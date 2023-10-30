Every Resident Evil movie in chronological order

Resident Evil movies hold a special place in the world of video game adaptations. They never garnered any critical acclaim, sure, but they’ve become some sort of niche cult hit for their bombast combined with videogame references.

So, while they’re kinda nonsense, they’re also excellent. If you’ve got a hankering to watch all the Resident Evil movies, we’ve got the best order to do so. Once you’ve worked out your watching schedule, check out our guides to Resident Evil Licker, Resident Evil Tyrant, Resident Evil Carlos, and Resident Evil Hunk.

Anyway, let’s watch some Resident Evil movies:

How many Resident Evil movies are there?

In total, there are ten Resident Evil movies. There are six Resident Evil movies in the live-action series with Milla Jovovich, three animated movies, one Netflix animated miniseries, and one live-action Netflix adaptation. In 2023, a new animated movie comes out called Resident Evil: Death Island.

What’s the best Resident Evil movie?

Resident Evil: Damnation is the best Resident Evil movie, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the film criticism aggregator. Meanwhile, Metacritic, which has no ratings for the animated films, says that Resident Evil: The Final Chapter is the best Resident Evil film. It’s important to note that the two Capcom-made animated movies do not feature on either website, though it’s unlikely they’d be topping the list…

Using Rotten Tomatoes ratings, here is every Resident Evil movie ranked:

100% – Resident Evil: Damnation (2012, animated)

67% – Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008, animated)

50% – Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021, animated miniseries)

43% – Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017, animated)

37% – Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

35% – Resident Evil (2002)

30% – Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (2021)

28% – Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

24% – Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

21% – Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

19% – Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Using Metacritic ratings, here is every Resident Evil movie ranked (note: none of the animated features are on Metacritic):

49 – Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

44 – Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (2021)

41 – Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

39 – Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

37 – Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

35 – Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

33 – Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil movies release date order

Here’s every Resident Evil movie, including the animated ones, in the order of release.

Biohazard 4D-Executer (2000, animated)

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Biohazard 4: Incubate (2006, animated)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008, animated)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012, animated)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017, animated)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021, animated miniseries)

Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City (2021)

Resident Evil movies in chronological order

Here are the various storylines in chronological order.

Resident Evil live-action movies in chronological order

The order to watch the original live-action Resident Evil movies is super simple: chronological order is just the order the films came out. Here’s that:

Resident Evil (2002)

Resident Evil: Apocalypse (2004)

Resident Evil: Extinction (2007)

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010)

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (2016)

Of course, Resident Evil: Welcome to Racoon City is a new, separate Resident Evil movie line. It doesn’t relate to the other movies, and given it’s only one film, I’m sure you can guess which order to watch it in…

Resident Evil animated movies in chronological order

The order to watch the animated Resident Evil movies is also super simple: chronological order is just the order the films came out. We’ve left out the Biohazard films from Capcom’s early years, as they’re a separate thing. Here’s the order to watch the Resident Evil animated movies:

Resident Evil: Degeneration (2008)

Resident Evil: Damnation (2012)

Resident Evil: Vendetta (2017)

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness (2021, miniseries)

There’s a new Resident Evil movie coming in 2023, and it’s an R-rated animation. Titled Resident Evil: Death Island, it continues the events of the animated films. You can check out the trailer above.

That’s all for Resident Evil movies. You can also play Resident Evil in order if you fancy picking up a controller. For more, check out our guides to Resident Evil virus, Resident Evil Rebecca, Resident Evil Sherry, and Resident Evil Sheva for even more lore to chow down on.