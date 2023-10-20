Skyrim followers can range from crucial story characters to forgettable brutes with strong fists, but that doesn’t make them any less important. You can try to meet them all, marry some, or just pick up one for the duration of your playthrough.

That’s why we’ve got this Skyrim companions list – so you can make your decision before you set off on your lengthy adventure through the mountains and snow of Bethesda’s RPG. Looking for one you can marry? We recommend heading to our Skyrim marriage guide. If you’re not in it for love, head below and take your pick.

Here’s everything in our Skyrim followers guide:

Skyrim followers death

Most Skyrim companions can die when not following you, other than the essential ones as noted below. If a battle starts in an area with one of these followers not actively attached to you, be careful.

Once companions are following you, they cannot die easily. When an enemy gets their health low, the companion is incapacitated. In this state, they can still die, but the enemy will stop targeting them. Once incapacitated, you need to move the fight away from them to avoid one of the enemies striking them again even though they aren’t targeting them.

You can, however, kill your follower by your own hand. This means you too need to be careful where you’re swinging. The number of times I personally have killed a follower while playing a ranged build is more than I’m happy to admit. If you’re super worried about this, just be sure to save often.

Skyrim follower disappeared

If you find your Skyrim companion missing, there are a few things you can try to fix it:

Find a new follower, ask them to join you, and then go back to where the original follower lives to find them

Fast travel to your last destination

Sleep in a bed

Restart the game

In general, the first of these options has always worked for me in my more-than-a-decade of playing this game on a way-too-regular basis, but there are other solutions if you need them.

Skyrim followers equipment

You can trade items with your follower freely by speaking to them. If you want to give them better equipment, just ask them to carry it. You can’t force them to use it, but most of the time, Skyrim companions use what’s best.

You can also use them as a mule, as it were (“I am sworn to carry your burdens”, as Lydia dryly states). Give them all your heavy dragon bones and whatnot and you’re good to keep walking at full speed.

Skyrim followers list

Below, you can find a list of all the Skyrim companions, where to find them, and how to get them as a follower. There are almost one hundred followers, so strap in – this is a long one.

Some of the required quests below involve decisions. It should go without saying, but don’t make a decision that goes against the Skyrim follower you want to join you. For example, you can’t have Cicero as a follower if you kill him in the quest The Cure for Madness, obviously. Use your head, kids.

Follower Location Requirements Adelaisa Vendicci Solitude Rise in the East Aela the Huntress Whiterun Companions questline Agmaer Fort Dawnguard Prophet Ahtar Solitude Kill the Bandit Leader Annekke Crag-Jumper Darkwater Crossing Kill the Bandit Leader Arachnia (creation club) Cronvangr Cave Pets of Skyrim Aranea Ienith Shrine of Azura The Black Star Argis the Bulwark Markarth Thane of the Reach Armored Frost Troll Fort Dawnguard Purchase from Gunmar Armored Troll Fort Dawnguard Purchase from Gunmar Athis Whiterun Companions questline Beleval Fort Dawnguard Prophet Belrand Solitude Hire for 500 gold Benor Morthal Fight! Fight! Bone Wolf (creation club) Folgunthur Let Sleeping Wolves Lie Borgakh the Steel Heart Mor Khazgur Speechcraft check Bran Fort Dawnguard A New Order Brelyna Maryon College of Winterhold Brelyna’s Practice Calder Windhelm Thane of Eastmarch Celann Fort Dawnguard Prophet Cicero Dawnstar Sanctuary Hail Sithis! Cosnach Markarth Buy a Drink/Fight! Fight! Cusith Volkihar Join Volkihar vampires Dark Brotherhood Initiate (female) Dawnstar Sanctuary Dark Brotherhood questline Dark Brotherhood Initiate (male) Dawnstar Sanctuary Dark Brotherhood questline Demented Elytra Numph (creation club) Seducers bandit camp Balance of Power Derkeethus Darkwater Pass Extracting an Argonian Durak Fort Dawnguard Prophet Dwarven Armored Mudcrab (creation club) Markarth My Pet Mudcrab Eola Markarth The Taste of Death Erandur Dawnstar Waking Nightmare Erik the Slayer Rorikstead Erik the Slayer Faendal A Lovely Letter Riverwood Farkas Whiterun Companions questline Frea Skaal Village The Fate of Skaal Garmr Volkihar Join Volkihar vampires Ghorbash the Iron Hand Dushnikh Yal Speechcraft check Golldir Hillgrund’s Tomb Ancestral Worship Gregor Dawnstar Thane of the Pale Hand Ethra Mavandas (creation club) Ashfall’s Tear Ghosts of the Tribunal/Ashen Heart Hand Kydren Indobar (creation club) Ashfall’s Tear Ghosts of the Tribunal/Ashen Heart Hilda (creation club) Rorikstead Pets of Skyrim Illia Darklight Tower Repentance Ingjard Fort Dawnguard Prophet Jenassa Whiterun Hire for 500 gold Jordis the Sword-Maiden Solitude Thane of Haafingar J’zargo College of Winterhold J’zargo’s Experiment Khario Dawnstar/Riften Amulet of the Moon Lob Largashbur The Cursed Tribe Lona Riften Thane of the Rift Lydia Whiterun Dragon Rising Manic Elytra Nymph (creation club) Saints bandit camp Balance of Power Marcurio Riften Hire for 500 gold Meeko Meeko’s Shack Talk to him Mjoll the Lioness Riften Grimsever’s Return Njada Stonearm Whiterun Companions questline Nix-Hound (creation club) Revus Sarvani’s camp/The Retching Netch My Pet Nix-Hound Ogol Largashbur The Cursed Tribe Onmund College of Winterhold Onmund’s Request Ralis Sedarys Kolbjorn Barrow Unearthed Rayya Falkreath Thane of Falkreath Ria Whiterun Companions questline Riekling Warrior Thirsk Mead Hall The Chief of Thirsk Hall Roggi Knot-Beard Kynesgrove Dungeon Delving (Caves) Rulnik Wind-Strider (creation club) Whiterun A Dying Wish Sceolang Fort Dawnguard A New Order Serana Awakening Dimhollow Cavern Skritch (creation club) Riften Pets of Skyrim Steadfast Dwarven Sphere Kagrumez The Kagrumez Gauntlet Steadfast Dwarven Spider Kagrumez The Kagrumez Gauntlet Stenvar Windhelm Hire for 500 gold Stray Dog Random encounter Talk to it Sven Riverwood A Lovely Letter Sweet Bol (creation club) Half-Moon Mill Pets of Skyrim Talvas Fathryon Tel Mithryn From the Ashes Teldryn Sero Raven Rock Hire for 500 gold Thistle (creation club) Alchemist’s Shack Pets of Skyrim Torvar Whiterun Companions questline Ugor Largashbur The Cursed Tribe Uthgerd the Unbroken Whiterun Fight! Fight! Valdimar Morthal Thane of Hjaalmarch Vesparth the Toe (creation club) Tribunal Temple Ghosts of the Tribunal Vigilance Markarth stables Hire for 500 gold Vilkas Whiterun Companions questline Vorstag Markarth Hire for 500 gold Watchman Sindra (creation club) Tribunal Temple Ghosts of the Tribunal

There you have it, all the Skyrim companions or Skyrim followers or whatever you want to call them. We’ve got more, too, with Skyrim maps, Skyrim cure vampirism, and Skyrim creation club guides.