The best Skyrim maps

Being able to play Skyrim on the go is quite a special experience, but, as always, it can be easy to lose your way. Luckily, there are plenty of great Skyrim maps to help you gather your bearings, and we’ve gathered our top three here for your perusal.

Here are our top three picks for the best Skyrim map online. They all offer something a little different, so pick the one that best suits your needs.

Map Genie Skyrim map

My personal pick is the Map Genie Skyrim map. I’ve used it for years, thanks to its ability to remove found items, set custom locations, and just a general usability that outstrips most others. You can’t exactly get down into the weeds with nitty gritty systems like other maps, but this is clean and simple – the iPhone of Skyrim maps. You’re not going to emulate a 3DS on it, but you are gonna make a phone call pretty quickly… if you know what I mean.

Game Banshee Skyrim map

Game Banshee’s Skryim map is beautifully simple. One massive high-resolution image covers the whole area. You can’t interact with it, but with its simple clarity and immediate readability, it becomes a wonderful example of what the in-game Skyrim map could have been. Imagine if heading to the map while playing the actual game led to this much immediate knowledge of wherever the heck you are. If you want more detailed annotations, head to the Elder Scrolls wiki to get links to the different locations dotting the map.

IGN Skyrim map

The IGN Skyrim map is kinda full of paraphernalia. Stuff, not for stuff’s sake, but for the sake of someone who wants to be able to do absolutely everything with their interactive map. Click on a location you’re interested in, check it off when completed, or head to one of the related pages to find out more. It’s pretty excellent, even if the icons look like they were designed for 2011’s Tap Pet Shop rather than, y’know, 2011’s Dark Souls, Skyrim, or Dragon’s Dogma.

There we have it. A whole bunch of Skyrim maps that could explode the brains of cartographers from the fifteenth century.