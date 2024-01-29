Squad Busters download, next beta, and more

Supercell has some brilliant mobile games out there, and there’s a new one on the horizon. While we can’t say for certain how Squad Busters downloads will work, we can make a pretty good guess, considering games like this tend to come from the App Store and Google Play. Either way, let’s dive into how you might install Squad Busters.

If you want something you can play right now, our Poppy Playtime download, Cuphead download, Undertale download, PUBG Mobile download, and Project Sekai download guides are on standby. Or, if you’re not sure what you want to play, check out our list of the best mobile games in 2024, which has selections from a wide variety of genres.

Anyway, let’s take a look at how Squad Busters downloads are likely to work.

How do I download Squad Busters on Android?

Though the game isn’t out yet, we think the chances are you need to download it the same way you would any other Android game when it releases. Here are the steps you likely need to follow:

Go to Google Play

Search for Squad Busters

Go to its official game page

Hit download

As soon as the game releases, we’ll be sure to double-check and update this guide should there be any other steps to complete.

How do I download Squad Busters on iOS?

In a similar manner to Android, we can’t say with certainty how to install Squad Busters on iOS as it’s not out yet, but we imagine you’ll need to:

Go to the App Store

Search for Squad Busters

Visit the official game page

Hit download

Again, when the game is out we’ll check that these are the correct steps, and we’ll make any changes should there be anything additional that you need to do.

How do I download Squad Busters on PC?

As with any mobile game, we advise caution if you choose to download Squad Busters on PC. When the game comes out, we suspect BlueStacks will have it available, and that’s the platform we recommend when playing a mobile game on PC. However, reading the small print is vital, as your computer still needs to meet certain specs to run it. As always, we’ll update this guide with all the relevant information when the game releases.

Will Squad Busters go global?

In the past, Supercell limited access to the game due to the closed beta. However, at its full release, we anticipate Squad Busters being available globally, especially as Supercell’s other games are available worldwide.

When is Squad Busters’ next beta?

Okay, so we know that Squad Busters is likely to be available globally when it fully releases, but can we expect another beta? While there’s no word on a release date yet, we also haven’t heard about a third beta, but if Supercell shares any details on another testing period, we’ll be sure to let you know. Who knows, there might even be a Squad Busters open beta down the line.

Is there a Squad Busters sign-up?

If you want to stay up to date with everything, there’s a Squad Busters sign-up on the official website. If you sign up, you’ll be among the first to know about any news regarding the game. It’s also a good way to learn about things such as when Squad Busters pre-registration becomes available.

And that concludes our Squad Busters download guide. If you want to enjoy the available Supercell games, check out our Clash Royale decks, Clash Royale Valkyrie, and Clash of Clans bases guides. We can even tell you how to get Clash of Clans gems.