All Squad Busters characters

Check it out, a full guide to every one of the Squad Buster characters available in the game by Supercell, bringing iconic faces together.

Four Squad Busters characters on a blue Pocket Tactics background
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Squad Busters 

Welcome, traveler, to our guide to all the Squad Busters characters. Supercell brings together key characters from games like Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, and Hay Day in its new battle game. Here, we lay out the abilities, rarities, and cost of each character, along with their unlockable fusion ability. These are unlocked when you collect three of the same character in one match and perform a fusion to get one stronger unit.

If you recognize some of these faces, it might be because you’ve played Supercell’s games before. Whether you have or not, here are the best Clash Royale decks and Clash of Clans bases, and here are the new Brawl Stars events for you to get stuck into.

Without further ado, here are all the Squad Busters characters and what they can do.

Artwork showing three Squad Busters characters running away from a giant chicken

Squad Busters characters

Archer Queen

  • Rarity – epic
  • Role – attacker
  • Franchise – Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – all ranged units attack 20% faster
  • Fusion ability – ranged units attack even faster than before

Barbarian

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – all-rounder
  • Franchise – Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one
  • Special ability – becomes an elite during combat
  • Fusion ability – instantly becomes an elite barbarian

Barbarian King

  • Rarity – epic
  • Role – defender
  • Franchise – Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – melee units attack 20% faster
  • Fusion ability – melee units attack even faster than before

Battle Healer

  • Rarity – Epic
  • Role – healer
  • Franchise – Clash Royale
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – provides full team healing and boosts health by 600
  • Fusion ability – further health boost

Bea

  • Rarity – rare
  • Role – attacker
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – finds a hive to get three bees to circle the squad
  • Fusion ability – finds hives with double the bees

Bo

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – attacker
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 16
  • Special ability – deals 100% more damage to monsters
  • Fusion ability – deals greater damage to monsters

Chicken

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – speedster
  • Franchise – Hay Day
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level six
  • Special ability – gains two turbo, and turbo lasts 25% longer
  • Fusion ability – gains two more turbo, and extends the duration

Colt

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – attacker
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – unleashes bullet storm after hitting five enemies
  • Fusion ability – unleashes bullet storms more frequently

Dynamike

  • Rarity – rare
  • Role – attacker
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – blows up large areas
  • Fusion ability – creates bigger explosions with higher damage

El Primo

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – defender
  • Franchise – Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one
  • Special ability – does a jump slam attack after hitting five enemies
  • Fusion ability – jump slam attack happens more often and increases in damage

Goblin

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – supplier
  • Franchise – Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level four
  • Special ability – gains seven coins instantly. Busting ten foes gains four further coins
  • Fusion ability – increases the frequency of coins gained

Greg

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – supplier
  • Franchise – Hay Day
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one
  • Special ability – chops down trees to find loot
  • Fusion ability – only takes one swing to chop trees

Hog Rider

  • Rarity – rare
  • Role – speedster
  • Franchise – Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – quickly recovers turbo while in tall grass
  • Fusion ability – recovers turbo faster again while in tall grass

Mavis

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – supplier
  • Franchise – Hay Day
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 39
  • Special ability – picks carrots to find loot and perform barrage attacks
  • Fusion ability – can pick and hold more carrots at once

Max

  • Rarity – epic
  • Role – speedster
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – gains a squad speed boost of 25% when hitting enemies
  • Fusion ability – increases squad speed even further

Medic

  • Rarity – rare
  • Role – healer
  • Franchise – Boom Beach
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – continuous team heal
  • Fusion ability – stronger healing across the team

Mortis

  • Rarity – epic
  • Role – all-rounder
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – can revive four slain enemies to join the squad
  • Fusion ability – can revive more enemies

Nita

  • Rarity – rare
  • Role – defender
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – unlocks in an event
  • Special ability – summons a bear to defend your team
  • Fusion ability – summons a giant bear

Pam

  • Rarity – rare
  • Role – healer
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – crafts a heal station after opening chests
  • Fusion ability – crafts larger heal stations with a wider range

Royale King

  • Rarity – epic
  • Role – defender
  • Franchise – Clash Royale
  • How to unlock – unlocks in an event
  • Special ability – can deploy recruits after opening chests
  • Fusion ability – can deploy giant recruits

Shelly

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – all-rounder
  • Franchise – Brawl Stars
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 18
  • Special ability – fire a large blast after hitting five enemies
  • Fusion ability – shoots larger blasts more often

Trader

  • Rarity – common
  • Role – supplier
  • Franchise – Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 36
  • Special ability – grants two gems for every ten coins you get
  • Fusion ability – grants gems more often

Witch

  • Rarity – epic
  • Role – attacker
  • Franchise – Clash Royale/Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – unlocks in an event
  • Special ability – can summon skeleton allies
  • Fusion ability – quicker summons, and more often

Wizard

  • Rarity – epic
  • Role – attacker
  • Franchise – Clash Royale/Clash of Clans
  • How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
  • Special ability – gets a spell and can hold two
  • Fusion ability – gains an extra spell to hold three

Interested in trying the game? Here’s how to perform a Squad Busters download. You can check out our Squad Busters preview, too. In the meantime, why not grab today’s Dice Dreams free rolls, Monopoly Go free dice, and Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, too?

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.