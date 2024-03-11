It looks like the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launch could be coming next week, with the brand teasing the arrival of new technology on social media. While Qualcomm hasn’t gone as far as confirming that it’s the 8s Gen 3 we’re getting, we’ve been hearing rumors about this fresh SoC for some time now, so all signs point to it being the star of the show.

The confirmation of the new Snapdragon tech is courtesy of a Weibo post via Android Authority, with the brand teasing a flagship launch on March 18, 2024. We’ve been waiting to hear about the arrival of the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 following the arrival of Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 late in 2023, a flagship chipset that’s already in use in phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, and more, so we’re thinking that it’s highly likely that this is what Qualcomm has planned.

Despite circulating rumors, we don’t know all too much about what to expect from the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC in terms of performance, though many believe it won’t be quite as powerful as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. A leak from Weibo tipster Digital Chat Station, a relatively reliable source of information, detailed a SoC with capabilities somewhere between that of the 8 Gen 3 and the 8 Gen 2, with more than enough power to boost the performance of the best gaming phones of the future.

As we still don’t have confirmation of the name Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 from the brand, the new chipset could adopt a different name on release despite the industry-wide assumptions. Of course, we’ll be keeping an eye on all the Qualcomm social media channels so we can report any updates, including all the key details from the big reveal on March 18.

There you have it, all you need to know about the potential Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 launch next week.