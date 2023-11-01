Subway Surfers and PlanetPlay team up to combat climate change

Reggaeton superstar J Balvin joins the most downloaded game of all time as part of a Subway Surfers and PlanetPlay collaboration. The organizations are working together to bring the socially-conscious musician into the hit game as a way for fans to do their bit for the environment.

Subway Surfers is known for its diverse cast and ability to integrate the issues that affect the younger generation into its game, and this collaboration with PlanetPlay, the first-ever climate-conscious game marketplace, is yet another example of this. J Balvin joins the beloved cast of Subway Surfers characters via PlanetPlay’s digital marketplace, with a portion of the proceeds going to Kenya’s Hongera Clean Cookstove Project, a non-profit that aims to mitigate CO2 emissions with the distribution of clean and energy-efficient cookstoves to regions in Kenya.

On top of the brand-new character, you can also use ‘green coins’ to unlock additional cosmetic items while doing your bit for the environment. J Balvin said, “It’s an honor to work with SYBO and PlanetPlay on such an important and creative initiative. Becoming a playable character is Subway Surfers while giving fans an accessible way to make a positive impact on the environment is a surreal opportunity.”

Rhea Loucas, Founder and CEO of PlanetPlay said, “The need for climate action is more pressing than ever, and the gaming industry is one of the most powerful agents to spark real-world change. Both J Balvin and Subway Surfers have earned impressive global fanbases, and we’re excited to see what’s possible when we unite with the two communities.”

J Balvin’s character, as well as his newest single “Dientes” featuring Usher and DJ Khaled, are available in-game from now until November 19, 2023. You can participate in a competition on the Subway Surfers Instagram account to beat the singer’s high score for a chance to win in-game and real-world prizes.

That's everything you need to know about the Subway Surfers PlanetPlay collaboration.