Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley release date sneaks onto Switch soon

We can’t believe it’s taken this long to get a Moomin game on the Switch! Hyper Games and Raw Fury have announced the Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley release date, as well as a new demo as part of Steam Next Fest.

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is a “quintessentially Nordic” experience that combines elements of open-world, stealth, puzzle, and wildlife games with Tove Jansson’s classic Moomin world. You play as the mischievous Snufkin, looking to return Moominvalley to its beautiful, natural state after a series of man-made parks appear.

Snufkin also relies on his handy harmonica, adding a melodious element to the gameplay and the atmosphere. You’ll meet over 50 residents of Moominvalley while solving puzzles, distracting police officers, and putting an end to the Park Keeper’s plans to ruin your home. Sigur Rós’s beautiful compositions accompany the entire experience to truly transport you to Moominvalley.

When is the Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley release date?

Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley is due to release in early 2024 on consoles, mobile, and PC. You can show your support for the game by wishlisting it on Steam.

That’s everything we know so far about Snufkin: Melody of Moominvalley. Make sure you practice your sneaking skills by checking out the best Switch stealth games or brush up on your harmonica skills in some great rhythm games.