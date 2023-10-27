All Skyrim marriage candidates and locations

Ah, Skyrim. The game that just won’t die. One of the key parts of its depth is Skyrim marriage, adding a new layer to NPC relationships in-game. There’s a long list of people you can marry – with a guide to every last one of them down below – and a slight bit of complexity in working it all out.

That’s why we’ve got a Skyrim marriage guide – because it sure ain’t simple. We answer who you can marry, why you would get married, how to get married, and, if push comes to shove, how to get divorced. We’ve got detailed guides for Skyrim Serana and Skyrim Lydia if those particular ladies are of importance to you.

Here’s everything in our full, exhaustive guide to Skyrim marriage:

Who can I marry in Skyrim?

You can marry whoever you like out of this long list, no matter what race or gender your character is. You can find every character below, as well as a guide to how to have them in holy matrimony for all eternity.

Should I get married in Skyrim?

Yes, you should probably get married in Skyrim, especially if you’re hunting for extra benefits. Here are the benefits of Skyrim marriage:

Money – your partner gives you gold if you have a house

– your partner gives you gold if you have a house Food – they also cook a meal every day if you have a house

– they also cook a meal every day if you have a house The Bonds of Matrimony – a ring that fortifies restoration spells

– a ring that fortifies restoration spells Lover’s Comfort – a boost to experience gains if you sleep in the same area as your partner

– a boost to experience gains if you sleep in the same area as your partner Immortality – your partner can only be killed by you, not anyone else

How do I get married in Skyrim?

Here’s a step-by-step guide to Skyrim marriage:

Talk to Marmal about marriage at the Temple of Mara or Bee and Barb in Riften

Obtain an Amulet of Mara (more detail below)

Complete a character’s specific requirements for marriage (more detail below)

Ask the character to marry you while wearing the Amulet of Mara

Return to Marmal to arrange a wedding ceremony

Attend the wedding ceremony

There you have it. Now you’ve completed your Skyrim marriage, you can get many different perks, have your partner move in with you, move in with them yourself, and live out your second life in peace.

How do I get an Amulet of Mara?

There are a few ways to obtain an Amulet of Mara:

Buy one from Marmal in Riften (at Temple of Mara or the Bee and Barb)

Complete the quest “The Book of Love” (started by talking to Fastred in Riften)

Lover’s Tent, an unmarked location along the shoreline to the east of Dawnstar, has one inside

Imperials, Stormcloaks, and Hold Guards may wear one you can pickpocket

Many different merchants could sell one

How do I get divorced in Skyrim?

The only way to get divorced in Skyrim is to kill your spouse. If you can live with this on your conscience, go ahead. Bit sick if you ask me, though.

Every Skyrim marriage candidate’s location and conditions

Aela the Huntress

Aela the Huntress is a Nord member of the Companions. Follow the Companions questline to fulfil her marriage condition. She can be found in Jorrvaskr in Whiterun.

Aeri

Aeri is a Nord you can find at Anga’s Mill to the west of Windhelm. She owns a house, and you can marry her after chopping some firewood for her. Manual labour is the labour of love, my friends.

Ainethach

Ainethach is a Breton in Karthwasten. Talk to him to start a quest relating to Sanuarach mine. Resolve the issue for him and he’ll be willing to be your betrothed (heart emoji).

Angrenor Once-Honored

A Nord in Windhelm, sometimes roaming, sometimes in Candlehearth Hall, Angrenor Once-Honored is a simple beggar. All he needs to give you his love is one gold piece. If only all partners were like that, ey? (sorry).

Anwen

Anwen is a Redguard priestess you can find in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth. Complete the quest The Heart of Dibella by helping her out and she can become your beloved. Even though she loves you, she still stays in the temple, showing her true devotion to Dibella.

Argis the Bulwark

Head to Vlindrel Hall in Markarth to find Argis the Bulwark. Once you are the thane of Markarth he becomes a follower. Then it’s baby-makin’ time.

Athis

Athis is a Dark Elf and member of the Companions. Complete the Companions questline to get the chance to marry him. He can be found in Jorrvaskr in Whiterun.

Avrusa Sarethi

A Dark Elf who owns a farm to the east of Ivarstead (called Sarethi farm, by golly), Avrusa Sarethi only needs one thing from you: manual labour. Complete the quest Smooth Jazbay by collecting a load of berries for her and you get in her good books.

Balimund

Balimund is a Riften Nord who likes to make weapons. Grab some fire salts for him and you can curl up in his arms at night (figuratively).

Belrand

The dangerously-named-if-you-make-a-typo Belrand is in The Winking Skeever bar in Solitude most of the time. Give him 500 gold as a hire fee and that’s all he needs to decide you’re a good enough partner. A simple man.

Benor

Benor is named as if you’re asking someone to choose between me and someone else but don’t finish the sentence. He loves a fisticuff, so just beat him in a fight and he’ll deem you worthy to be wed.

Borgakh the Steel Heart

Head to Larak’s Longhouse in Mor Khazgur to find Borgakh either inside or out. If your persuade skill is high enough, you can convince her to become a follower and then marry her. Though make sure you’re happy to have the last name ‘the Steel Heart’ before you do that.

Brelyna Maryon

Brelyna is a magic maven found in the College of Winterhold. Talk to her to start the quest Brelyna’s Practice, get her to cast some spells on you, and then you can hang out for eternity (and maybe she’ll continue to torture you with magic who knows).

Calder

Find Calder in Hjerim, a house in Windhelm, and then just do some civil-warring and become the Thane of Eastmarch to marry him. You can’t become Thane until you’ve either captured Falkreath for the Stormcloaks or taken Windhelm with the Imperials (that’s what I mean by the whole ‘civil-warring’, so keep that in mind).

Camilla Valerius

Camilla Valerius is in the Riverwood Trader. Walk in, chat to her brother Lucan, get the quest ‘The Golden Claw’ (I think every Skyrim player has completed this quest before, right?), and then you can do a marriage thing with her.

Cosnach

If you want a drunk for a partner, head to the Silver Blood Inn in Markarth, ask this fella for a fight, win, and then get down on one knee and ask for his bloody, splotchy hand in grubby Skyrim marriage. Yum.

Derkeethus

One of the few Argonian hubbies out there, Derkeethus can be found at Darkwater Crossing, a mining camp south of Windhelm, at the end of the river that flows past Fort Amol. Speak to people there to start the quest to save him from Darkwater Pass. Once saved, his love is yours.

Dravynea the Stoneweaver

A Dark Elf in Kynesgrove (south of Windhelm), Dravynea the Stoneweaver can be found either at Steamscorch mine or the Braidwood Inn. Talk to her, get some frost salts, give them to her and boom! Marriage time.

Farkas

Farkas is a Nord member of the Companions. Head to their headquarters, Jorrvaskr, in Whiterun to find him. As with all the Companions, complete the main Companions quest to marry him.

Filnjar

Head to Shor’s Stone, south of Windhelm behind some mountains, to find the Nord Filnjar. Talk to him to start the quest Mine or Yours. Complete it to get him marriage-ready.

Gat gro-Shargakh

An Orc found in either the Left Hand Mine or Pavo’s House to the east of Markarth. Talk to Pavo to start the Kolskeggr Mine quest. Complete it to get this fella on side (both he and Pavo return to Kolskeggr Mine once you’ve cleared it).

Ghorbash the Iron Hand

You can find this Iron Handed man to the southeast of Markarth in Dushnikh Yal, an Orc stronghold. Beat him in a brawl, bribe him, or persuade him to become a follower and he’s all yours. (I love the idea of bribing someone to marry you).

Ghorza gra-Bagol

What is it with Orcs having names that begin with the letter G? Anyway, Ghorza is a blacksmith in Markarth. Complete her favour Skilled Apprenticeship to get ready for some classic Skyrim marriage.

Gilfre

Head to Mixwater Mill southwest of Windhelm, chop some firewood for Gilfre, and then you’re good to go. The simplicity of love in Skyrim is a sight to behold sometimes.

Gregor

South of Dawnstar there’s Heljarchen Hall. You can find Gregor here once you’ve become Thane of the Pale. To do this, meet Jarl Skald the Elder, complete the quest Waking Nightmare (talk to Erandur in Windpeak Inn to start this), and three other quests for the people of Dawnstar, and then return to him. Skald then asks you to kill the giant, complete this quest to become Thane, and then head to Gregor to do some love stuff.

Halbarn Iron-Fur

Head to Bujold’s Retreat in Solstheim (as part of the Dragonborn DLC) and talk to Bujold to start the quest Retaking Thirsk. Head west to Thirsk Mead Hall and complete the quest. Once that’s all done you can find Halbarn Iron-Fur in the mead hall and get down on one knee for some smoochie smoochie time.

Hilund

Hilund can also be found in Bujold’s Retreat before completing the quest Retaking Thirsk. Once that’s done, you can find her in Thirsk Mead Hall. Completing this quest isn’t a requirement for marriage, however. Just chat with her, grab a bunch of Riekling spears as part of her favour quest, and return them to her for the possibility of eternal love.

Iona

Iona is a Nord soldier who can become your personal follower once you become Thane of the Rift. To do this, meet the Jarl of the Rift and complete the mission I Done Got Thaned! Yes, that’s actually what it’s called, exclamation mark and all. Once done, head to Iona in Honeyside to do some Skyrim marriage.

Jenassa

Jenassa is a dark elf in the Drunken Huntsman in Whiterun. Hire her for 500 gold and she suddenly realises that she wouldn’t mind marrying you, which is chill. Just needed a bit of moolah to sweeten the deal.

Jordis the Sword-Maiden

Jordis the Sword-Maiden is another Nord with a high bar for Skyrim marriage acceptance. All you need to do is complete the quest Thane of Haafingar by meeting the hold’s Jarl, assisting five of his citizens, buying Proudspire Manor, and heading back to him. Once done, Jordis can become your follower and marriage option.

Lydia

Once you complete the quest Dragon Rising (as part of the main questline), head back to the Jarl of Whiterun and he makes you Thane and gives you Lydia as a personal housecarl. Once you purchase Breezehome in Whiterun you can ask Lydia to marry you. Yay!

Marcurio

Chuck Marcurio 500 gold to hire him to fight alongside you. Then you can do some Skyrim marriage. You can find him in the Bee and the Barb in Riften.

Mjoll the Lioness

Mjoll the Lioness can be found in Riften, either wandering around, eating in the Bee and the Barb, or in Aerin’s House. Find her to start the quest Grimsever’s Return. Complete it to have the chance to marry her.

Morwen

Head to Skaal Village in Solstheim to talk to Morwen. After completing The Fate of the Skaal, you can get the quest Skaal Village Dialogue from Morwen. Complete the quest and she’s up for loving your forever babe.

Moth gro-Bagol

Head to Understone Keep in Markarth to find Moth gro-Bagol. All he asks for is a heart, a Daedra heart to be precise. Bring him that and he’s a happy chappy – bit odd if you ask me but hey ho.

Muiri

Muiri runs the Hag’s Cure in Markarth. Following the Dark Brotherhood questline, Muiri performs the Black Sacrament. Once sent to her, you start the Mourning Never Comes quest. Complete this fully (as in, you have to do the optional objective ‘Kill Nilsine Shatter-Shield) and head back to her. Nothing like a bit of assassination to get someone hot for you.

Njada Stonearm

Njada is a Nord member of the Companions in Jorrvaskr, Whiterun. Complete the Companions questline to have the chance to ask her hand in bloody Skyrim marriage.

Octieve San

Old man Octieve San can be found hanging out in various places in Solitude. He asks you to speak to someone and persuade, bribe, or intimidate them. Do that and this old man can be all yours.

Omluag

Omulag lives in the Warrens in Markarth. Same as Octieve, all you have to do is find him, complete his favour, and return to get some marriage a-goin’.

Onmund

Head to the college of Winterhold, talk to Onmund, and receive the quest Onmund’s Request. Complete it to have the chance to marry him.

Orla

Orla is a Nord priestess you can find in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth. Complete the quest The Heart of Dibella by helping her out and she can become your beloved. Even though she loves you, she still stays in the temple, showing her true devotion to Dibella.

Pavo Attius

An Imperial found in either the Left Hand Mine or Pavo’s House to the east of Markarth. Talk to Pavo to start the Kolskeggr Mine quest. Complete it to get him on side. Once that quest is completed you can find him in Kolskeggr mine.

Perth

Far to the east of Markarth you can find Soljund’s Sinkhole. Talk to Perth outside to start the quest to clear the location, then he’s up for marrying you. After, you can either find him in the mine or the nearby miner’s house.

Quintus Navale

An Imperial in the White Phial in Windhelm, Quintus Navale gives you the quest Repairing the Phial. Complete it and Skyrim marriage with him is an option.

Rayya

Rayya can become your personal housecarl and Skyrim marriage contender once you become the Thane of Falkreath. Talk to the Jarl and start the quest, complete it, and then ask her to marry you.

Revyn Sadri

Revyn Sadri is a Dark Elf in Sadri’s Used Wares in Windhelm. He asks a favour of you to plant a stolen item. Complete the quest and you can do some love stuff.

Ria

Ria is a Companion in Jorrvaskr, Whiterun. Complete the main Companions quest to have the opportunity to marry her.

Roggi Knot-Beard

Head to Kynesgrove, south of Windhelm, to find Roggi Knot-Beard, either in Steamscorch Mine or in the Braidwood Inn. Accept his Dungeon Delving quest to get the chance to marry him.

Romlyn Dreth

In the Black-Briar Meadery in Riften you can find Romlyn Dreth, a Dark Elf. Complete his favour Under the Table and guess what? You can do a fancy Skyrim marriage, yay!

Rulnik Wind-Strider

You can find Rulnik Wind-Strider in the Temple of Kynareth in Whiterun. Start the quest A Dying Wish by reading a note in the Dead Man’s Drink in Falkreath. On this quest, you will have a choice to make: choose a cup. Choose the Altar of Nothing and complete the quest, then you can recruit him as a follower and do some marrying.

An Argonian dockworker in Windhelm, Scouts-Many-Marshes can be found by the docks, unsurprisingly. Chat with him and complete his favour (A Few Words with You) to get the chance to marry.

Senna

Senna is a Breton priestess you can find in the Temple of Dibella in Markarth. Complete the quest The Heart of Dibella by helping her out and she can become your beloved. Even though she loves you, she still stays in the temple, showing her true devotion to Dibella.

Shahvee

You can find Shahvee in the Argonian Assemblage in Windhelm. Chat with her, do her Dungeon Delving quest, and she becomes a Skyrim marriage candidate. She’s the only female Argonian you can marry.

Sondas Drenim

Sondas Drenim is a Dark Elf you can find at Darkwater Crossing, a mining camp south of Windhelm, at the end of the river that flows past Fort Amol. He works in Goldenrock Mine and asks you to deliver a note for him. Do it for the opportunity to marry him.

Sorex Vinius

In the Winking Skeever in Solitude you can find Sorex Vinius, an Imperial. Complete his delivery favour to get another Skyrim marriage opportunity.

Stenvar

You can find Stenvar in Candlehearth Hall in Windhelm. Chuck him some money to hire him and that’s enough for him to be a marriage candidate.

Sylgia

Head to Shor’s Stone, south of Windhelm behind some mountains, to find the Nord miner Sylgia. Complete her quest Special Delivery and you can get down and dirty on one knee.

Taarie

Taarie runs the Radiant Raiment in Solitude. You can invest in her store to make her interested in marrying you. Lots of folks accept Skyrim marriage when a bit of money’s involved, ey?

Temba Wide-Arm

Temba Wide-Arm doesn’t have the widest arms I’ve ever seen, but hey ho. If you want to be cuddled by these wide limbs just complete a favour she asks of you. Easy peasy. Oh, and she lives in Ivarstead (at the base of the Seven Thousand Steps to High Hrothgar).

Torvar

Torvar is a Nord Companion. Complete the Companions questline for the chance to marry him. You can find the Companions in their headquarters, Jorrvaskr, in Whiterun.

Uthgerd the Unbroken

Uthgerd the Unbroken is a brawler in the bannered mare in Whiterun. Challenge her to a brawl and win to get the chance to marry her. Bit weird, but each to their own.

Valdimar

Valdimar can be found in Morthal in Highmoon Hall. Become the Thane of Hjaalmarch by assisting the Jarl’s citizens in the hold for the chance to marry him.

Vilkas

Vilkas is a Nord Companion. Complete the Companions questline for the chance to marry him. You can find the Companions in their headquarters, Jorrvaskr, in Whiterun.

Viola Giordano

You can find Viola Giordano in Candlehearth Hall in Windhelm. Talk to Revyn Sadri in Sadri’s Used Wares in the city and press him on his promise of selling only legitimate items. This starts the quest That Was Always There. Tell Viola about the situation (don’t follow Sadri’s advice) and she becomes a Skyrim marriage candidate.

Vorstag

Vorstag is a Nord in the Silver-blood Inn in Markarth. Hire him as a follower and you may just hear some wedding bells in the distance.

Wilhelm

Head to Ivarstead’s Vilemyr Inn (at the base of the steps to High Hrothgar) to find Wilhelm. Talk to him about Shroud Heath Barrow to start the Lifting the Shroud quest. Complete it and he could be yours for eternity.

Ysolda

Ysolda is a Nord you can find in Whiterun market. She asks you to bring her a mammoth tusk. Do just that and it’s as good as giving her a diamond ring.

Crikey. Skyrim marriage is a big ol’ topic. Goodbye, tired time. You should check out our Skyrim maps, Skyrim cure vampirism, Skyrim wallpaper, Skyrim memes, and Skyrim ebony blade guides, considering you like Skyrim enough to get to the end of this massive guide.