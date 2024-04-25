Ahead of the Squad Busters release date, we got the chance to sit down with the game’s design team and Supercell’s CEO to get the inside scoop on the company’s first new game in eight years. Supercell has a reputation for killing projects that don’t meet its high standards, so we had to know what makes Squad Busters so special.

Squad Busters is Supercell’s IP mash-up mobile game that brings beloved characters from the studio’s ultra-successful franchises like Clash of Clans, Brawl Stars, and Hay Day together in a ten-player chaotic dash for gems and glory. If you’ve read our Squad Busters review, you’ll know how much we loved participating in the beta even without any prior Supercell knowledge, so it’s definitely not required to give this game a go.

Supercell’s CEO, Ilkka Paananen, kicked off the roundtable by saying, “Huge credit to the Squad Busters team – it’s already apparent that the game has such high potential, making it our first company game launch since Brawl Stars in 2018. Squad Busters brings together our Supercell characters in a fun way that fans have never seen before and I can’t wait to see the reactions from players across the globe!”

Rob Lowe, Squad Buster’s Marketing Lead, said that the game is specifically designed to provide an alternative to the stress and competition of battle royale games, providing a casual competitive environment that’s accessible to a range of skill levels. You gain rewards regardless of where you place each match, and Eino Joas, Squad Busters’ Team Lead, assured us that you can unlock every single character just by playing the game.

So Squad Busters obviously features characters from all of Supercell’s existing titles, but what about IPs outside of the company? Joas told us that “This game was designed to incorporate other IPs,” so we’re super excited to see which franchises make the jump through the portal in future crossovers.

Although Joas says that Squad Busters is a “love letter to Supercell games,” Lowe also assured us that it’s “the most broad-appealing game we’ve ever designed as a company,” and that it’s more likely to be people’s first Supercell game and a gateway to games like Clash of Clans or Hay Day, rather than the other way around.

Thanks to the success of the game’s beta tests and recent soft launch, Supercell has announced the global release date, so go and check out our Squad Busters guide to find out everything you need to know about the release date and pre-registration period.

That's everything we learned from the Squad Busters roundtable.