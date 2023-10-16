Tamagotchi Hello Kitty – colours, cases, characters, and more

Here at Pocket Tactics, we love a high-profile collaboration, and it doesn’t get much higher profile than the Tamagotchi Hello Kitty crossover line. So, we went looking for all things Tamagotchi Hello Kitty, from the colours and designs to the snazzy separately sold cases, making it easier for you to pick out your favourite feline virtual pet. We also checked out all the Tamagotchi Hello Kitty characters so you can perfect the path to your preferred virtual pet without putting a foot wrong.

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty colours and designs

There are two different Hello Kitty Tamagotchi designs, with either the classic white with Hello Kitty bow, or the Hello Kitty’s favourite things in red. There’s no difference in the virtual pet that you get when starting a game between the two, so you can go ahead and pick the one that matches your style the most.

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty cases

What’s more Hello Kitty than a Tamagotchi Hello Kitty? Well, only a Tamagotchi Hello Kitty inside of it’s very own kitty case, that’s what. So if you can’t get enough of the little white cat, we’ve found some Hello Kitty Tamagotchi cases that will fit either your Tamagotchi Hello Kitty, or any other model of the classic virtual pet you might have.

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty female characters

Character Growth Stage Obtaining Pichikutchi Baby 50% chance of hatching from egg Lovelitchi Adult Perfect care Mimitchi Adult Medium care Violetchi Adult Poor care Memetchi Adult Awful care

Tamagotchi Hello Kitty male characters

Character Growth Stage Obtaining Pachikutchi Baby 50% chance hatching from egg Mametchi Adult Amazing care Pochitchi Adult Decent care Kuchipatchi Adult Awful care

