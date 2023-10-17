Wild Rift tier list October 2023

We rank every champion in our League of Legends Wild Rift tier list, do you know which character to use while you play. Updated for August.

League of Legends: Wild Rift

With League of Legends: Wild Rift worldwide, you probably want to know which champions have transitioned well to the mobile adaptation during the open beta. We’ve split our League of Legends Wild Rift tier list up into sections that show the best top laners, mid-laners, junglers, and dragon laners. This means you can easily find a champion that meets your needs, or just browse through the sections to see where each character fits.

If you want to know more about the game’s roster, we’ve compiled some handy information about all of the League of Legends: Wild Rift champions. For those of you out there who are brand new to the MOBA, make sure you check out our League of Legends: Wild Rift guide for handy tips and to find out what sets the title apart from its PC counterpart.

Now, let’s take a look at our League of Legends Wild Rift tier list, separated into each role.

Wild Rift top/Baron lane

Tier Wild Rift Champion
S Camille, Fiora, Garen, Sett, Renekton, Riven, Gragas, Irelia, Wukong
A Akali, Darius, Kennen, Malphite, Pantheon, Graves, Nasus, Shen, Jayce, Dr. Mundo, Olaf
B Jarvan IV, Jax, Singed, Tryndamere
C Teemo, Kayle

Wild Rift mid lane

Tier Wild Rift Champion
S Akali, Ahri, Diana, Katarina, Ziggs, Zed, Karma, Orianna, Gragas, Ekko, Corki
A Aurelion Sol, Brand, Galio, Yasuo, Jayce Twisted Fate, Akshan, Fizz, Lucian, Morgana, Renekton, Veigar
B Lux, Pantheon, Zed, Annie, Seraphine
C Kayle

Wild Rift jungle

Tier Wild Rift Champion
S Evelynn, Kha’Zix, Lee Sin, Nunu & Willump, Olaf, Morgana, Graves, Vi, Fiora
A Amumu, Master Yi, Gragas, Olaf, Rengar, Shyvana, Vi, Xin Zhao, Wukong, Pantheon, Jarvan IV
B Sett, Rammus, Riven, Shyvana, Tyndamere
C Dr Mundo, Amumu

Wild Rift dragon lane support

Tier Wild Rift Champion
S Lulu, Braum, Janna, Nami, Yuumi, Thresh, Morgana, Karma
A Leona, Alistar, Rakan, Seraphine, Senna, Galio, Shen, Sett
B Blitzcrank, Sona, Lux, Soraka
C Amumu

Wild Rift dragon lane marksman

Tier Wild Rift Champion
S Ezreal, Jinx, Kai’Sa, Xayah, Lucian, Tristana, Jhin
A Draven, Morgana, Ashe, Tristana, Varus, Karma, Corki, Ziggs, Seraphine
B Akshan, Jhin, Vayne, Miss Fortune, Brand, Veigar
C Senna

There you have it – our comprehensive League of Legends Wild Rift tier list. The rankings will likely change with future updates, so keep this page bookmarked and be sure to check back from time to time. For more of our rank choices, check out our Genshin Impact tier list.

Ruby is a fan of all things Final Fantasy, JRPG, Digimon, and Pokémon, though she's partial to a good platformer like Crash Bandicoot or Spyro the Dragon, and maybe even some Coin Master and Roblox, too. You can find her gushing over FFXIV, FFVII Remake, and other such games at our sister sites The Loadout and PCGamesN. She’s currently dreaming about the mythical Nintendo Switch 2 and loves to play Honkai Star Rail and Final Fantasy: Ever Crisis on her sassy Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5. She shows her commitment to video games with the Gabumon, Raichu, Carbuncle, and Beerus tattoos spread over her body.

