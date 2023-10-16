Tamagotchi Hello Kitty – colours, cases, characters, and more

If you want to be the coolest cat around, you’re going to need a Tamagotchi Hello Kitty, and we’re here to help you catch up with the iconic kitten

Promo art for the Tamagotchi Hello Kitty collection with both the white and red devices on a blue background
Here at Pocket Tactics, we love a high-profile collaboration, and it doesn’t get much higher profile than the Tamagotchi Hello Kitty crossover line. So, we went looking for all things Tamagotchi Hello Kitty, from the colours and designs to the snazzy separately sold cases, making it easier for you to pick out your favourite feline virtual pet. We also checked out all the Tamagotchi Hello Kitty characters so you can perfect the path to your preferred virtual pet without putting a foot wrong. 

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty colours and designs 

There are two different Hello Kitty Tamagotchi designs, with either the classic white with Hello Kitty bow, or the Hello Kitty’s favourite things in red. There’s no difference in the virtual pet that you get when starting a game between the two, so you can go ahead and pick the one that matches your style the most. 

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty cases 

What’s more Hello Kitty than a Tamagotchi Hello Kitty? Well, only a Tamagotchi Hello Kitty inside of it’s very own kitty case, that’s what. So if you can’t get enough of the little white cat, we’ve found some Hello Kitty Tamagotchi cases that will fit either your Tamagotchi Hello Kitty, or any other model of the classic virtual pet you might have. 

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty female characters 

Character Growth Stage Obtaining
Pichikutchi Baby 50% chance of hatching from egg 
Lovelitchi Adult Perfect care
Mimitchi Adult Medium care
Violetchi Adult Poor care
Memetchi Adult Awful care

Promo art of the Tamagotchi Hello Kitty lines on a bright pink background

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty male characters

Character Growth Stage Obtaining
Pachikutchi Baby 50% chance hatching from egg 
Mametchi Adult Amazing care
Pochitchi Adult Decent care
Kuchipatchi Adult Awful care

With that, you know all there is to know about the Tamagotchi Hello Kitty starring the little white kitty-cat herself. For more fabulous felines, be sure to check out our favourite cat games on Switch and mobile for a pawsome time. 

