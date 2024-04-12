Every single member of the Pocket Tactics team is brimming with excitement for this game. It’s Tales of the Shire, an official Lord of the Rings title from Weta Workshop. And get this – it’s a cozy, cute, and wholesome game, too!

Our new “cozy Hobbit life” awaits us in Tales of the Shire, officially dubbed a heart-warming game from Weta Workshop and Private Division, releasing in 2024. There’s a new trailer coming on April 22, and we can’t wait to see what this indie game is like.

Now, we don’t know for sure which platforms the game is planned for – and hopefully, we’ll find out in the new trailer – but given creator Private Division’s track record, it seems very likely that Tales of the Shire will come to Switch. Private Division brought us Hades and Olli Olli World, which are excellent games on Switch.

There’s barely any information on the game’s store page, and until the trailer debuts, we just need to fantasize and speculate about what could be in the game. Do we play as a Baggins or a Gamgee? Can we farm, cook, and live the quiet life we’ve always dreamed of?

Two tiny teases are available on the Tales of the Shire X account, showing some key art with a few Hobbits hanging around a riverbank fishing and eating – and there’s also a duck wearing a helmet. No, we’re not sure what this portends, either. The other teaser gives us a very quick look at a hobbit home surrounded by bushes and bridges.

Not all those who wander are lost, and we can’t wait to ramble through the rolling countryside in Tales of the Shire. If you feel like playing something ahead of this, here are the best farm games and gardening games on Switch and mobile.