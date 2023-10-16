Tamagotchi original – all the colours, how to evolve, and more

Sometimes, the original is the best. This goes for Coca-Cola, Rock and Roll, and more so than anything else in my opinion, the Tamagotchi original. Remember? That’s right, more than 25 years after first appearing on toy store shelves, the Tamagotchi original has returned, with two different generations available on store shelves for you to pick up and take home. All you need to do is remember to feed it, and your Tamagotchi friend will be there for you forever (or at least as long as the batteries last).

Tamagotchi original colours and designs

One of the reasons for the early popularity of Tamagotchi originals is the wide variety of colours they were available in. Things aren’t much different now, and across both gen one and two of the most recent Tamagotchi original lines, all of the colours below are available.

Tamagotchi original generation one colours and designs

Design name Region of availability Purchase here White Japan Currently unavailable Pink Japan Currently unavailable Light Blue Japan Currently unavailable Blue Japan Currently unavailable Orange Japan Currently unavailable Skeleton Japan Currently unavailable Purple with Pink USA and Europe Amazon Translucent Blue USA and Europe Amazon Pink with Yellow USA and Europe Amazon White with Black USA and Europe Amazon Rainbow USA and Europe Amazon Striped Tiger USA and Europe Amazon Red Glitter USA and Europe Amazon Mermaid USA and Europe Amazon Majestic USA Amazon Sunset USA Amazon Neon USA and Europe Amazon Sprinkles USA and Europe Amazon Plaid USA and Europe Amazon Marble USA and Europe Amazon Candy Swirl USA and Europe Amazon 90’s USA and Europe Amazon Flames USA and Europe Amazon Purple-Pink Clock USA, Europe, and Korea Amazon Sakura USA, Europe, and Korea Amazon Art Style USA Amazon Ice Cream USA Amazon 25th Anniversary USA Amazon Metallic Violet USA and Europe Currently unavailable Comic Book Special Edition USA Currently unavailable

Tamagotchi original generation two colours and designs

Design name Region of availability Purchase here White with Pattern Japan Currently unavailable Blue with Logo Japan Currently unavailable Yellow Japan Currently unavailable Translucent Green Japan Currently unavailable White and Pink USA and Europe Amazon Black with Silver USA and Europe Amazon Blue with Silver USA and Europe Amazon Yellow with Blue USA and Europe Amazon Green Glitter USA and Europe Amazon Leopard print USA and Europe Amazon Galaxy USA and Europe Amazon Colourful Characters USA and Europe Currently unavailable Paradise USA, Europe, and South Korea Amazon Sahara USA and Europe Amazon Hearts USA and Europe Amazon Sky USA and Europe Amazon Stone USA and Europe Amazon Tie Dye USA and Europe Amazon Spring Stripes USA and Europe Amazon Flower Gingham USA, Europe, and South Korea Amazon Pink Glitter USA and Europe Amazon Pastel Bubble USA and Europe Amazon Logo Repeat USA and Europe Amazon Retro Flowers USA and Europe Amazon Lightning USA Amazon

Tamagotchi original characters and how to evolve

The Tamagotchi toys are beloved for their quirky characters that occupy the tiny LCD screen surrounded by colourful plastic. However, despite their memorable designs, some of their names are a little confusing, and easy to forget, so we’ve listed all the available critters from generation one and two of the Tamagotchi original lines.

Tamagotchi original generation one characters and how to evolve

The generation one Tamagotchi original collection features a list of characters you might recall from your youth, including the Babytchi that some of you probably didn’t look after. Now is the time to make amends, and you can find out how to treat your Tamagotchi to get it to your preferred evolution below.

Tamagotchi Stage Evolution Evolves from Babytchi Baby Egg Egg Marutchi Child Tamatchi / Mrutchi Babytchi after 65 minutes Tamatchi Teen Mametchi / Ginjirotchi / Maskuchi / Kuchipatchi / Nyorotchi / Tarakotchi Marutchi with good care Kuchitamatchi Teen Kuchipatchi / Nyorotchi / Tarakotchi Marutchi with bad care Mametchi Adult N/A Tamatchi with high disclipline and perfect care Ginjirotchi Adult N/A Tamatchi with anything below perfect care, or a type two Tamatchi with perfect care Maskutchi Adult Bill Tamatchi with above average care but below perfect Kuchipatchi Adult N/A/ Tamatchi with below average care and high discipline or Kuchimatchi with perfect care and high discipline Nyorotchi Adult N/A Tamatchi with bad care of Kuchitamatchi with average to good care Tarakotchi Adult N/A Tamatchi with horrible care or Kuchitamatchi with average or worse care Bill Special N/A No discipline until evolving into Maskutchi, then good to perfect care (only available in the international version)

Tamagotchi original generation two characters and how to evolve

If you’ve got one of the generation two Tamagotchi original models, you can find all the critters you need to get to know below.

Name Stage Evolution Evolves from Shirobabytchi Baby Tonmarutchi Egg Tonmarutchi Child Tongaritchi / Hashitamatchi Tonmarutchi evolves from an egg after 65 minutes Tongaritchi Teen Mimitchi / Pochitchi / Zuccitichi / Hashizoutchi / Kusatchi / Takotchi Evolves from Tonmarutchi with good care and 75% or more discipline Hashitamatchi Teen Hashizoutchi / Kusatchi / Takotchi Evolves from Tonmarutchi with bad care and less than 75% discipline Mimitchi Adult N/A Evolves from Tongaritchi with high discipline and perfect care Pochitchi Adult N/A Evolves from high or low discipline Tongaritchi with above average care Zuccitchi Adult Zatchi Evolves from high or low discipline Tongaritchi with above average care Hashizoutchi Adult N/A Evolves from Tongaritchi with below average care of perfect hare Hashitamatchi Kusatchi Adult N/A Evolves from a bad care Tongaritchi or above average care Hashitamatchi Takotchi Adult N/A Evolves from a horrible care Tongaritchi or average or worse care Hashimatchi Zatchi Special N/A Evolves from Zuccitchi with no discipline until Zuccitchi stage and good to perfect care

Tamagatchi original instructions

Ok, so you’ve opened your Tamagotchi with glee, and absent-mindedly placed the instructions for your digital pet somewhere you’ll never see it again. What do you do? You head over to this link for the official Tamagotchi website and check out the detailed instructions for both generation one and two of the Tamagotchi original lines.

So, now you've been taught the ways of the Tamagotchi original, go and impress your friends with the health and happiness of your digital buddy.