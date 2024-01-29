All Squad Busters characters

Welcome, traveler, to our guide to all the Squad Busters characters. Supercell brings together key characters from games like Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, and Hay Day in its new battle game. Here, we lay out the abilities, rarities, and cost of each character, along with their unlockable fusion ability. These are unlocked when you collect three of the same character in one match and perform a fusion to get one stronger unit.

If you recognize some of these faces, it might be because you’ve played Supercell’s games before. Whether you have or not, here are the best Clash Royale decks and Clash of Clans bases, and here are the new Brawl Stars events for you to get stuck into.

Without further ado, here are all the Squad Busters characters and what they can do.

Squad Busters characters

Archer Queen

Rarity – epic

– epic Role – attacker

– attacker Franchise – Clash of Clans

– Clash of Clans How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – all ranged units attack 20% faster

– all ranged units attack 20% faster Fusion ability – ranged units attack even faster than before

Barbarian

Rarity – common

– common Role – all-rounder

– all-rounder Franchise – Clash of Clans

– Clash of Clans How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one

– unlocks automatically at level one Special ability – becomes an elite during combat

– becomes an elite during combat Fusion ability – instantly becomes an elite barbarian

Barbarian King

Rarity – epic

– epic Role – defender

– defender Franchise – Clash of Clans

– Clash of Clans How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – melee units attack 20% faster

– melee units attack 20% faster Fusion ability – melee units attack even faster than before

Battle Healer

Rarity – Epic

– Epic Role – healer

– healer Franchise – Clash Royale

– Clash Royale How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – provides full team healing and boosts health by 600

– provides full team healing and boosts health by 600 Fusion ability – further health boost

Bea

Rarity – rare

– rare Role – attacker

– attacker Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – finds a hive to get three bees to circle the squad

– finds a hive to get three bees to circle the squad Fusion ability – finds hives with double the bees

Bo

Rarity – common

– common Role – attacker

– attacker Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 16

– unlocks automatically at level 16 Special ability – deals 100% more damage to monsters

– deals 100% more damage to monsters Fusion ability – deals greater damage to monsters

Chicken

Rarity – common

– common Role – speedster

– speedster Franchise – Hay Day

– Hay Day How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level six

– unlocks automatically at level six Special ability – gains two turbo, and turbo lasts 25% longer

– gains two turbo, and turbo lasts 25% longer Fusion ability – gains two more turbo, and extends the duration

Colt

Rarity – common

– common Role – attacker

– attacker Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – unleashes bullet storm after hitting five enemies

– unleashes bullet storm after hitting five enemies Fusion ability – unleashes bullet storms more frequently

Dynamike

Rarity – rare

– rare Role – attacker

– attacker Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – blows up large areas

– blows up large areas Fusion ability – creates bigger explosions with higher damage

El Primo

Rarity – common

– common Role – defender

– defender Franchise – Clash of Clans

– Clash of Clans How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one

– unlocks automatically at level one Special ability – does a jump slam attack after hitting five enemies

– does a jump slam attack after hitting five enemies Fusion ability – jump slam attack happens more often and increases in damage

Goblin

Rarity – common

– common Role – supplier

– supplier Franchise – Clash of Clans

– Clash of Clans How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level four

– unlocks automatically at level four Special ability – gains seven coins instantly. Busting ten foes gains four further coins

– gains seven coins instantly. Busting ten foes gains four further coins Fusion ability – increases the frequency of coins gained

Greg

Rarity – common

– common Role – supplier

– supplier Franchise – Hay Day

– Hay Day How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one

– unlocks automatically at level one Special ability – chops down trees to find loot

– chops down trees to find loot Fusion ability – only takes one swing to chop trees

Hog Rider

Rarity – rare

– rare Role – speedster

– speedster Franchise – Clash of Clans

– Clash of Clans How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – quickly recovers turbo while in tall grass

– quickly recovers turbo while in tall grass Fusion ability – recovers turbo faster again while in tall grass

Mavis

Rarity – common

– common Role – supplier

– supplier Franchise – Hay Day

– Hay Day How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 39

– unlocks automatically at level 39 Special ability – picks carrots to find loot and perform barrage attacks

– picks carrots to find loot and perform barrage attacks Fusion ability – can pick and hold more carrots at once

Max

Rarity – epic

– epic Role – speedster

– speedster Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – gains a squad speed boost of 25% when hitting enemies

– gains a squad speed boost of 25% when hitting enemies Fusion ability – increases squad speed even further

Medic

Rarity – rare

– rare Role – healer

– healer Franchise – Boom Beach

– Boom Beach How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – continuous team heal

– continuous team heal Fusion ability – stronger healing across the team

Mortis

Rarity – epic

– epic Role – all-rounder

– all-rounder Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – can revive four slain enemies to join the squad

– can revive four slain enemies to join the squad Fusion ability – can revive more enemies

Nita

Rarity – rare

– rare Role – defender

– defender Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – unlocks in an event

– unlocks in an event Special ability – summons a bear to defend your team

– summons a bear to defend your team Fusion ability – summons a giant bear

Pam

Rarity – rare

– rare Role – healer

– healer Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – crafts a heal station after opening chests

– crafts a heal station after opening chests Fusion ability – crafts larger heal stations with a wider range

Royale King

Rarity – epic

– epic Role – defender

– defender Franchise – Clash Royale

– Clash Royale How to unlock – unlocks in an event

– unlocks in an event Special ability – can deploy recruits after opening chests

– can deploy recruits after opening chests Fusion ability – can deploy giant recruits

Shelly

Rarity – common

– common Role – all-rounder

– all-rounder Franchise – Brawl Stars

– Brawl Stars How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 18

– unlocks automatically at level 18 Special ability – fire a large blast after hitting five enemies

– fire a large blast after hitting five enemies Fusion ability – shoots larger blasts more often

Trader

Rarity – common

– common Role – supplier

– supplier Franchise – Clash of Clans

– Clash of Clans How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 36

– unlocks automatically at level 36 Special ability – grants two gems for every ten coins you get

– grants two gems for every ten coins you get Fusion ability – grants gems more often

Witch

Rarity – epic

– epic Role – attacker

– attacker Franchise – Clash Royale/Clash of Clans

– Clash Royale/Clash of Clans How to unlock – unlocks in an event

– unlocks in an event Special ability – can summon skeleton allies

– can summon skeleton allies Fusion ability – quicker summons, and more often

Wizard

Rarity – epic

– epic Role – attacker

– attacker Franchise – Clash Royale/Clash of Clans

– Clash Royale/Clash of Clans How to unlock – spend unlock orbs

– spend unlock orbs Special ability – gets a spell and can hold two

– gets a spell and can hold two Fusion ability – gains an extra spell to hold three

Interested in trying the game? Here’s how to perform a Squad Busters download. You can check out our Squad Busters preview, too. In the meantime, why not grab today’s Dice Dreams free rolls, Monopoly Go free dice, and Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, too?