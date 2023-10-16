Strong Leg Simulator codes October 2023

October 16, 2023: We have updated this guide after checking for the latest Strong Leg Simulator codes.
If you’re on the hunt for Roblox Strong Leg Simulator codes, we’ve got what you knee-d. Our hip guide is full of toe-riffic codes, so let us walk you through everything you need to get lifting today. Of course, it’s not sole-ly about codes, as we can’t stand it when people run their mouths off, as such, these codes simply help you to get a leg up. So, never skip leg day, and get ready to lift your legs and your spirits with our guide.
Strong Leg Simulator codes
Active codes:
- #build-your-avatar – free sleepy koala pet (new!)
- P1X3L – one pixel egg (new!)
- FLULYA – one disco egg (new!)
- S3CR3TS1 – one meme egg (new!)
- SKIBI – one meme egg
- OC3AN – three disco eggs
- D1SCO – one free even egg open
- AURAS – 1,000 wins
- Funrix – 3,000 wins
- TOKENS – 1,000 wins
- SH4RK – 5,000 wins
- FOODCOURT – 3,000 wins
- RELEASE – Polar bear
Expired codes:
Currently, there are no expired Strong Leg Simulator codes.
What are Strong Leg Simulator codes?
Strong Leg Simulator codes are a series of numbers and letters that form a code, which you can input into the Roblox game to unlock exclusive rewards, boosts, and bonuses, Developer PurpleGaming! Releases codes to coincide with events, updates, and holidays. However, you don’t need to go searching, as we’re collecting all the latest codes in this guide. Just make sure to bookmark this page and check back regularly.
How do I redeem Strong Leg Simulator codes?
It’s easy to redeem Strong Leg Simulator codes, just follow these steps:
- Open up Roblox
- Fire up Strong Leg Simulator
- Hit the purple ‘ABX’ button on the left side of the screen
- Input a code into the text box
- Hit use to redeem your code
- Enjoy your rewards!
