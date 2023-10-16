Tamagotchi original – all the colours, how to evolve, and more

Sometimes, the original is the best. This goes for Coca-Cola, Rock and Roll, and more so than anything else in my opinion, the Tamagotchi original. Remember? That’s right, more than 25 years after first appearing on toy store shelves, the Tamagotchi original has returned, with two different generations available on store shelves for you to pick up and take home. All you need to do is remember to feed it, and your Tamagotchi friend will be there for you forever (or at least as long as the batteries last).
Tamagotchi original colours and designs
One of the reasons for the early popularity of Tamagotchi originals is the wide variety of colours they were available in. Things aren’t much different now, and across both gen one and two of the most recent Tamagotchi original lines, all of the colours below are available.
Tamagotchi original generation one colours and designs
|Design name
|Region of availability
|Purchase here
|White
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Pink
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Light Blue
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Blue
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Orange
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Skeleton
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Purple with Pink
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Translucent Blue
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Pink with Yellow
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|White with Black
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Rainbow
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Striped Tiger
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Red Glitter
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Mermaid
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Majestic
|USA
|Amazon
|Sunset
|USA
|Amazon
|Neon
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Sprinkles
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Plaid
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Marble
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Candy Swirl
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|90’s
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Flames
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Purple-Pink Clock
|USA, Europe, and Korea
|Amazon
|Sakura
|USA, Europe, and Korea
|Amazon
|Art Style
|USA
|Amazon
|Ice Cream
|USA
|Amazon
|25th Anniversary
|USA
|Amazon
|Metallic Violet
|USA and Europe
|Currently unavailable
|Comic Book Special Edition
|USA
|Currently unavailable
Tamagotchi original generation two colours and designs
|Design name
|Region of availability
|Purchase here
|White with Pattern
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Blue with Logo
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Yellow
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|Translucent Green
|Japan
|Currently unavailable
|White and Pink
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Black with Silver
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Blue with Silver
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Yellow with Blue
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Green Glitter
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Leopard print
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Galaxy
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Colourful Characters
|USA and Europe
|Currently unavailable
|Paradise
|USA, Europe, and South Korea
|Amazon
|Sahara
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Hearts
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Sky
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Stone
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Tie Dye
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Spring Stripes
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Flower Gingham
|USA, Europe, and South Korea
|Amazon
|Pink Glitter
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Pastel Bubble
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Logo Repeat
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Retro Flowers
|USA and Europe
|Amazon
|Lightning
|USA
|Amazon
Tamagotchi original characters and how to evolve
The Tamagotchi toys are beloved for their quirky characters that occupy the tiny LCD screen surrounded by colourful plastic. However, despite their memorable designs, some of their names are a little confusing, and easy to forget, so we’ve listed all the available critters from generation one and two of the Tamagotchi original lines.
Tamagotchi original generation one characters and how to evolve
The generation one Tamagotchi original collection features a list of characters you might recall from your youth, including the Babytchi that some of you probably didn’t look after. Now is the time to make amends, and you can find out how to treat your Tamagotchi to get it to your preferred evolution below.
|Tamagotchi
|Stage
|Evolution
|Evolves from
|Babytchi
|Baby
|Egg
|Egg
|Marutchi
|Child
|Tamatchi / Mrutchi
|Babytchi after 65 minutes
|Tamatchi
|Teen
|Mametchi / Ginjirotchi / Maskuchi / Kuchipatchi / Nyorotchi / Tarakotchi
|Marutchi with good care
|Kuchitamatchi
|Teen
|Kuchipatchi / Nyorotchi / Tarakotchi
|Marutchi with bad care
|Mametchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Tamatchi with high disclipline and perfect care
|Ginjirotchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Tamatchi with anything below perfect care, or a type two Tamatchi with perfect care
|Maskutchi
|Adult
|Bill
|Tamatchi with above average care but below perfect
|Kuchipatchi
|Adult
|N/A/
|Tamatchi with below average care and high discipline or Kuchimatchi with perfect care and high discipline
|Nyorotchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Tamatchi with bad care of Kuchitamatchi with average to good care
|Tarakotchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Tamatchi with horrible care or Kuchitamatchi with average or worse care
|Bill
|Special
|N/A
|No discipline until evolving into Maskutchi, then good to perfect care (only available in the international version)
Tamagotchi original generation two characters and how to evolve
If you’ve got one of the generation two Tamagotchi original models, you can find all the critters you need to get to know below.
|Name
|Stage
|Evolution
|Evolves from
|Shirobabytchi
|Baby
|Tonmarutchi
|Egg
|Tonmarutchi
|Child
|Tongaritchi / Hashitamatchi
|Tonmarutchi evolves from an egg after 65 minutes
|Tongaritchi
|Teen
|Mimitchi / Pochitchi / Zuccitichi / Hashizoutchi / Kusatchi / Takotchi
|Evolves from Tonmarutchi with good care and 75% or more discipline
|Hashitamatchi
|Teen
|Hashizoutchi / Kusatchi / Takotchi
|Evolves from Tonmarutchi with bad care and less than 75% discipline
|Mimitchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Evolves from Tongaritchi with high discipline and perfect care
|Pochitchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Evolves from high or low discipline Tongaritchi with above average care
|Zuccitchi
|Adult
|Zatchi
|Evolves from high or low discipline Tongaritchi with above average care
|Hashizoutchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Evolves from Tongaritchi with below average care of perfect hare Hashitamatchi
|Kusatchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Evolves from a bad care Tongaritchi or above average care Hashitamatchi
|Takotchi
|Adult
|N/A
|Evolves from a horrible care Tongaritchi or average or worse care Hashimatchi
|Zatchi
|Special
|N/A
|Evolves from Zuccitchi with no discipline until Zuccitchi stage and good to perfect care
Tamagatchi original instructions
Ok, so you’ve opened your Tamagotchi with glee, and absent-mindedly placed the instructions for your digital pet somewhere you’ll never see it again. What do you do? You head over to this link for the official Tamagotchi website and check out the detailed instructions for both generation one and two of the Tamagotchi original lines.
So, now you've been taught the ways of the Tamagotchi original, go and impress your friends with the health and happiness of your digital buddy.