching? If not, here are some great choice games to flex your talent in, or you can try some Roblox horror games out too.