Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tier list October 2023

The Super Smash Bros Ultimate tier list is a hotly debated topic amongst the fighting game community. Many players believe the character they main is the greatest, and don’t take criticism lightly. In an attempt to help new or unsure players, we have put together a comprehensive list to help them decide who they may want to try out.

Tier lists are used to gauge whether a character is viable for competitive play. Our Smash Bros tier list has taken many factors into account, from the character’s individual strengths and weaknesses to their current performance in tournaments. Each character is ordered alphabetically within its tier, and positions on the list are subject to change fairly frequently.

Now, let’s get into our Smash Bros tier list.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate tier list

Smash Bros tier list Super Smash Bros. Ultimate character S Daisy, Joker, Lucina, Minecraft Steve, Palutena, Peach, Pikachu, Shulk, Snake, Zero Suit Samus A Chrom, Fox, Greninja, Inkling, Kazuya, Mario, Mr. Game & Watch, Olimar, Pokémon Trainer, Pyra/Mythra, R.O.B., Roy, Sora, Wario, Wolf, Young Link B Captain Falcon, Cloud, Dark Samus, Diddy Kong, Falco, Ike, Ken, Link, Marth, Mega Man, Mii Fighter (Brawler), Min Min, Ness, Pac-Man, Pichu, Rosalina, Ryu, Samus, Sephiroth, Sheik, Sonic, Terry, Yoshi C Banjo-Kazooie, Bayonetta, Bowser, Byleth, Corrin, Dark Pit, Duck Hunt Duo, Hero, Jigglypuff, Kirby, Lucario, Lucas, Luigi, Meta Knight, Mewtwo, Mii Fighter (Gunner), Pit, Richter, Ridley, Robin, Simon, Toon Link, Villager, Wii Fit Trainer, Zelda D Bowser Jr., Donkey Kong, Dr. Mario, Ice Climbers, Incineroar, Isabelle, Ganondorf, King Dedede, King K. Rool, Little Mac, Mii Fighter (Swordfighter), Piranha Plant

Now, here’s a quick rundown on each of the Super Smash Bros Ultimate characters.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate character list

Sora

Sora is a light fighter with the ability to recover with ease. He can use three different kinds of magic, and has a powerful final smash.

Kazuya

Kazuya has the ability to perform some impressive combos and take down enemies with ease.

Pyra/Mythra

This two-in-one fighter allows you to harness the power of fire and light.

Pikachu

Pikachu has great recovery and excels at edgeguarding. Unfortunately, it can die easily if you are not careful.

Peach

Peach uses powerful airborne kicks and has a lethal down special. Peach has amazing combos and versatile projectiles.

Daisy

Daisy has a move set identical to Peach. But she brings her own personality to battle that players love.

Snake

Snake has a ranged fighting style and his hits are powerful. He is hard to master and can be comboed easily.

Palutena

Palutena’s move set is easy to master, and she has some fantastic aerial moves. If enemies get too close she can struggle to regain the high ground.

Joker

Joker is good for players with a solid understanding of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. He has good recovery and is extremely fast

Lucina

Lucina is Marth’s Echo Fighter, but her attack range is much stronger. She moves very fast but struggles against enemy projectiles

Roy

Roy’s melee kill power is second to none, and he has great speed. Unfortunately, he has poor recovery and no kill throws.

Zero Suit Samus

Zero Suit Samus has excellent mobility and deals a lot of damage. She has subpar recovery and is easy to kill.

Shulk

Shulk is a good all-rounder with his Monado arts and his playstyle is very different from other characters. He is incredibly hard to master.

Fox

Fox is great at starting and finishing fights with his outstanding speed. He can be hard for new players to master.

Young Link

Young Link has some awesome projectiles and does high damage. He can struggle to regain control of a battle after being hit.

Chrom

Chrom has a long reach and super-fast attacks, and his defence is above average. The main downside to this character is his poor recovery.

Mr. Game & Watch

Mr. Game & Watch has some solid defence and great kill setups. The main downside to Mr. Game & Watch is his poor range.

Inkling

The Inkling is a very balanced character, it is hard to hit and does great damage. The Inkling move set is very hard to learn and master.

R.O.B.

R.O.B. has some very strong projectile options and fantastic recovery. Many of his attacks are slow to use.

Olimar

Olimar is particularly strong while aerial. though his Pikmin pals are very cute, he struggles when they are gone.

Pokémon Trainer

The Pokémon Trainer is very versatile and is able to use Squirtle, Ivysaur, and Charizard. All three have generally powerful attacks but lack defence.

Mega Man

Mega Man has the use of more projectiles than any other character and is great at interruptions. He is relatively easy to combo.

Cloud

Cloud has an amazing limit which provides speed and combo power. His defence and recovery are average.

Sephiroth

Sephiroth is a light-weight fighter, much like Kirby. He has above-average running speed and great range due to his ridiculously long sword. Unfortunately for Sephiroth, he is extremely fragile, and his special attacks can feel predictable.

Mario

Mario has great recovery and is perfect for new players. He lacks kill power and hasn’t performed well in tournaments recently.

Wolf

Wolf has great range and kill options, his final smash is an all-out attack from Team Star Wolf. His recovery is a weak spot.

Greninja

Greninja has amazing speed, great aerial moves, and is hard to hit. It hasn’t had great luck during recent tournaments.

Link

Link has good all-around stats and some fun projectiles. He can be hard for new players to master.

Yoshi

Yoshi has strong aerial skills and is difficult to KO, he has some very cute egg-related moves. His grabs can be ineffective.

Ness

Ness is known for his powerful throws and long-range moves. His basic move set is easy to grasp but to truly master Nes will take some time.

Ike

Ike has extremely powerful attacks and excels in the air. He is very slow and has a weak defence that leaves him open after attacking.

Sonic

Sonic is obviously known for his speed! He is very hard to hit and has good recovery. His moves are relatively weak and he is very lightweight.

Wii Fit Trainer

The Wii Fit Trainer has middling stats and some helpful yoga poses. They lack decent defence.

Ryu

Ryu has good combos and can take enemies down quickly. He has poor recovery and any hesitation leaves him open.

Ken

Ken is Ryu’s Echo Fighter. He has slightly better kill power than Ryu but is generally very similar.

Terry

Terry has powerful special moves and is lethal on the ground. He is very slow and has issues being airborne.

Pichu

Pichu is very fast and has lots of combos. It’s very easy to kill and damages itself with electric attacks.

Falco

Falco is great aerially, he has good speed and recovery. Falco is very hard to master, so not recommended for new players.

Marth

Marth has a long reach and the tip of his sword does the most damage, he has great recovery.

Lucas

Lucas fights in a similar way to Ness. He has powerful throws and good speed. He has fewer moves than Ness.

Toon Link

Toon Link is smaller and faster than Link, with fun melee moves. He does mediocre damage and is easier to kill than Link.

Ridley

Ridley has powerful smash attacks and good projectiles. It is extremely slow and easy to kill.

Hero

Hero has one-hit KO moves and great kill power. His MP can leave you at a disadvantage and unable to recover.

Lucario

Lucario’s power increases as it takes damage and it has some strong projectiles. It has slow speed and lacks range.

Wario

Wario has high stats and is good for players with a solid knowledge of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Not often used competitively.

Pac-man

Pac-man has a fun, unique move set, and some good combos. He is slow, so will struggle against speedy characters.

Samus

Samus uses handy projectiles to take down enemies and has strong attacks. She is relatively slow and has trouble knocking enemies out.

Dark Samus

Dark Samus is Samus’ Echo Fighter, so he has the same stats. Dark Samus has floatier movement than Samus and doesn’t roll when dodging or jumping

Captain Falcon

Captain Falcon is fast and hard-hitting. His combos are tough to master.

Bowser

Bowser is a slow-moving powerhouse. What he lacks in speed he makes up for in hard-hitting specials.

Sheik

Sheik has excellent speed and dashes at enemies. She doesn’t have much kill power and is low weight.

Zelda

Zelda has an amazing Final Smash that will instantly KO any enemy with 100% damage. She doesn’t deal much damage and has slow attacks.

Diddy Kong

Diddy Kong uses his light weight to get around quickly. He has average recovery and mediocre stats.

Duck Hunt Duo

The duo excels in long-range combat and has good recovery. They don’t have many KO options and are challenging to master.

Min Min

Min Min has the best physical range in the game and outstanding kill power. She lacks recovery options.

Luigi

Luigi can jump higher than his brother, Mario, and has some good grabs. He has low speed and mediocre stats.

Meta Knight

Meta Knight has extreme speed and can perform five midair jumps. He is very lightweight and has not performed well in tournaments recently.

Pit

Pit is a balanced character with a defensive special. He is straightforward for new players to learn, but doesn’t excel in any area.

Dark Pit

Dark Pit is Pit’s Echo Fighter, so he has the same stats. He summons different weapons and has a slightly different move set.

Villager

Villager uses some fun projectiles and has good kill power. It lacks high stats in every area.

Rosalina & Luma

Rosalina & Luma can have two hitboxes and are great aerially. Rosalina is no good once Luma has died, and it dies frequently.

Robin

Robin is fantastic at ranged attacks and has good recovery. He can quickly run out of projectiles which is a great hindrance in battle.

Corrin

Corrin has lots of kill options but doesn’t deal a lot of damage. They have relatively middling stats.

Bayonetta

Bayonetta is a combo master and is great aerially. She has very little kill power and low recovery.

Donkey Kong

Donkey Kong’s charged punch is one of the strongest attacks in the game. He is very slow and lacks recovery.

Mii Brawler

Mii Brawler has good kill power and is easy for players to learn. They have reasonably low stats all around.

Byleth

Byleth does a lot of damage and great recovery. They are pretty slow and have laggy moves.

Mewtwo

Mewtwo has mostly above average stats and a strong aerial game. It lacks weight and has low defence.

Simon

Simon has mostly above average stats but low speed and recovery. He is known for his projectiles.

Richter

Richter is Simon’s Echo Fighter, so has the same stats. His basic attacks are also the same, but his holy water is a different colour.

Isabelle

Isabelle is precious and must be protected at all costs. She has below average stats.

Banjo-Kazooie

Banjo-Kazooie is like Duck Hunt Duo but more fun to play. They have mostly above average stats and are suitable for players that are well versed in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Incineroar

Incineroar is easy for new players to learn and has a high attack. It is extremely slow and has very poor recovery.

Minecraft Steve

Minecraft Steve mines the stage for resources and then uses them in battle. He has a high attack power but is pretty slow and clunky to play as.

Kirby

Kirby is my favourite pink blob, and its low rank saddens me. It has incredible recovery, but every other stat is extremely low. It’s SS rank in the hearts of the people though.

Jigglypuff

Jigglypuff is essentially just Pokémon Kirby. It has great recovery but generally low stats other than that.

Ice Climbers

The Ice Climbers have middling stats, and they struggle to recover if you knock one of them off the screen.

King Dedede

King Dedede is like a tall, slow Kirby. He has mostly high stats, but his slow movement and attacks greatly lower his rank.

Bowser Jr.

Bowser Jr. has some of the lowest stats around, but he is easy for new players to learn and has a cute face.

King K. Rool

King K. Rool is an absolute unit. He has powerful attacks and awesome KO potential. Unfortunately, he is very slow and has poor recovery.

Piranha Plant

Piranha Plant is interesting to play as and has surprisingly strong attacks. It is very slow, and it can be difficult to land its moves.

Mii Sword Fighter

Mii Sword Fighter has higher stats than Mii Gunner and Mii Brawler but is less fun to play than the Mii Brawler.

Mii Gunner

Mii Gunner has fairly low stats, and there are many better options for a projectile using character.

Dr. Mario

Dr Mario has average stats with low speed and recovery. Players generally prefer standard Mario.

Ganondorf

Ganondorf has high attack and kill power. He’s incredibly slow, has low defence, and poor recovery.

Little Mac

Little Mac is very easy for new players to learn and has alright speed and attack. His recovery is the worst in the game, and the rest of his stats aren’t much better.

