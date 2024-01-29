All Squad Busters characters

Welcome, traveler, to our guide to all the Squad Busters characters. Supercell brings together key characters from games like Clash of Clans, Boom Beach, and Hay Day in its new battle game. Here, we lay out the abilities, rarities, and cost of each character, along with their unlockable fusion ability. These are unlocked when you collect three of the same character in one match and perform a fusion to get one stronger unit.
Without further ado, here are all the Squad Busters characters and what they can do.
Squad Busters characters
Archer Queen
- Rarity – epic
- Role – attacker
- Franchise – Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – all ranged units attack 20% faster
- Fusion ability – ranged units attack even faster than before
Barbarian
- Rarity – common
- Role – all-rounder
- Franchise – Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one
- Special ability – becomes an elite during combat
- Fusion ability – instantly becomes an elite barbarian
Barbarian King
- Rarity – epic
- Role – defender
- Franchise – Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – melee units attack 20% faster
- Fusion ability – melee units attack even faster than before
Battle Healer
- Rarity – Epic
- Role – healer
- Franchise – Clash Royale
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – provides full team healing and boosts health by 600
- Fusion ability – further health boost
Bea
- Rarity – rare
- Role – attacker
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – finds a hive to get three bees to circle the squad
- Fusion ability – finds hives with double the bees
Bo
- Rarity – common
- Role – attacker
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 16
- Special ability – deals 100% more damage to monsters
- Fusion ability – deals greater damage to monsters
Chicken
- Rarity – common
- Role – speedster
- Franchise – Hay Day
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level six
- Special ability – gains two turbo, and turbo lasts 25% longer
- Fusion ability – gains two more turbo, and extends the duration
Colt
- Rarity – common
- Role – attacker
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – unleashes bullet storm after hitting five enemies
- Fusion ability – unleashes bullet storms more frequently
Dynamike
- Rarity – rare
- Role – attacker
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – blows up large areas
- Fusion ability – creates bigger explosions with higher damage
El Primo
- Rarity – common
- Role – defender
- Franchise – Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one
- Special ability – does a jump slam attack after hitting five enemies
- Fusion ability – jump slam attack happens more often and increases in damage
Goblin
- Rarity – common
- Role – supplier
- Franchise – Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level four
- Special ability – gains seven coins instantly. Busting ten foes gains four further coins
- Fusion ability – increases the frequency of coins gained
Greg
- Rarity – common
- Role – supplier
- Franchise – Hay Day
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level one
- Special ability – chops down trees to find loot
- Fusion ability – only takes one swing to chop trees
Hog Rider
- Rarity – rare
- Role – speedster
- Franchise – Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – quickly recovers turbo while in tall grass
- Fusion ability – recovers turbo faster again while in tall grass
Mavis
- Rarity – common
- Role – supplier
- Franchise – Hay Day
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 39
- Special ability – picks carrots to find loot and perform barrage attacks
- Fusion ability – can pick and hold more carrots at once
Max
- Rarity – epic
- Role – speedster
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – gains a squad speed boost of 25% when hitting enemies
- Fusion ability – increases squad speed even further
Medic
- Rarity – rare
- Role – healer
- Franchise – Boom Beach
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – continuous team heal
- Fusion ability – stronger healing across the team
Mortis
- Rarity – epic
- Role – all-rounder
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – can revive four slain enemies to join the squad
- Fusion ability – can revive more enemies
Nita
- Rarity – rare
- Role – defender
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – unlocks in an event
- Special ability – summons a bear to defend your team
- Fusion ability – summons a giant bear
Pam
- Rarity – rare
- Role – healer
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – crafts a heal station after opening chests
- Fusion ability – crafts larger heal stations with a wider range
Royale King
- Rarity – epic
- Role – defender
- Franchise – Clash Royale
- How to unlock – unlocks in an event
- Special ability – can deploy recruits after opening chests
- Fusion ability – can deploy giant recruits
Shelly
- Rarity – common
- Role – all-rounder
- Franchise – Brawl Stars
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 18
- Special ability – fire a large blast after hitting five enemies
- Fusion ability – shoots larger blasts more often
Trader
- Rarity – common
- Role – supplier
- Franchise – Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – unlocks automatically at level 36
- Special ability – grants two gems for every ten coins you get
- Fusion ability – grants gems more often
Witch
- Rarity – epic
- Role – attacker
- Franchise – Clash Royale/Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – unlocks in an event
- Special ability – can summon skeleton allies
- Fusion ability – quicker summons, and more often
Wizard
- Rarity – epic
- Role – attacker
- Franchise – Clash Royale/Clash of Clans
- How to unlock – spend unlock orbs
- Special ability – gets a spell and can hold two
- Fusion ability – gains an extra spell to hold three
