Skyrim followers can range from crucial story characters to forgettable brutes with strong fists, but that doesn’t make them any less important. You can try to meet them all, marry some, or just pick up one for the duration of your playthrough.
That’s why we’ve got this Skyrim companions list – so you can make your decision before you set off on your lengthy adventure through the mountains and snow of Bethesda’s RPG. Looking for one you can marry? We recommend heading to our Skyrim marriage guide. If you’re not in it for love, head below and take your pick.
Here’s everything in our Skyrim followers guide:
Skyrim followers death
Most Skyrim companions can die when not following you, other than the essential ones as noted below. If a battle starts in an area with one of these followers not actively attached to you, be careful.
Once companions are following you, they cannot die easily. When an enemy gets their health low, the companion is incapacitated. In this state, they can still die, but the enemy will stop targeting them. Once incapacitated, you need to move the fight away from them to avoid one of the enemies striking them again even though they aren’t targeting them.
You can, however, kill your follower by your own hand. This means you too need to be careful where you’re swinging. The number of times I personally have killed a follower while playing a ranged build is more than I’m happy to admit. If you’re super worried about this, just be sure to save often.
Skyrim follower disappeared
If you find your Skyrim companion missing, there are a few things you can try to fix it:
- Find a new follower, ask them to join you, and then go back to where the original follower lives to find them
- Fast travel to your last destination
- Sleep in a bed
- Restart the game
In general, the first of these options has always worked for me in my more-than-a-decade of playing this game on a way-too-regular basis, but there are other solutions if you need them.
Skyrim followers equipment
You can trade items with your follower freely by speaking to them. If you want to give them better equipment, just ask them to carry it. You can’t force them to use it, but most of the time, Skyrim companions use what’s best.
You can also use them as a mule, as it were (“I am sworn to carry your burdens”, as Lydia dryly states). Give them all your heavy dragon bones and whatnot and you’re good to keep walking at full speed.
Skyrim followers list
Below, you can find a list of all the Skyrim companions, where to find them, and how to get them as a follower. There are almost one hundred followers, so strap in – this is a long one.
Some of the required quests below involve decisions. It should go without saying, but don’t make a decision that goes against the Skyrim follower you want to join you. For example, you can’t have Cicero as a follower if you kill him in the quest The Cure for Madness, obviously. Use your head, kids.
|Follower
|Location
|Requirements
|Adelaisa Vendicci
|Solitude
|Rise in the East
|Aela the Huntress
|Whiterun
|Companions questline
|Agmaer
|Fort Dawnguard
|Prophet
|Ahtar
|Solitude
|Kill the Bandit Leader
|Annekke Crag-Jumper
|Darkwater Crossing
|Kill the Bandit Leader
|Arachnia (creation club)
|Cronvangr Cave
|Pets of Skyrim
|Aranea Ienith
|Shrine of Azura
|The Black Star
|Argis the Bulwark
|Markarth
|Thane of the Reach
|Armored Frost Troll
|Fort Dawnguard
|Purchase from Gunmar
|Armored Troll
|Fort Dawnguard
|Purchase from Gunmar
|Athis
|Whiterun
|Companions questline
|Beleval
|Fort Dawnguard
|Prophet
|Belrand
|Solitude
|Hire for 500 gold
|Benor
|Morthal
|Fight! Fight!
|Bone Wolf (creation club)
|Folgunthur
|Let Sleeping Wolves Lie
|Borgakh the Steel Heart
|Mor Khazgur
|Speechcraft check
|Bran
|Fort Dawnguard
|A New Order
|Brelyna Maryon
|College of Winterhold
|Brelyna’s Practice
|Calder
|Windhelm
|Thane of Eastmarch
|Celann
|Fort Dawnguard
|Prophet
|Cicero
|Dawnstar Sanctuary
|Hail Sithis!
|Cosnach
|Markarth
|Buy a Drink/Fight! Fight!
|Cusith
|Volkihar
|Join Volkihar vampires
|Dark Brotherhood Initiate (female)
|Dawnstar Sanctuary
|Dark Brotherhood questline
|Dark Brotherhood Initiate (male)
|Dawnstar Sanctuary
|Dark Brotherhood questline
|Demented Elytra Numph (creation club)
|Seducers bandit camp
|Balance of Power
|Derkeethus
|Darkwater Pass
|Extracting an Argonian
|Durak
|Fort Dawnguard
|Prophet
|Dwarven Armored Mudcrab (creation club)
|Markarth
|My Pet Mudcrab
|Eola
|Markarth
|The Taste of Death
|Erandur
|Dawnstar
|Waking Nightmare
|Erik the Slayer
|Rorikstead
|Erik the Slayer
|Faendal
|A Lovely Letter
|Riverwood
|Farkas
|Whiterun
|Companions questline
|Frea
|Skaal Village
|The Fate of Skaal
|Garmr
|Volkihar
|Join Volkihar vampires
|Ghorbash the Iron Hand
|Dushnikh Yal
|Speechcraft check
|Golldir
|Hillgrund’s Tomb
|Ancestral Worship
|Gregor
|Dawnstar
|Thane of the Pale
|Hand Ethra Mavandas (creation club)
|Ashfall’s Tear
|Ghosts of the Tribunal/Ashen Heart
|Hand Kydren Indobar (creation club)
|Ashfall’s Tear
|Ghosts of the Tribunal/Ashen Heart
|Hilda (creation club)
|Rorikstead
|Pets of Skyrim
|Illia
|Darklight Tower
|Repentance
|Ingjard
|Fort Dawnguard
|Prophet
|Jenassa
|Whiterun
|Hire for 500 gold
|Jordis the Sword-Maiden
|Solitude
|Thane of Haafingar
|J’zargo
|College of Winterhold
|J’zargo’s Experiment
|Khario
|Dawnstar/Riften
|Amulet of the Moon
|Lob
|Largashbur
|The Cursed Tribe
|Lona
|Riften
|Thane of the Rift
|Lydia
|Whiterun
|Dragon Rising
|Manic Elytra Nymph (creation club)
|Saints bandit camp
|Balance of Power
|Marcurio
|Riften
|Hire for 500 gold
|Meeko
|Meeko’s Shack
|Talk to him
|Mjoll the Lioness
|Riften
|Grimsever’s Return
|Njada Stonearm
|Whiterun
|Companions questline
|Nix-Hound (creation club)
|Revus Sarvani’s camp/The Retching Netch
|My Pet Nix-Hound
|Ogol
|Largashbur
|The Cursed Tribe
|Onmund
|College of Winterhold
|Onmund’s Request
|Ralis Sedarys
|Kolbjorn Barrow
|Unearthed
|Rayya
|Falkreath
|Thane of Falkreath
|Ria
|Whiterun
|Companions questline
|Riekling Warrior
|Thirsk Mead Hall
|The Chief of Thirsk Hall
|Roggi Knot-Beard
|Kynesgrove
|Dungeon Delving (Caves)
|Rulnik Wind-Strider (creation club)
|Whiterun
|A Dying Wish
|Sceolang
|Fort Dawnguard
|A New Order
|Serana
|Awakening
|Dimhollow Cavern
|Skritch (creation club)
|Riften
|Pets of Skyrim
|Steadfast Dwarven Sphere
|Kagrumez
|The Kagrumez Gauntlet
|Steadfast Dwarven Spider
|Kagrumez
|The Kagrumez Gauntlet
|Stenvar
|Windhelm
|Hire for 500 gold
|Stray Dog
|Random encounter
|Talk to it
|Sven
|Riverwood
|A Lovely Letter
|Sweet Bol (creation club)
|Half-Moon Mill
|Pets of Skyrim
|Talvas Fathryon
|Tel Mithryn
|From the Ashes
|Teldryn Sero
|Raven Rock
|Hire for 500 gold
|Thistle (creation club)
|Alchemist’s Shack
|Pets of Skyrim
|Torvar
|Whiterun
|Companions questline
|Ugor
|Largashbur
|The Cursed Tribe
|Uthgerd the Unbroken
|Whiterun
|Fight! Fight!
|Valdimar
|Morthal
|Thane of Hjaalmarch
|Vesparth the Toe (creation club)
|Tribunal Temple
|Ghosts of the Tribunal
|Vigilance
|Markarth stables
|Hire for 500 gold
|Vilkas
|Whiterun
|Companions questline
|Vorstag
|Markarth
|Hire for 500 gold
|Watchman Sindra (creation club)
|Tribunal Temple
|Ghosts of the Tribunal
