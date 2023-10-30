Mortal Kombat’s Sub-Zero is an icon of the fighting genre and is as well known for his brutal kills as he is for his icy persona. If you want to learn all about him, get ready to dive into our full guide. Look, Mortal Kombat is full of cold characters we wouldn’t want to bump into in a dark lane, but one stands as a champion among them.

Before we explore the rest of this article, be sure to check out the rest of our incredible guides on all the latest and greatest games. Head on over to our guides covering the best Switch fighting games, best Switch survival games, best Switch simulation games, best Switch strategy games, and so many more.

Let’s dive into our Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero guide.

Who is Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero?

Appearing in the very first Mortal Kombat, Sub-Zero is one of the main recurring characters in the fighting series. What’s more, the name of Sub-Zero is a mantle passed down between characters, first belonging to Bi-Han in Mortal Kombat, before passing the mantle down to his younger brother Kuai Liang in Mortal Kombat II and in most entries since.

Sub-Zero has a fierce rivalry with fellow combatant Scorpion, and the two battle across many entries in the series. They often appear in the iconic blue ninja outfit, and both iterations of Sub-Zero descended from a race known as Cryomancers, who are known for their ability to manipulate ice.

Mortal Kombat 1

In Mortal Kombat 1, Bi-Han’s Sub Zero makes a return, while Kuai Liang is present, but, you know… he’s Scorpion now!

What is Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero’s personality?

The main Sub-Zero Kuai Liang is a stoic and menacing figure, known for their strong sense of justice. Despite the violent nature of their fighting, Sub-Zero fights firmly for the side of good, which causes a rift between Liang and their older sibling.

Bi-Han instead uses violence to gain power, and eventually falls to the side of evil, becoming known as the character Noob-Saibot.

How old is Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero?

Sub-Zero’s age is unknown, as the Cryomancer race is a mysterious clan shrouded in secrecy. But, due to their involvement in the series history and mythos, some think Sub-Zero could be as old as 400 or even older.

What games does Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero appear in?

Sub-Zero is a series stalwart, appearing in the following Mortal Kombat games in one way or another:

Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat 3

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

Ultimate Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat Advance

Mortal Kombat Trilogy

Mortal Kombat 4

Mortal Kombat Gold

MK: Deadly Alliance

MK: Tournament Edition

MK: Deception

MK: Shaolin Monks

MK: Unchained

MK: Armageddon

MK vs. DC Universe

Mortal Kombat (2011)

Mortal Kombat X

Mortal Kombat Mobile

Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat: Onslaught

Mortal Kombat 1

Is Sub-Zero in Mortal Kombat 1?

Yes, Sub-Zero returns in Mortal Kombat 1. He appears in the announcement trailer alongside other confirmed fighters. To discover who they are, check out our Mortal Kombat 1 characters guide.

Who is the Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero voice actor?

Multiple voice actors portray Sub-Zero across the series, which we have detailed below.

Daniel Pesina – Mortal Kombat II

John Turk – Mortal Kombat 3, Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3, Mortal Kombat Trilogy, Mortal Kombat Advance, Mortal Kombat 4, and Mortal Kombat Gold

Rom Barkhordar – Mortal Kombat Shaolin Monks, Mortal Kombat Armageddon

Jim Miller – Mortal Kombat vs DC Universe, Mortal Kombat (2011)

Steven Blum – Mortal Kombat X, Injustice 2, Mortal Kombat 11 (MKX, Injustice 2, MK11)

Alright, folks, that’s all we have in our Mortal Kombat Sub-Zero guide. To learn more about other fighters, check out our Mortal Kombat Scorpion, Mortal Kombat Mileena, and Mortal Kombat Sonya guides.