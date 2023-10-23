We’ve pulled together this Stardew Valley fish guide to teach you everything you need to know about the profession and the different creatures you can grab. We’ve gone into detail about every fish, how to get a Stardew Valley fish pond, all of the Stardew Valley fish bundles to help fix the fish tank in the Community Centre, and whether you should pick the Fisher or Trapper path. Make the most of your time in the village, and maybe steal a couple of hearts with these prime catches.

Time to lure in a great catch with our Stardew Valley fish guide.

How to fish in Stardew Valley

In Stardew Valley, fishing is performed via a mini-game. When a fish is hooked, a meter will appear where a fish icon moves up and down, and you must control a green bar and keep it over the fish. When the green bar is over the fish, the catch meter will rise, and when the fish leaves the bar, the catch meter will drop. If the catch meter fills to the top, your catch will be successful, but if it drops all the way to the bottom, the fish will get away.

Fish come in multiple tiers, classified as different levels of ‘quality’. These tiers are normal, silver, gold, and iridium. Each tier has a different sell price, with normal being the lowest and iridium being the highest.

There are four types of fishing poles – training rods, bamboo poles, fiberglass rods, and iridium rods. Training rods are easier to use (but can only catch common fish), fiberglass rods are able to use bait, and iridium rods are able to use bait and tackle. If you have an iridium rod and are over level six, you can purchase and equip a lead bobber, which will stop the fish from bobbing in the minigame and make it easier to catch. If you manage to keep the fish within the green bar throughout the entirety of the minigame, you will secure a perfect catch, which raises the quality of the fish up one tier.

It is impossible to tell the exact specimen until the fish is caught. Certain behaviors and conditions such as the time of day or the season can help you guess what you might have hooked. Also, a legendary fish will always show up with a little crown on the icon, so you know you’ve snagged a worthy catch!

Fish in Stardew Valley also have different behavior patterns – there are five in total.

Mixed – they move in a basic pattern

– they move in a basic pattern Smooth – they move with a steady, slower pattern

– they move with a steady, slower pattern Sinker – they move with a faster downward acceleration

– they move with a faster downward acceleration Floater – they move with a faster upwards acceleration

– they move with a faster upwards acceleration Dart – they move with a random pattern and are more difficult to predict and catch

If you have the fisher profession you gain an additional 25% cash for each catch, and if you have the angler profession it goes up to 50%, but for the purposes of this guide, we have included the base price for normal, silver, gold, and iridium catches below.

Every Stardew Valley fish

Here is our handy table showing every single fish in the game, how much it sells for, and where to find it.

Name Price Location Time Pufferfish 200g, 250g, 300g, 400g Ocean 12 pm-4 pm on a sunny summer day (or during all seasons on Ginger Island) Anchovy 30g, 37g, 45g, 60g Ocean At any time in the spring or fall Tuna 100g, 125g, 150g, 200g Ocean 6 am – 7 pm during summer and winter (or all seasons on Ginger Island) Sardine 40g, 50g, 60g, 80g Ocean 6 am-7 pm, during summer or winter (all seasons on Ginger Island) Bream 45g, 56g, 67g, 90g River (town and forest) 6 am-7 pm during spring, fall and winter Largemouth bass 100g. 125g. 150g, 200g Mountain Lake 6 am-7 pm during all seasons Smallmouth bass 50g, 62g, 75g, 100g River (town), Forest Pond Any time during spring and fall Rainbow trout 65g, 81g, 97g, 130g River (town and forest), Mountain Lake 6 am-7 pm on a sunny summer day Salmon 75g, 93g, 112g, 150g River (town and forest) 6 am – 7 pm during fall Walleye 105g, 131g, 157g, 210g River (town and forest), Mountain Lake, Forest Pond 12 pm-2 am during fall and winter with rain totem Perch 55g, 68g, 82g, 110g River (town and forest), Mountain Lake, Forest Pond Anytime during winter Carp 30g, 37g, 45g, 60g Mountain Lake, Secret Woods pond, Sewers Any time during any season Catfish 200g, 250g, 300g, 400g River (town and forest), Secret Woods pond, Witch’s Swamp 6 am-12 am, on a rainy day during spring or fall (or spring and summer in secret woods pond) Pike 100g, 125g, 150g, 200g River (town and forest), Forest pond Anytime during summer and winter Sunfish 30g, 37g, 45g, 60g River (town and forest) 6 am-7 pm during spring and summer in the sun or wind Red mullet 75g, 93g, 112g, 150g Ocean 6 am-7 pm during summer or winter Herring 30g, 37g, 45g, 60g Ocean Any time during the spring or winter Eel 85g, 106g, 127g, 170g Ocean 4 pm-2 am during rain in the spring or fall Octopus 150g, 187g, 225g, 300g Ocean 6 am-1 pm in the summer Red snapper 50g, 62g, 75g, 100g Ocean 6 am-7 pm – during the rain in summer, fall, or winter with a rain totem Squid 80g, 100g, 120g, 160g Ocean 6 pm – 2 am any time during winter Sea cucumber 75g, 100g, 120g, 160g Ocean 6 am-7 pm during fall and winter Super cucumber 250g, 312g, 375g, 500g Ocean, Ginger Island sea 6 pm-2 am in summer or fall Ghostfish 45g, 56g, 67g, 90g Mines, dropped by ghosts Anytime during all seasons Stonefish 300g, 375g, 450g, 600g Mines Anytime during all seasons Ice pip 500g, 625g, 750g, 1,000g Mines Anytime during all seasons Lava eel 700g, 875g, 1,050g, 1,400g Mines, Volcano caldera Anytime during all seasons Sandfish 75g, 93g, 112g, 150g The Desert 6 am-8 pm during all seasons Scorpion carp 150g, 187g, 225g, 300g The Desert 6 am-8 pm during all seasons Flounder 100g, 125g, 150g, 200g Ocean, Ginger Island sea 6 am-8 pm in spring or summer Midnight carp 150g, 187g, 225g, 300g Mountain Lake, Cindersap Forest pond, Ginger Island pond and river 10 pm-2 am in fall or winter Sturgeon 200g, 250g, 300g, 400g Mountain Lake 10 pm -2 am in fall or winter Tiger trout 150g, 187g, 225g, 300g River (town and forest) 6 am-7 pm in fall and winter Bullhead 75g, 93g, 112g, 150g Mountain Lake Anytime in all seasons Tilapia 75g, 93g, 112g, 150g Ocean, Ginger Island river 6am-2 pm in summer and fall Chub 50g, 62g, 75g, 100g Mountain Lake, River (forest) Anytime during all seasons Dorado 100g, 125g, 150g, 200g River (forest) 6a m-7 pm in summer Albacore 75g, 93g, 112g, 150g Ocean 6 am-11 am, 6 pm-2 am in fall and winter Shad 60g, 75g, 90g, 120g River (town and forest) 9 am-2 am in rain during spring, summer, and fall Lingcod 120g, 150g, 180g, 240g River (town and forest), Mountain lake Anytime in winter Halibut 80g, 100g, 120g, 160g Ocean 6 am-11 am, 7 pm-2 am any time during spring, summer, and winter Woodskip 75g, 93g, 112g, 150g Secret Woods pond, Forest Farm Any time during all seasons Void salmon 150g, 187g, 225g, 300g Witch’s swamp Anytime during all seasons Slimejack 100g, 125g, 150g, 200g Mutant bug lair Anytime in all seasons Stingray 180g, 225g, 270g, 360g Pirate Cove (Ginger Island) Anytime in all seasons Lionfish 100g, 125g, 150g, 200g Ginger Island sea Anytime in all seasons Blue discus 120g, 150g, 180g, 240g Ginger Island river and pond Anytime in all seasons Midnight squid 100g, 125g, 150g, 200g Submarine ride during the Night Market (using magic bait) 5 pm-2 am in winter, whenever the Night Market is open Spookfish 220g, 275g, 330g, 440g Submarine ride during the Night Market (using magic bait) 5 pm-2 am in winter, whenever the Night Market is open Blobfish 500g, 625g,750g, 1,000g Submarine ride during the Night Market (using magic bait) 5 pm-2 am in winter, whenever the Night Market is open

Legendary Stardew Valley fish

Legendary fish are tough catches that can only be found in specific places. They are distinguished by the little crown that appears on the fish icon in the fishing mini-game, and once they have been caught once, they will not appear on the same save file again. Due to their intense difficulty, don’t be surprised if they take quite a few attempts to snag.

Name Price Location Time Crimsonfish 1,500g, 1,875g, 2,250g, 3,000g East pier on the beach Any time during the Summer Angler 900g, 1,125g, 1,350g, 1,800g North of Joja Mart on the plank bridge Any time during the Fall Legend 5,000g, 6,250g, 7,500g, 10,000g Mountain Lake, near the log Any time in the rain during the Spring Glacierfish 1,000g, 1,250g, 1,500g, 2,000g Arrowhead Island in Cindersap Forest Any time during the Winter Mutant carp 1,000g, 1250g, 1,500g, 2,000g Anywhere Any time in any season

Legendary Stardew Valley Fish II

Legendary Fish II can be caught during Mr. Qi’s ‘Extended Family’ quest. They are the younger generation of the original legendary fish, but can only be caught while this quest is active.

Name Price Location Time Son of Crimsonfish 1,500g, 1,875g, 2,250g, 3,000g East pier on the beach Any time during the Summer Ms. Angler 900g, 1,125g, 1,350g, 1,800g North of JojaMart on the wooden plank bridge Any time during the Fall Legend II 5,000g, 6,250g, 7,500g, 10,000g Mountain Lake near the log Any time in the rain during the Spring Glacierfish Jr. 1,000g, 1,250g, 1,500g, 2,000g Arrowhead Island in Cindersap Forest Any time during the Winter Radioactive Carp 1,000g, 1250g, 1,500g, 2,000g Sewers Any time in any season

Stardew Valley fish catchable in the crab pot

Some critters can be caught by a crab pot or foraged on the beach – and all of these can be used in the crab pot bundle. While fish foraged on the beach can be normal, silver, gold, or iridium quality, those caught in a crab pot will always be of normal quality.

Name Price Location Lobster 120g Ocean Clam 50g, 62g, 75g, 100g Ocean Crayfish 75g Freshwater Crab 100g Ocean Cockle 50g, 62g, 75g, 100g Ocean Mussel 30g, 37g, 54g, 60g Ocean Shrimp 60g Ocean Snail 65g Freshwater Periwinkle 20g Freshwater Oyster 40g, 50g, 60g, 80g Ocean

Other Stardew Valley catchables

There are also a few items you can catch while fishing that don’t count as junk but aren’t quite fish either! You will get some EXP for each of these and can use them in certain recipes, so don’t be too sad if you reel one of them in.

Name Price Location Seaweed 20g, 25g, 30g, 40g Found in the ocean via fishing or the beach by foraging Green algae 15g Can be found everywhere but the farm pond of the standard farm White algae 25g Mines, sewers, mutant bug lair, witch’s swamp

What is the Stardew Valley fish pond?

The fish pond is a farm building that you can buy from Robin at the Carpenter’s shop in the mountains. It costs 5,000g, 200 stone, five seaweed, and five green algae, takes two days to make, and will take up a 5×5 square. The fish pond can raise most fish – even those from the Night Market and crab pots (except clams), though legendary fish aren’t allowed.

Each pond can only hold one type of fish at a time, and the standard capacity to start with is three fish. Certain rare fish like blobfish, ghostfish, woodskips, etc are limited to one per pond, whereas tiger trout, sea urchins, and coral have an initial capacity of ten. Fish kept in the fish pond produce roe and random items, and can produce up to their max limit (except tiger trout, which can’t reproduce).

You can harvest the fish from your pond by casting your fishing pole. They will always be of regular quality, even if you threw in a higher quality initially, so keep that in mind! Energy is consumed when casting your line, but fish are caught instantly from the pond without the need for a minigame, no bait is consumed, and your tackle isn’t affected.

What are the Stardew Valley Fish bundles in the Community Centre?

If you’re hoping to complete the Community Centre bundles, you need to gather the fish bundles. The fish tank in the Community Centre requires six fish bundles to be completed, after which the glittering boulder to the left of the mine entrance will be removed. This will lead Willy to give you a copper pan that can be used to collect ore and other items from water, whenever glittering patches appear.

We’ve listed all the bundles below, and you can look at the chart above to see when and where you can snag these fishy friends.

Bundle Requirements Reward River fish bundle Sunfish, Catfish, Shad, and a Tiger trout 30 bait Lake fish bundle Largemouth bass, Carp, Bullhead,and a Sturgeon Dressed spinner Ocean fish bundle Sardine, Tuna, Red snapper, and a Tilapia Five warp totems: beach Night fish bundle Walleye, Bream, and an Eel Small glow ring Crab pot bundle Collect five of the following:

Lobster, Crayfish, Crab, Cockle, Mussel, Shrimp, Snail, Periwinkle, Oyster, Clam Three crab pots Specialty fish bundle Pufferfish, Ghostfish, Sandfish, and a Woodskip Five Dish o’ the Sea

Remember, you can look at your bundles and how many items you’ve submitted at any point from the inventory page. Also, items in your inventory that are needed for bundles will pulse gently, so keep an eye out for that before selling them all off.

Stardew Valley fishing professions – fisher or trapper?

As with all professions in Stardew Valley, leveling them up allows you to access certain proficiencies. For fishing, you can either become a fisher or a trapper, which decides what perks you get access to later down the line. At level ten, you will have a choice between two perks. Here’s what you get for each one.

Fisher path

Perk Level Description Fisher Five Increases sell price for all fish, including crab pot fish, by 25% Angler Ten Increases sell price for all fish by 50% Pirate Ten Chance to find treasure when fishing is doubled

Trapper path

Perk Level Description Trapper Five Reduced requirements to make crab pots Mariner Ten Crab pots never catch trash Luremaster Ten Crab pots no longer need to be baited

Most perks won’t make a massive difference by late game but can offer a nice boost in the early stages. The fisher/angler path is always a good choice, as raking in that extra cash is always welcome. Going with fisher/pirate can also really help your museum collections. However, if you’re a big fan of just walking to the shore and harvesting all your crab pot spoils, the trapper/mariner path has its bonuses – though luremaster is a little pointless, as bait is super cheap, and can be made from bug meat which is plentiful in the early levels of the mines.

If you want to put these fishing skills to practice, you can grab Stardew Valley for mobile over on the App Store or Google Play, or for Switch at the Nintendo eShop today.