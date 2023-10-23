We’ve pulled together this Stardew Valley fish guide to teach you everything you need to know about the profession and the different creatures you can grab. We’ve gone into detail about every fish, how to get a Stardew Valley fish pond, all of the Stardew Valley fish bundles to help fix the fish tank in the Community Centre, and whether you should pick the Fisher or Trapper path. Make the most of your time in the village, and maybe steal a couple of hearts with these prime catches.
Time to lure in a great catch with our Stardew Valley fish guide.
How to fish in Stardew Valley
In Stardew Valley, fishing is performed via a mini-game. When a fish is hooked, a meter will appear where a fish icon moves up and down, and you must control a green bar and keep it over the fish. When the green bar is over the fish, the catch meter will rise, and when the fish leaves the bar, the catch meter will drop. If the catch meter fills to the top, your catch will be successful, but if it drops all the way to the bottom, the fish will get away.
Fish come in multiple tiers, classified as different levels of ‘quality’. These tiers are normal, silver, gold, and iridium. Each tier has a different sell price, with normal being the lowest and iridium being the highest.
There are four types of fishing poles – training rods, bamboo poles, fiberglass rods, and iridium rods. Training rods are easier to use (but can only catch common fish), fiberglass rods are able to use bait, and iridium rods are able to use bait and tackle. If you have an iridium rod and are over level six, you can purchase and equip a lead bobber, which will stop the fish from bobbing in the minigame and make it easier to catch. If you manage to keep the fish within the green bar throughout the entirety of the minigame, you will secure a perfect catch, which raises the quality of the fish up one tier.
It is impossible to tell the exact specimen until the fish is caught. Certain behaviors and conditions such as the time of day or the season can help you guess what you might have hooked. Also, a legendary fish will always show up with a little crown on the icon, so you know you’ve snagged a worthy catch!
Fish in Stardew Valley also have different behavior patterns – there are five in total.
- Mixed – they move in a basic pattern
- Smooth – they move with a steady, slower pattern
- Sinker – they move with a faster downward acceleration
- Floater – they move with a faster upwards acceleration
- Dart – they move with a random pattern and are more difficult to predict and catch
If you have the fisher profession you gain an additional 25% cash for each catch, and if you have the angler profession it goes up to 50%, but for the purposes of this guide, we have included the base price for normal, silver, gold, and iridium catches below.
Every Stardew Valley fish
Here is our handy table showing every single fish in the game, how much it sells for, and where to find it.
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Pufferfish
|200g, 250g, 300g, 400g
|Ocean
|12 pm-4 pm on a sunny summer day (or during all seasons on Ginger Island)
|Anchovy
|30g, 37g, 45g, 60g
|Ocean
|At any time in the spring or fall
|Tuna
|100g, 125g, 150g, 200g
|Ocean
|6 am – 7 pm during summer and winter (or all seasons on Ginger Island)
|Sardine
|40g, 50g, 60g, 80g
|Ocean
|6 am-7 pm, during summer or winter (all seasons on Ginger Island)
|Bream
|45g, 56g, 67g, 90g
|River (town and forest)
|6 am-7 pm during spring, fall and winter
|Largemouth bass
|100g. 125g. 150g, 200g
|Mountain Lake
|6 am-7 pm during all seasons
|Smallmouth bass
|50g, 62g, 75g, 100g
|River (town), Forest Pond
|Any time during spring and fall
|Rainbow trout
|65g, 81g, 97g, 130g
|River (town and forest), Mountain Lake
|6 am-7 pm on a sunny summer day
|Salmon
|75g, 93g, 112g, 150g
|River (town and forest)
|6 am – 7 pm during fall
|Walleye
|105g, 131g, 157g, 210g
|River (town and forest), Mountain Lake, Forest Pond
|12 pm-2 am during fall and winter with rain totem
|Perch
|55g, 68g, 82g, 110g
|River (town and forest), Mountain Lake, Forest Pond
|Anytime during winter
|Carp
|30g, 37g, 45g, 60g
|Mountain Lake, Secret Woods pond, Sewers
|Any time during any season
|Catfish
|200g, 250g, 300g, 400g
|River (town and forest), Secret Woods pond, Witch’s Swamp
|6 am-12 am, on a rainy day during spring or fall (or spring and summer in secret woods pond)
|Pike
|100g, 125g, 150g, 200g
|River (town and forest), Forest pond
|Anytime during summer and winter
|Sunfish
|30g, 37g, 45g, 60g
|River (town and forest)
|6 am-7 pm during spring and summer in the sun or wind
|Red mullet
|75g, 93g, 112g, 150g
|Ocean
|6 am-7 pm during summer or winter
|Herring
|30g, 37g, 45g, 60g
|Ocean
|Any time during the spring or winter
|Eel
|85g, 106g, 127g, 170g
|Ocean
|4 pm-2 am during rain in the spring or fall
|Octopus
|150g, 187g, 225g, 300g
|Ocean
|6 am-1 pm in the summer
|Red snapper
|50g, 62g, 75g, 100g
|Ocean
|6 am-7 pm – during the rain in summer, fall, or winter with a rain totem
|Squid
|80g, 100g, 120g, 160g
|Ocean
|6 pm – 2 am any time during winter
|Sea cucumber
|75g, 100g, 120g, 160g
|Ocean
|6 am-7 pm during fall and winter
|Super cucumber
|250g, 312g, 375g, 500g
|Ocean, Ginger Island sea
|6 pm-2 am in summer or fall
|Ghostfish
|45g, 56g, 67g, 90g
|Mines, dropped by ghosts
|Anytime during all seasons
|Stonefish
|300g, 375g, 450g, 600g
|Mines
|Anytime during all seasons
|Ice pip
|500g, 625g, 750g, 1,000g
|Mines
|Anytime during all seasons
|Lava eel
|700g, 875g, 1,050g, 1,400g
|Mines, Volcano caldera
|Anytime during all seasons
|Sandfish
|75g, 93g, 112g, 150g
|The Desert
|6 am-8 pm during all seasons
|Scorpion carp
|150g, 187g, 225g, 300g
|The Desert
|6 am-8 pm during all seasons
|Flounder
|100g, 125g, 150g, 200g
|Ocean, Ginger Island sea
|6 am-8 pm in spring or summer
|Midnight carp
|150g, 187g, 225g, 300g
|Mountain Lake, Cindersap Forest pond, Ginger Island pond and river
|10 pm-2 am in fall or winter
|Sturgeon
|200g, 250g, 300g, 400g
|Mountain Lake
|10 pm -2 am in fall or winter
|Tiger trout
|150g, 187g, 225g, 300g
|River (town and forest)
|6 am-7 pm in fall and winter
|Bullhead
|75g, 93g, 112g, 150g
|Mountain Lake
|Anytime in all seasons
|Tilapia
|75g, 93g, 112g, 150g
|Ocean, Ginger Island river
|6am-2 pm in summer and fall
|Chub
|50g, 62g, 75g, 100g
|Mountain Lake, River (forest)
|Anytime during all seasons
|Dorado
|100g, 125g, 150g, 200g
|River (forest)
|6a m-7 pm in summer
|Albacore
|75g, 93g, 112g, 150g
|Ocean
|6 am-11 am, 6 pm-2 am in fall and winter
|Shad
|60g, 75g, 90g, 120g
|River (town and forest)
|9 am-2 am in rain during spring, summer, and fall
|Lingcod
|120g, 150g, 180g, 240g
|River (town and forest), Mountain lake
|Anytime in winter
|Halibut
|80g, 100g, 120g, 160g
|Ocean
|6 am-11 am, 7 pm-2 am any time during spring, summer, and winter
|Woodskip
|75g, 93g, 112g, 150g
|Secret Woods pond, Forest Farm
|Any time during all seasons
|Void salmon
|150g, 187g, 225g, 300g
|Witch’s swamp
|Anytime during all seasons
|Slimejack
|100g, 125g, 150g, 200g
|Mutant bug lair
|Anytime in all seasons
|Stingray
|180g, 225g, 270g, 360g
|Pirate Cove (Ginger Island)
|Anytime in all seasons
|Lionfish
|100g, 125g, 150g, 200g
|Ginger Island sea
|Anytime in all seasons
|Blue discus
|120g, 150g, 180g, 240g
|Ginger Island river and pond
|Anytime in all seasons
|Midnight squid
|100g, 125g, 150g, 200g
|Submarine ride during the Night Market (using magic bait)
|5 pm-2 am in winter, whenever the Night Market is open
|Spookfish
|220g, 275g, 330g, 440g
|Submarine ride during the Night Market (using magic bait)
|5 pm-2 am in winter, whenever the Night Market is open
|Blobfish
|500g, 625g,750g, 1,000g
|Submarine ride during the Night Market (using magic bait)
|5 pm-2 am in winter, whenever the Night Market is open
Legendary Stardew Valley fish
Legendary fish are tough catches that can only be found in specific places. They are distinguished by the little crown that appears on the fish icon in the fishing mini-game, and once they have been caught once, they will not appear on the same save file again. Due to their intense difficulty, don’t be surprised if they take quite a few attempts to snag.
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Crimsonfish
|1,500g, 1,875g, 2,250g, 3,000g
|East pier on the beach
|Any time during the Summer
|Angler
|900g, 1,125g, 1,350g, 1,800g
|North of Joja Mart on the plank bridge
|Any time during the Fall
|Legend
|5,000g, 6,250g, 7,500g, 10,000g
|Mountain Lake, near the log
|Any time in the rain during the Spring
|Glacierfish
|1,000g, 1,250g, 1,500g, 2,000g
|Arrowhead Island in Cindersap Forest
|Any time during the Winter
|Mutant carp
|1,000g, 1250g, 1,500g, 2,000g
|Anywhere
|Any time in any season
Legendary Stardew Valley Fish II
Legendary Fish II can be caught during Mr. Qi’s ‘Extended Family’ quest. They are the younger generation of the original legendary fish, but can only be caught while this quest is active.
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Time
|Son of Crimsonfish
|1,500g, 1,875g, 2,250g, 3,000g
|East pier on the beach
|Any time during the Summer
|Ms. Angler
|900g, 1,125g, 1,350g, 1,800g
|North of JojaMart on the wooden plank bridge
|Any time during the Fall
|Legend II
|5,000g, 6,250g, 7,500g, 10,000g
|Mountain Lake near the log
|Any time in the rain during the Spring
|Glacierfish Jr.
|1,000g, 1,250g, 1,500g, 2,000g
|Arrowhead Island in Cindersap Forest
|Any time during the Winter
|Radioactive Carp
|1,000g, 1250g, 1,500g, 2,000g
|Sewers
|Any time in any season
Stardew Valley fish catchable in the crab pot
Some critters can be caught by a crab pot or foraged on the beach – and all of these can be used in the crab pot bundle. While fish foraged on the beach can be normal, silver, gold, or iridium quality, those caught in a crab pot will always be of normal quality.
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Lobster
|120g
|Ocean
|Clam
|50g, 62g, 75g, 100g
|Ocean
|Crayfish
|75g
|Freshwater
|Crab
|100g
|Ocean
|Cockle
|50g, 62g, 75g, 100g
|Ocean
|Mussel
|30g, 37g, 54g, 60g
|Ocean
|Shrimp
|60g
|Ocean
|Snail
|65g
|Freshwater
|Periwinkle
|20g
|Freshwater
|Oyster
|40g, 50g, 60g, 80g
|Ocean
Other Stardew Valley catchables
There are also a few items you can catch while fishing that don’t count as junk but aren’t quite fish either! You will get some EXP for each of these and can use them in certain recipes, so don’t be too sad if you reel one of them in.
|Name
|Price
|Location
|Seaweed
|20g, 25g, 30g, 40g
|Found in the ocean via fishing or the beach by foraging
|Green algae
|15g
|Can be found everywhere but the farm pond of the standard farm
|White algae
|25g
|Mines, sewers, mutant bug lair, witch’s swamp
What is the Stardew Valley fish pond?
The fish pond is a farm building that you can buy from Robin at the Carpenter’s shop in the mountains. It costs 5,000g, 200 stone, five seaweed, and five green algae, takes two days to make, and will take up a 5×5 square. The fish pond can raise most fish – even those from the Night Market and crab pots (except clams), though legendary fish aren’t allowed.
Each pond can only hold one type of fish at a time, and the standard capacity to start with is three fish. Certain rare fish like blobfish, ghostfish, woodskips, etc are limited to one per pond, whereas tiger trout, sea urchins, and coral have an initial capacity of ten. Fish kept in the fish pond produce roe and random items, and can produce up to their max limit (except tiger trout, which can’t reproduce).
You can harvest the fish from your pond by casting your fishing pole. They will always be of regular quality, even if you threw in a higher quality initially, so keep that in mind! Energy is consumed when casting your line, but fish are caught instantly from the pond without the need for a minigame, no bait is consumed, and your tackle isn’t affected.
What are the Stardew Valley Fish bundles in the Community Centre?
If you’re hoping to complete the Community Centre bundles, you need to gather the fish bundles. The fish tank in the Community Centre requires six fish bundles to be completed, after which the glittering boulder to the left of the mine entrance will be removed. This will lead Willy to give you a copper pan that can be used to collect ore and other items from water, whenever glittering patches appear.
We’ve listed all the bundles below, and you can look at the chart above to see when and where you can snag these fishy friends.
|Bundle
|Requirements
|Reward
|River fish bundle
|Sunfish, Catfish, Shad, and a Tiger trout
|30 bait
|Lake fish bundle
|Largemouth bass, Carp, Bullhead,and a Sturgeon
|Dressed spinner
|Ocean fish bundle
|Sardine, Tuna, Red snapper, and a Tilapia
|Five warp totems: beach
|Night fish bundle
|Walleye, Bream, and an Eel
|Small glow ring
|Crab pot bundle
| Collect five of the following:
Lobster, Crayfish, Crab, Cockle, Mussel, Shrimp, Snail, Periwinkle, Oyster, Clam
|Three crab pots
|Specialty fish bundle
|Pufferfish, Ghostfish, Sandfish, and a Woodskip
|Five Dish o’ the Sea
Remember, you can look at your bundles and how many items you’ve submitted at any point from the inventory page. Also, items in your inventory that are needed for bundles will pulse gently, so keep an eye out for that before selling them all off.
Stardew Valley fishing professions – fisher or trapper?
As with all professions in Stardew Valley, leveling them up allows you to access certain proficiencies. For fishing, you can either become a fisher or a trapper, which decides what perks you get access to later down the line. At level ten, you will have a choice between two perks. Here’s what you get for each one.
Fisher path
|Perk
|Level
|Description
|Fisher
|Five
|Increases sell price for all fish, including crab pot fish, by 25%
|Angler
|Ten
|Increases sell price for all fish by 50%
|Pirate
|Ten
|Chance to find treasure when fishing is doubled
Trapper path
|Perk
|Level
|Description
|Trapper
|Five
|Reduced requirements to make crab pots
|Mariner
|Ten
|Crab pots never catch trash
|Luremaster
|Ten
|Crab pots no longer need to be baited
Most perks won’t make a massive difference by late game but can offer a nice boost in the early stages. The fisher/angler path is always a good choice, as raking in that extra cash is always welcome. Going with fisher/pirate can also really help your museum collections. However, if you’re a big fan of just walking to the shore and harvesting all your crab pot spoils, the trapper/mariner path has its bonuses – though luremaster is a little pointless, as bait is super cheap, and can be made from bug meat which is plentiful in the early levels of the mines.
If you want to put these fishing skills to practice, you can grab Stardew Valley for mobile over on the App Store or Google Play, or for Switch at the Nintendo eShop today.