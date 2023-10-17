Super Evolution codes October 2023

If you’re anything like us, you’ve probably attempted to become a Super Saiyan like Goku and his pals at some point in time. Well, with our list of Super Evolution codes, those dreams can become a reality, offering a bunch of boosts to help you with honing your skills to endure attacks, gain more agility, and become the strongest Saiyan around.

All new Super Evolution codes

Active Super Evolution codes:

150KLIKES! – free boosts

– free boosts 80MVISITS – free boosts

How do I redeem Super Evolution codes?

Here are some simple instructions to help you redeem a Super Evolution code.

Open Super Evolution

Press the codes button

Enter your code

Hit confirm

Become a powerful Super Saiyan!

Expired codes:

FREEZA

60KLIKES

45KLIKES

10MVISITS

OOZARU

BOSSISLAND

booster

30KLIKES

DELAY

250k

10KLIKES

GAMERELEASE

What are Super Evolution codes?

Super Evolution codes are freebies given out by the developer, InnoVision, that provide you with strength and coin boosts to help you become even more powerful. New codes usually drop when the game reaches certain milestones, such as a specific number of likes or visits. So be sure to bookmark this page and check back from time to time!

